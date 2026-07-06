Written By: Justin K.P.

Iran’s days-long funeral for slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei was one of the largest state funerals in recent history, with millions, likely tens of millions , of Iranians gathering in Tehran to mourn the slain leader and to show defiance to the U.S/Israeli war.

We were lied to about Iran. The Western public was told that after Ali Khamenei was murdered, Iranians would rise up and overthrow their government to install a Western puppet, not that millions would come to Tehran to mourn the slain leader and defy the U.S./Israeli aggression.

In launching the war of aggression on Iran, Donald Trump said that Iranians would “rise up” and overthrow the government after the U.S. Israeli bombing, saying:

to the great, proud people of Iran, I say tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered. Don’t leave your home. It’s very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be, probably, your only chance for generations. For many years, you have asked for America’s help, but you never got it. No president was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight. Now you have a president who is giving you what you want, so let’s see how you respond. America is backing you with overwhelming strength and devastating force. Now is the time to seize control of your destiny and to unleash the prosperous and glorious future that is close within your reach. This is the moment for action. Do not let it pass.

The Guardian reported today:

Iranians poured in vast numbers on to the central thoroughfare of Tehran on the fourth day of mourning for the assassinated former supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, claiming their defiance through months of on-off war had only made them stronger as many called for revenge. For those in the procession, it was as much a display of patriotism as mourning: a demonstration that Iran, as an ancient civilisation, had uniquely taken on the world’s greatest superpower and survived. “We the people are Iran’s true missiles,” one banner read. Vengeful chants against the US president, Donald Trump, could be heard while walking down the lightly policed and tree-lined Azadi Street towards Revolution Square. But there were also a sense of quiet release for some of those present, as if this was their first moment to share their survival– a moment to catch breath and continue, proud of Iran’s identity if not their government. ‘Welcome to our Iran’ was the most common greeting to the stranger in their midst.

That does not exactly portray an Iranian public who “asked for America’s help” in overthrowing the government in order to “take over your government” as Trump suggested.

We were similarly told by mainstream media across the spectrum that average Iranians were clamoring for a U.S. regime change war on their own country.

In January, The Atlantic, a magazine edited by Jeffrey Goldberg, a former prison guard for the IDF published an article claiming that “many (Iranians) favored what would have been unthinkable not long ago: for Trump to take out Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei” based entirely on a handful of anonymous sources it claimed were Iranians.

Several other mainstream media outlets, prior to the war, also published articles quoting anonymous “Iranian” sources calling for U.S./Israeli intervention.

These sources could have been fringe Monarchist supporters of Reza Pahlavi, or CIA and Mossad assets or agents on the ground, but what is clear is that this was not representative of a large segment of the Iranian population, who came out to the funeral for Ali Khamenei.

The U.S./Israeli regime change plan was always contingent on having millions of Iranians “rise up” to overthrow the government after the killing of Ali Khamenei.

“The goal is to create all the conditions for the downfall of the Iranian regime, but developments will also depend on the extent to which the Iranian people rise up,” one Israeli official told Axios at the start of the war .

David Barnea, while convincing Trump to launch the war on Iran, reportedly told Trump , “his service would likely be able to galvanize the Iranian opposition — igniting riots and other acts of rebellion that could even lead to the collapse of Iran’s government.”

The fact that this war, in reality, ended with millions of Iranians taking to the streets to mourn Ali Khamenei and defy the U.S./Israeli war is perhaps the best representation of what a failure this regime change war attempt was from the U.S/Israeli empire.

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