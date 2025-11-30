Former Reagan, Bush, and Trump administrations official Elliott Abrams, who has been involved in some of America’s worst crimes in South America under the Reagan administration, and regime change attempts in Venezuela under Bush and Trump, recently wrote an article for Foreign Affairs calling for a regime change war in Venezuela.

In the article, he claims that, “Removing Maduro, on the other hand, would advance Washington’s interests”, and wrote that Trump should, “eliminate”, “the possibility of more talks with Maduro”.

Elliott Abrams- a hardline Zionist- then fearmongers that Venezuela supports all of Israel’s enemies and Maduro needs to be removed for this reason, claiming that there are “Iranian plans to transfer missiles to Venezuela” and that “Iran uses Venezuela as a base for Hezbollah activity”.

He also called for regime change in Venezuela in the hopes that it will spill over into Cuba, writing: “the Maduro regime gives it between 30,000 to 50,000 barrels of oil per day, on average, for free or with a huge discount—a critical source of support for the communist regime in Havana,” adding that regime change in Venezuela would, “remove the Russian military personnel usually in the country” and “end the country’s reliance on Russian and Chinese military equipment”.

In other words, Elliott Abrams wants regime change in Venezuela because he believes it will make it easier to start new wars in Iran, Lebanon, Cuba, Russia, and China.

Most disturbingly, Abrams complains that Venezuela has “coup-proof(ed) itself” and that “starving it” through sanctions “will not be enough”, adding, “it must be forced out of power with military strikes, which will throw the regime’s support structures, including in the military, into disarray and make them fear for their own futures.”

Now out of an official position of power, but still an influential neo-con, Abrams is pushing for the hawkish policy in South America he has championed his entire career.

As journalist Branko Marcetic reported under the Ronald Reagan administration, where Abrams served as the Assistant Secretary of State for Latin America “he earned the nickname, ‘contra commander-in-chief’” for his support for the Contras in Nicaragua, which Marcetic notes, “were the brutal right-wing paramilitary groups in Nicaragua who terrorized civilians throughout the decade, cutting a swath of torture, rape, and murder aimed at everyone from the elderly to children.”

As he reported, Abrams bragged, “there was excessive micromanagement of the contras, and I was one of the people who engaged in it” adding, “Abrams secretly delivered military equipment to the contras under the guise of humanitarian aid.”

As Marcetic noted, Abrams also supported death squads in El Salvador as “freedom fighters” and lauded their “fabulous achievement” while they committed massacres.

Marcetic wrote, “Guatemalan dictator Ríos Montt embarked on a campaign of genocide in the country, Abrams said he had ‘brought considerable progress’ on human rights. He defended Reagan’s lifting of a military aid embargo on Montt’s government, claiming the slaughter of civilians was ‘being reduced step by step’ and that it was ‘progress’ that had to be ‘rewarded and encouraged.

Abrams brought his neo-con policy in South America to Venezuela under the Bush and the first Trump administration.

His complaint that Venezuela has “coup-proofed” itself comes from the fact that he has tried and failed to back a coup multiple times in Venezuela.

As Politico noted in 2002, when Abrams was in the Bush administration, “he supported a military coup attempt in Venezuela in 2002, damaging the U.S. relationship with the government there after the plot ultimately failed”.

In 2002, the Bush administration financed and backed a military coup against Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, Nicolas Maduro’s predecessor, which was soon reversed when his supporters took to the streets and reversed the coup.

The Guardian reported at the time that “Elliot Abrams gave a nod to the attempted Venezuelan coup”.

The paper reported that, “officials at the Organisation of American States and other diplomatic sources… assert that the US administration was not only aware the coup was about to take place, but had sanctioned it, presuming it to be destined for success,” adding, “the crucial figure around the coup was Abrams”.

When he was Special Representative for Venezuela in Trump’s first administration, he again attempted multiple coups against Nicolas Maduro.

