The possibility of a regime change war in Venezuela is heating up.

In a recent interview with Politico, Donald Trump said that the country’s president, Nicolas Maduro’s“days are numbered” and did not rule out a military invasion of the country.

On Wednesday, Trump illegally seized a Venezuelan oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, which Venezuela expert Eva Golinger said was an attempt “to provoke Venezuela into a military conflict,” adding that, “the Trump regime is trying to provoke a military reaction from Caracas to justify an invasion and regime change”.

To justify the regime change war with Venezuela, the Trump administration and mainstream media have given a wide range of propaganda excuses, from fighting a war on drugs to promoting “democracy”.

But U.S. officials, as well as their puppets in the Venezuelan opposition, have admitted openly that the real motives for the war include access to Venezuela’s oil and minerals, mass privatization, a major “opportunity” for investment banks, and to replace an Israel-critical government with an Israeli puppet state in South America.

In this article, I will go over the real motives for the war as admitted by U.S. and U.S.-backed Venezuelan officials.

Motive 1: Oil and Other Resources.

Trump, while campaigning for president in 2023, made the most blatant admission that his war with Venezuela is to take the country’s oil, openly admitting, “When I left, Venezuela was ready to collapse, we would have taken it over, we would have gotten all that oil, it would have been right next door”.

What Trump was referring to was his more covert attempt at regime change in Venezuela during his first term as president, which involved backing several failed military coups and placing starvation sanctions on the country.

At the time, his then national security advisor, John Bolton admitted, “If we could have American oil companies really invest in and produce the oil capabilities in Venezuela it would be good for the people of Venezuela and it would be good for the people of the United States, we both have a lot at stake here making this come out the right way”.

Trump’s current Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard- who at the time was a critic of the regime change campaign in Venezuela- repeatedly said it’s about the oil, tweeting, “Oil lobbyists have ‘unprecedented access’ to Trump’s administration—meanwhile Pence/Bolton continue their crusade for regime change in Venezuela, the world’s richest oil reserves. The height of swamp politics,” and saying to journalist Jordan Chariton, “Trump’s national security advisor, John Bolton, has said publicly and in news interviews, their real motives behind the United States intervening and what’s happening in Venezuela, and that it is for American oil companies. ‘It would be great to have these American oil companies to have access to Venezuela’s oil.’ We have seen throughout history far too many examples of how U.S.-led regime change have been driven frankly by corporate interest and by greed; the people in these countries suffer as a result”.

Former U.S. ambassador to Venezuela from 2020-2023, James B. Story, admitted more recently on 60 Minutes that the U.S. wants regime change in Venezuela because Maduro is “sitting on top of the world’s largest known reserves of oil plus the critical minerals that will fuel the 21st century economy”.

U.S. representative, María Elvira Salazar, admitted on Fox Business, “Venezuela for the American oil companies will be a field day because there will be more than a trillion dollars in economic activity. American companies can go in and fix all the oil pipes, the whole oil rigs, and everything that has to do with the Venezuelan petroleum companies or everything that has to do with oil and the derivatives”.

Motive 2: A ‘1.7 Trillion Dollar’ Investment Opportunity From A ‘Massive Privatization Program’.

The United States’ puppet in Venezuela, who they want to install as the leader, María Corina Machado, has repeatedly stated that she will usher in mass privatization in Venezuela, which will be a major investment opportunity for American corporations.

At the Miami Business Forum, she bragged, “For the U.S., we will turn this criminal hub into a security shield in the heart of the Americas. We will open Venezuela for foreign investment, I am talking about a 1.7 trillion dollar opportunity, not only in oil and gas, … but also in mining, in gold, in infrastructure, power. We will open markets, we will have security for foreign investment, and a massive privatization program that is waiting for you”.

Similarly, on Donald Trump Jr.’s show, she admitted, “American companies are in, you know, a super strategic position to invest. This country, Venezuela, is going to be the brightest opportunity for investment of American companies, of good people that are going to make a lot of money.”

In an Op-Ed for the Economist, she wrote, “With the world’s largest oil reserves, vast gas fields, critical minerals, huge agricultural potential and a global diaspora ready to return, Venezuela holds one of the most significant recovery opportunities of this century,” adding that a regime change war “could unlock a $1.7trn business opportunity over 15 years”.

The news outlet Semafor reported that at last month’s IMF-World Bank meeting, María Corina Machado met with the British investment bank, Barclays to, “talk investment opportunities with Venezuela,” adding that, “The meeting was widely attended by investment firms, hedge funds, and others interested in future business in Venezuela” and that, “the opposition leader’s team has also held ‘informal conversations’ with the World Bank, IMF, and Inter-American Development Bank about Venezuela’s future”.

As Semafor reported, U.S. Senator Rick Scott admitted, “The nice thing is, they’ve got plenty of natural resources … in Venezuela, their resources are massive, so there’ll be a lot of people who want to invest”.

The outlet also reported that the Swiss Investment Bank UBS’s “chief investment office put together an eight-page memo last month that focuses on ‘visualizing the day after tomorrow’ in Venezuela. The research document highlighted the Trump administration’s ‘hawkish approach’ towards Caracas and noted that ‘Venezuela’s transition away from Chavismo could unlock major opportunities,’ in part because of its oil reserves and ‘severely underutilized economy.’”

Motive 3: Israel And Zionism.

Just like many of America’s wars in the Middle East, Israel is also pushing for war with Venezuela, given María Corina Machado’s staunch support for Zionism and Maduro’s opposition to it.

The Miriam Addelson funded Israeli newspaper “Israel Hayom” explained why Israel wants regime change in Venezuela, writing that, “Since Hugo Chávez’s rise to power, Venezuela has become one of the most hostile countries to Israel and Zionism in Latin America” and that it, “severed diplomatic relations with Israel during Operation Cast Lead in 2009, accused Israel of ‘genocide against the Palestinian people’ and compared its policies to Nazi conduct”.

It added, “His successor (current Venezuelan president Nicholas Maduro) continued the anti-Israeli line with even more intensity. Thus, Venezuela, which previously maintained warm relations with Israel and even purchased security technologies from it, became a center of hostile propaganda toward Zionism”.

In contrast, it noted that, “(María Corina) Machado promises to change her country’s attitude toward Israel from one extreme to another, and doesn’t hide her sympathy toward us. In recent years, she spoke about her intention to establish Venezuela’s embassy location in Jerusalem and stood with the Jewish state after the October 7 massacre, while Maduro supported Hamas.”

Speaking to Israel Hayom, María Corina Machado said, “Venezuela will be Israel’s closest ally in Latin America. We rely on Israel’s support in dismantling Maduro’s crime regime”.

In 2020, she signed an “inter-party agreement” with Israel’s ruling Likud party, which called to, “forge an alliance between our two parties to cooperate on political, ideological, and social matters, as well as advancing cooperation on issues related to strategy, geopolitics and security, among others, in order to create an operational partnership” and “bring the people of Israel closer to the people of Venezuela”.

The Israeli newspaper Ynet reported that Machado has “close ties with the state (of Israel) and the Likud party”.

While propaganda will claim the war is about drugs and democracy, in their more honest moments, the U.S. officials and their puppets in Venezuela admit openly it is actually about Oil, mass privatization, and Israel.

