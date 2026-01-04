The Dissident

Michael PRICE
32m

"After Trump kidnapped Venezuela’s president,"

He didn't.

Alan
2h

Satanyahoo and Rump are committing and funding genocide respectively. There is no lower form of scum on earth. Any BS they use is simply in support of their sick, twisted, perverted, greed, and love of stealing land, lives, and identities of decent human beings.