In the Foreign Affairs article, he boasted that under the Trump administration, he “helped organize diplomatic efforts and severe economic sanctions to delegitimize and undermine Maduro” going on to boast that the “severe economic sanctions” were “starving” Venezuela.

And by “starving” he means not the government but regular people in Venezuela.

Economist Mark Weisbrot and Jeffrey Sachs documented that from 2017-2018, U.S. sanctions on Venezuela caused 40,000 deaths, adding that the 2019 sanctions that Elliott Abrams oversaw were “even more severe and destructive”.

They noted that because of the sanctions, “Venezuela’s oil production declined by 130,000 barrels per day from January to February”, noting that “It is important to emphasize that nearly all of the foreign exchange that is needed to import medicine, food, medical equipment, spare parts and equipment needed for electricity generation, water systems, or transportation, is received by the Venezuelan economy through the government’s revenue from the export of oil”.

They also noted that the 2019 “sanctions also froze many billions of dollars of Venezuelan assets that could have been sold in order to maintain essential and life-saving imports, or to stabilize the economy”.

As Weisbrot noted in the LA Times,:

In Venezuela, the first year of sanctions under the first Trump administration took tens of thousands of lives. Then things got even worse, as the U.S. cut off the country from the international financial system and oil exports, froze billions of dollars of assets and imposed “secondary sanctions” on countries that tried to do business with Venezuela. Venezuela experienced the worst depression, without a war, in world history. This was from 2012 to 2020, with the economy contracting by 71% — more than three times the severity of the Great Depression in the U.S. in the 1930s. Most of this was found to be the result of the sanctions.

Elliot Abrams’ sanctions caused even more suffering for average Venezuelans. While the 2017 sanctions led to 40,000 deaths, by 2020, the former expert for the United Nations Human Rights Council, Alfred de Zayas, found that the sanctions led to 100,000 deaths, because sanctions stopped the “timely access to medicines”.

In 2021, the UN documented that the sanctions “have exacerbated pre-existing economic situations and have dramatically affected the whole population of Venezuela, especially but not only those in extreme poverty, women, children, medical workers, people with disabilities or life-threatening or chronic diseases, and the indigenous populations.”

Elliot Abrams also boasts that he was leading the U.S. policy in the first Trump administration of, “recognizing Juan Guaidó … as the legitimate interim president of Venezuela,” the unelected U.S. puppet who was declared president of Venezuela by the Trump administration.

The Trump administration then funnelled millions of dollars to Juan Guaido’s fake “interim government” with the U.S. embassy in Venezuela announcing in 2019 that, “United States Agency for International Development (USAID) … announced $52 million in development assistance to help Venezuela’s Interim President Juan Guaido”.

With U.S. funding and recognition, Juan Guaido attempted multiple coup attempts, including in 2020 by storming Venezuela’s national assembly.

Elliot Abrams, in 2019, even repeated his strategy from the Nicaraguan War and attempted to ship weapons disguised as aid to the Venezuelan opposition for a coup.

This was followed by another failed coup attempt in 2020, which involved training former Venezuelan military officials in Colombia for a coup attempt.

As U.S. Senator Chris Murphy admitted in 2020, “First, we thought that getting Guaidó to declare himself president would be enough to topple the regime. Then we thought putting aid on the border would be enough. Then we tried to sort of construct a kind of coup in April of last year, and it blew up in our face when all the generals that were supposed to break with Maduro decided to stick with him in the end”.

Now, in Foreign Affairs, Elliott Abrams is pushing for a war with Venezuela, openly complaining that his past coup attempts failed, and pushing for war in order to achieve his neo-con regime change goals.

While not in an official position of power, Abrams is no doubt leading the Trump administration towards war with Venezuela, which he is still closely connected to, underscored by the fact that in September, the Trump administration gave $10.4 million to Elliott Abrams’ Zionist organisation Tikvah to “Combat the Normalisation of Anti-Semitism”.

