After Trump kidnapped Venezuela’s president, Nicolas Maduro, U.S. ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, boasted that the move was good for Israel, and Benjamin Netanyahu called it, “bold and historic leadership on behalf of freedom and justice”.

This in part relates to Israel’s “Issac Accords” initiative, modelled after the Abraham Accords, in an attempt to gain further influence in South America.

Journalist Robert Inlakesh reported :

Another motivating factor in Israel’s desire to see the Venezuelan State toppled is the emergence of what is now being called the “Isaac Accords”. This initiative was announced publicly by Argentine President Javier Milei. Failing to rope more major Arab and Muslim nations into the Trump administration’s so-called “Abraham Accords”, the Israeli government is now setting its sights on Latin America. The Isaac Accords demonstrate an active push from Israel to expand its influence in the Western Hemisphere. Left-wing movements and governments in Latin America have historically stood with the Palestinian cause, a legacy of unified resistance to imperialism that lasts until this day. If Venezuela’s government is toppled, it is predicted that there will be a domino-style effect, knocking out other left-wing governments in the region, or at least the US will move onto the next targets. This means both Cuba and Nicaragua will be in the firing line.

Indeed, in November, Argentinas U.S./Israeli backed president, Javier Milei, “formally launched the Isaac Accords, a new initiative aimed at strengthening political, economic and cultural cooperation between Israel and Latin America”.

The Jerusalem Post reported that, “The announcement came during a meeting in Buenos Aires between President Javier Milei and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who is on a regional tour to consolidate diplomatic ties.”

The outlet noted, “The Isaac Accords, inspired by the Abraham Accords but tailored to the Latin American context, aim to expand cooperation in innovation, security, commerce and cultural exchange” adding, “The meeting also covered Argentina’s plan to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem.”

For context, the Abraham Accords were a part of Israel’s plan to “reshape the Middle East”.

While supporting regime change wars against countries like Iraq, Libya and Syria that were seen as being too close to Hamas and Hezbollah, Israel officially normalized relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco in 2020, through the Abraham Accords, without giving any concession to the Palestinians.

Mother Jones noted at the time that the intended effect of the normalization agreement was that it “essentially kicked the Palestinians and their grievances (the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, its apartheid policies, and its blockade of Gaza, which turned the strip, according to Human Rights Watch, into an ‘open-air prison’) to the curb”.

Alternative Jewish Voices, an anti-zionist Jewish collective, noted, “The Isaac Accords would be the next iteration of the Abraham Accords, which sought to broaden Israel’s ties across the Middle East without requiring Israel to uphold the rights of Palestinians. The Isaac Accords (named for Abraham’s biblical son) seek similar normalisation in Latin America.”

The group noted that, “Milei has promised to move Argentina’s embassy to Jerusalem despite its legal status as an occupied territory. He has signalled a memorandum for new commercial agreements between the Argentine Industrial Union (UIA) and the Manufacturers’ Association of Israel” adding, “In addition to Argentina, the Isaac Accords envision joint projects in technology, security and economic development; in Uruguay, Panama, and Costa Rica”.

Since Javier Milei announced the “Issac Accords”, the Co-Founder of the pro-Israel, Genesis Prize Foundation, Stan Polovets- which gave it’s annual prize to Javier Milei in 2025- and the former U.S. Ambassador to Costa Rica, S. Fitzerald Haney- who later worked “as a senior associate at Israel Seed Partners, then the largest seed-stage venture capital firm in Israel”-, launched the, “American Friends of Isaac Accords” non profit, which raked in funding from a number of Israel lobby groups, including the Israel Innovation Network, Israel Allies Foundation, StandWithUs, Yalla Israel and The Philos Project.

Explaining the motive behind the Issac Accords, S. Fitzerald Haney told The Jerusalem Post, “Our goals are ambitious but clear: create frameworks for trade, tourism, education, and technology that connect Israel and Latin America’s leading democracies in practical, mutually beneficial ways.”

