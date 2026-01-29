During Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s Senate hearing on Trump’s war in Venezuela, he was attacked by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine over comments from Venezuela’s Acting president Delcy Rodríguez, where she said the U.S. attack on Venezuela had “Zionist undertones”.

Kaine angrily asked, “What the hell did Delcy Rodríguez mean when she said this attack had Zionist undertones?” to which Rubio replied, “I have an idea what she meant” before moving on.

In reality, what Rodríguez was clearly referring to is the fact that Israel backed and cheered on the U.S. regime change operation in Venezuela.

As Middle East Eye noted in 2019, “Israel wants to see Maduro overthrown in Venezuela,” noting, “Solidarity with the Palestinian struggle for self-determination was at its heightduring the Chavez years up until today, with the leadership making outspoken criticism of Israel’s flagrant violations of international law. Venezuela severed diplomatic ties with Israel in 2009 over its military campaign in Gaza.”

This was further elaborated on by Israel Hayom, the propaganda arm of Trump’s Zionist mega donor Miriam Adelson, which wrote “Since Hugo Chávez’s rise to power, Venezuela has become one of the most hostile countries to Israel and Zionism in Latin America” noting that it “severed diplomatic relations with Israel during Operation Cast Lead in 2009, accused Israel of ‘genocide against the Palestinian people’ and compared its policies to Nazi conduct”.

Maduro, the outlet noted, “continued the anti-Israeli line with even more intensity. Thus, Venezuela, which previously maintained warm relations with Israel and even purchased security technologies from it, became a center of hostile propaganda toward Zionism”.

For this reason, Israel made an alliance with Maria Corina Machado, the U.S.-backed opposition puppet in Venezuela who promised to turn the country into “Israel’s closest ally in Latin America”.

In 2020, her party, Vente Venezuela, signed an agreement with the ruling Israeli Likud Party , which stated:

Pursuant to this official document, the Foreign Relations Division of the Likud Party, represented by Eli Vered Hazan, and the Vente Venezuela Party, represented by María Corina Machado, undertake to forge an alliance between our two parties to cooperate on political, ideological, and social matters, as well as advancing cooperation on issues related to strategy, geopolitics and security, among others, in order to create an operational partnership. The goal is to bring the people of Israel closer to the people of Venezuela while advancing, together, the Western values to which both parties subscribe: freedom, liberty, and a market economy. Both parties pledge to maintain contact and actively cooperate.

Maria Corina Machado, when interviewed in the aforementioned Israel Hayom article, even implied that Israel was taking part in the regime change operation, saying, “We rely on Israel’s support in dismantling Maduro’s crime regime and in the transition to democracy.”

When Machado was asked, “How can democratic countries, including Israel, support freedom movements in Venezuela without being accused of interference?”, Machado replied, “Defending freedom, individual liberties, and democracy isn’t interference – it’s choosing good over evil, democracy over tyranny, justice and order over anarchy and crime. Israel understands this, as do many other allies in the free world”, again implying that Israel took part in the regime change operation.

After Trump’s kidnapping of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, Israeli officials celebrated.

Benjamin Netanyahu came out and said , “Congratulations, President Trump, for your bold and historic leadership on behalf of freedom and justice. I salute your decisive resolve and the brilliant action of your brave soldiers” in response to the operation.

The U.S. ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, came out and boasted that the operation was good for Israel, saying, “A lot of people may not make the connection as to why this matters to us in the Middle East, what they don’t know is that Hezbollah is very active in Venezuela, there has been a 20-year partnership between Iran and Venezuela… the ties are deep”

Similarly, Michael Oren, the former Israeli ambassador to the U.S., boasted in an article for Ynet, “President Trump’s audacious action in capturing Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro in downtown Caracas and airlifting him to prison in America is outstanding news for the democratic world and especially for Israel.”

He added that this was because removing Maduro was a step towards the end Israeli goal of regime change in Iran, writing, “Maduro was a major ally of Tehran and a facilitator of Iranian-backed terror. His arrest came just over a week after Trump, in the presence of Prime Minister Netanyahu, pledged to use military force to prevent Iran from rebuilding its ballistic and nuclear capabilities. Two days before the Caracas raid, Trump promised to intervene forcibly to protect Iranian protesters against the regime. The Ayatollahs can have no doubt that, as long as Trump remains in the White House, the days of their Middle East hegemony—and perhaps even their rule—is over.”

He added:

All this is superb news for Israel. As in last summer’s war with Iran, Trump has again proven his determination to stand up to the isolationists in his own party and to protect American power abroad. I have long said that Israel is better off with a president who is critical of us but is willing to project power than with a president who supports us but refrains from using force. Trump both backs us and flexes American muscle worldwide. The fall of Maduro in Venezuela could well mean the restoration of the Pax Americana in the Middle East. The demise of yet another virulently anti-Zionist dictator strengthens the hope for peace between Israel and Lebanon, Syria, and Saudi Arabia. The collapse of yet another Iranian ally could conceivably mean peace between Israel and Tehran as well.

While Tim Kaine dismissed Delcy Rodríguez’s comments, there is no doubt that the U.S. operation in Venezuela had “zionist undertones” in the sense that the operation was strongly supported and cheered on by Israel, due to Venezuela’s alliance with Palestinian resistance and due to the fact that it helps isolate Iran for another regime change war.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.