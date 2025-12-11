The Dissident

Dollyboy
8h

Surely no one is buying America and Israel's bullshit again? This never ending plunder to make the rich richer and the poor even poorer. And on it goes... Ahh humanity you so dumb.

Gerda Ho
8h

It’s horrible .,people will be killed again for oil! This war will not be popular with the American people and I hope it will make Trump even less popular than he is now.