Haney said that through the Isaac Accords, they have begun to expand into “Panama and Costa Rica” with Stan Polovets adding, “Both nations want closer ties with Washington, and aligning more closely with Israel helps achieve that.”

He added, “We’re also watching Bolivia, where the recent election of Rodrigo Paz as president could open a new chapter in bilateral relations after two decades of socialist rule. In phase two, we’ll likely expand to Paraguay, Guatemala, and Honduras, which are already friendly to Israel but can move even closer.”

Haney and Polovets explained that the broader intention is to strengthen Israel’s foothold in South America, with Polovets saying, “it’s about expanding Israel’s circle of friends,” and Haney adding, “Mexico and Brazil are projected to be among the world’s top ten economies within a generation. Building those partnerships now helps secure Israel’s future on the global stage.”

The goals laid out by Haney are to get more Latin American states to have:

-a new free-trade deal (with Israel) -support embassy relocation to Jerusalem -an official declaration of Hamas and Hezbollah as terrorist groups -and the adoption of the IHRA antisemitism definition

S. Fitzerald Haney said that the initiative is supported by the U.S. government because “The U.S. sees the Isaac Accords as a way to strengthen alliances across the hemisphere. Closer ties between Israel and Latin America reinforce America’s own interests—security, trade, democracy, and shared values.”

Further expanding on the intention behind the Issac Accords, the Israeli Zionist writer Yaakov Lipszyc writes, “The war in Gaza has clarified Israel’s diplomatic ledger: who stands with it, and who, quite decisively, does not. To the surprise of many in Jerusalem, several European heavyweights — France, Spain, the United Kingdom — have chosen to distance themselves. In this climate, the warmth of South American allies may prove a strategic balm.”

He notes that part of this intuitive means replacing left wing government that support Palestinians with pro-Israel ones, writing, “South America, a continent fond of political pendulums, is currently experiencing a rightward swing that Jerusalem is eager to leverage. Argentina, Paraguay, and Ecuador are already aligned with Israel, but the landscape has shifted even in countries that, after October 7, had taken sharply anti-Israel positions. In Bolivia, the ruling socialist bloc was defeated, and president-elect Rodrigo Paz has expressed interest in reestablishing diplomatic ties with Israel. In Chile, polls suggest that the far-left government — staunchly pro-Palestinian — may soon give way to José Antonio Kast, a center-right politician known for his sympathy toward Israel.”

This is where Venezuela comes into play.

The Miriam Adelson funded newspaper Israel Hayom reported that Israel supports regime change in Venezuela because, “Since Hugo Chávez’s rise to power, Venezuela has become one of the most hostile countries to Israel and Zionism in Latin America,” noting that he, “severed diplomatic relations with Israel during Operation Cast Lead in 2009, accused Israel of ‘genocide against the Palestinian people’ and compared its policies to Nazi conduct” and adding, “His successor (current Venezuelan president Nicholas Maduro) continued the anti-Israeli line with even more intensity. Thus, Venezuela, which previously maintained warm relations with Israel and even purchased security technologies from it, became a center of hostile propaganda toward Zionism”.

Meanwhile, the article boasted that U.S./Israeli puppet leader Maria Corina Machado, “promises to change her country’s attitude toward Israel from one extreme to another, and doesn’t hide her sympathy toward us”.

The article boasted that Machado would support many of the policies the Issac Accords are hoping for from South American states, such as “her intention to establish Venezuela’s embassy location in Jerusalem”.

Maria Corina Machado also heavily implied that Israel was helping with the regime change operation in Venezuela to further this goal, saying, “Venezuela will be Israel’s closest ally in Latin America. We rely on Israel’s support in dismantling Maduro’s crime regime” and adding, “Defending freedom, individual liberties, and democracy isn’t interference … Israel understands this” in response to the question, “How can Israel, support freedom movements in Venezuela without being accused of interference”.

Along with the motive of natural resources, part of Trump’s intervention into South America will be furthering the “Issac Accords” by propping up leaders like Javier Milei, who agrees to Israeli demands (as he did with a 20 billion bailout) and overthrowing leftist and centre left government which are too supportive of the Palestinian cause.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.