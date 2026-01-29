The Dissident

Paul Haeder
2h

God, I needed 5 airline air sickness bags to get through the story highlighting the neuroperverse Jews. Sure, cover your ass calling them Zionists, but that's a big fat mascerade.

Vijay Prashad on those claiming Venezuela leadership made a deal with the US Every single Western corporate newspaper has now run a story on how the Venezuelan leadership made a deal with US hyper-imperialism to hand over President Nicolás Maduro and Cillia Flores. These stories have the following points in common:

No names sources. All anonymous.

No indication that even the editor had spoken to the sources to verify the journalist’s very incendiary claims.

No acknowledgment that these same papers had cared nothing for the intricacies of Venezuelan politics until now.

No sense of how we now know fundamentally that Western intelligence uses these news outlets to allow its information warfare to strike the target.

These stories are impossible to rebut. They are based on anonymous sources, they put the people in the stories in a position to have to deny what is ridiculous, and they attain the objectives of those who want to sow division and dismay.

President Maduro from captivity: We trust Delcy Rodríguez National Assembly deputy Nicolás Maduro Guerra conveyed a message this Jan. 13 from his father, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. In the communication, the head of state expressed his firm, unconditional support for Acting President Delcy Rodríguez and confidence in the government team. “Yesterday we had a message from him and from her; they tell us they are steadfast and strong, that they are clear about the role of struggle they must play, that they have peace of conscience and their faith placed in God and in the people of Venezuela. They trust in Delcy, in the team at the helm and in us. That was the message they sent us yesterday.”

TeleSur: Venezuela Rejects The Guardian Report on Alleged Secret Talks Venezuela rejected fake news published by the British outlet The Guardian, which claimed that Acting President Delcy Rodriguez and her brother, Jorge Rodriguez, had “secretly” reached an agreement with the US for the removal of President Maduro. The article, published Jan. 22, is titled “Delcy Rodriguez assured U.S. cooperation in the capture of Maduro.” The report relies exclusively on testimony from alleged “sources involved at high levels of the discussions,” whose identities are not disclosed. The Guardian report seeks to construct a narrative of conspiracy and betrayal at the highest level, describing alleged secret communications maintained since the fall of 2025. It claims that even after President Maduro refused to leave power following a phone call with Trump in November, Delcy Rodriguez continued to send messages of cooperation to Washington. This, combined with the total lack of corroboration from the public figures cited — such as Marco Rubio or Mauricio Claver-Carone, who declined to comment or did not respond — makes clear the unsubstantiated nature of the story.

