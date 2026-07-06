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Joe Van Steenbergen's avatar
Joe Van Steenbergen
1d

"We Were Lied To . . . " I'm shocked, shocked I tell you, to learn that . . . we were lied to by our government, our media, our institutions, our oligarchs (who profit from war), our neighbors, everyone! Wake up and smell the coffee, sheeple. After the covid scam, what more do you need to know that your government is NOT there to help you?

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Apeetha Arunagiri's avatar
Apeetha Arunagiri
1d

The yanky-jew-boy block is nicely put back in its sticky little place now by multiply-many-millions of Iranians filling their streets in protest against the despicable murder of their worthy and tremendously popular leader - I hope every Australian noted this.

Of course the Iranians came out in savage protest . . . . . they are not nearly as stupid as the yanky-jewboys: self importance is the stupidest human trait of all, especially due to its blindness.

All good for Iran - congratulations for your clarity of mind. Rub it in wherever possible.

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