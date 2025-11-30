The Dissident

Judy Weintraub
1h

As a lifelong American, I love president Maduro, before he was president, he was a bus driver. he's been elected by a majority of Venezuelan voters as president for several terms, following the sad death from cancer of the popular Chavez, Maduro was Chavez's vice president. US interests represented by people like Abrams (the tank guy) don't want Venezuela to be led by majority rule political system, they support minority wealthy class candidates like Machado because US corporate interests will benefit financially. Venezuelan economic problems are not caused fundamentally by their chosen political leaders and democratic form of government but by US policies like sanctions intended to wreck their economy, which they do, causing many Venezuelas who can afford it, to leave the country. Sad that US has used its power in this ugly way. Trump has been better in foreign policy overall than previous US leaders, he knows that, it's his choice. I'm sad to see him ally with militarist people like Abrams, if he does. the last i heard, Trump was wanting talks with Venezuelan leaders. That's how good leaders lead. It's not like Venezuela is military threat to US power in the region, there's no need to use US coercion to further US economic interests. US needs civilized intelligent leadership. The whole world needs US leadership to be civilized and will be grateful and happy if they will set a good example to all countries of how to resolve conflicts without brutality and force.

Paulo Kirk
4m

Know where these criminals come from. The mitzvah elephants in the room? Oh, shit, Jews:

Elliott Abrams was born into a Jewish family in New York in 1948. His father was an immigration lawyer. Abrams attended the Little Red School House in New York City, a private high school whose students at the time included the children of many of the city's notable left-wing activists and artists.] Abrams' parents were Democrats. His first cousin is attorney Floyd Abrams.

Talking About a One-Afrika, Sixty-three Years Later?

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/talking-about-a-one-afrika-sixty

+--+

These half human, half monster, calling her a witch?

FUCK.

"Israel has accused me of witchcraft in 2025" Francesca Albanese tells the UN Committee

https://youtu.be/uHL7MEd2iyw?si=LTeGAsq33XRkrP3E

