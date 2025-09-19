The image of Naama Levy- an Israeli hostage and IDF observer taken on October 7th- with blood on her sweatpants, was constantly used in Israeli propaganda as evidence that Hamas committed “mass rape” on October 7th, despite the fact that the image clearly shows she cut her wrist and arm and wiped the blood on her pants.

Despite this, Israeli Zionists consistently used the image to back up their false claim that rapes occurred on October 7th, with the Zionist writer Seth Shabo claiming that the image of her bloody pants shows that “Hamas chose to release these images to show and celebrate the rapes it had committed” and the Times of Israel claiming that Levy, “to all appearances was sexually assaulted by Hamas on October 7”.

Countless Zionist protestors around the world held demonstrations where they wore grey sweatpants with red paint, mimicking the image, while perpetuating the mass rape hoax.

Pictured Above: Zionist protestors in London wear grey sweatpants with fake blood, mimicking the image of Naama Levy, while laundering the mass rape hoax.

But now, at a recent forum in New York, the now released Naama Levy recounted what actually happened to her on October 7th and gave the context behind the image, saying she was “dragged from a black Jeep, wounded” and “bleeding” - but never once mentioning any kind of rape or sexual assault, showing that the Israeli claim she was raped by Hamas was false.

In reality, there is zero forensic, photographic, or direct witness evidence that any rapes occurred on October 7th.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz wrote that forensic examiners found no evidence of rape on any of the bodies they examined after October 7th, writing, “at Shura Base, to which most of the bodies were taken for purposes of identification, there were five forensic pathologists at work. In that capacity, they also examined bodies that arrived completely or partially naked in order to examine the possibility of rape. According to a source knowledgeable about the details, there were no signs on any of those bodies attesting to sexual relations having taken place or of mutilation of genitalia.”

Furthermore, the UN found no video or photo evidence of rape occurring on October 7th, writing in its report that “The mission team, specifically the forensic pathologist and the digital analyst, reviewed over 5,000 photos, around 50 hours and several audio files of footage of the attacks” and noted that “In the medicolegal assessment of available photos and videos, no tangible indications of rape could be identified”.

Moran Gez, the main Israeli prosecutor investigating claims of rape on October 7th, admitted that there is no survivor testimony of rape occurring on October 7th, admitting that “in the end, we don't have any complainants” who say they were raped, adding “we contacted women's rights organizations and asked for cooperation. We were told that they simply hadn't been contacted”.

She admitted that the claims of rapes on October 7th “will not be able to meet the threshold of proof in court”.

The United Nations Human Rights Council inquiry into allegations of mass rape on October 7th found no evidence of rape occurring and found evidence that many of the allegations were fabricated, writing “The Commission has reviewed testimonies obtained by journalists and the Israeli police concerning rape but has not been able to independently verify such allegations, due to a lack of access to victims, witnesses and crime sites and the obstruction of its investigations by the Israeli authorities. The Commission was unable to review the unedited version of such testimonies. For the same reasons, the Commission was also unable to verify reports of sexualized torture and genital mutilation. Additionally, the Commission found some specific allegations to be false, inaccurate, or contradictory with other evidence or statements and discounted these from its assessment.”

Israel put out supposed “confessions” from Hamas members claiming they committed rape on October 7th, but the United Nations human rights council later found that the testimonies were extracted under Israeli torture and put out for propaganda purposes, writing that :

The Commission reviewed several videos where detainees were interrogated by members of the ISF, while placed in an extremely vulnerable position, completely subjugated, when confessing to witnessing or committing rape and other serious crimes. The names and faces of the detainees were also exposed. The Commission considers the distribution of such videos, purely for propaganda purposes, to be a violation of due process and fair trial guarantees. In view of the apparent coercive circumstances of the confessions appearing in the videos, the Commission does not accept such confessions as proof of the crimes confessed.

In reality, the only evidence to back up the claims of rape on October 7th are second-hand testimonies, which have been thoroughly discredited.

As an investigation from the Times of London newspaper noted, many of the initial claims of mass rape came from “Zaka, “an ultra-orthodox volunteer force”, whose “members are not trained in forensics, nor were they directed to do any more than retrieve remains from what was still an active battle zone”.

The paper noted that they have a “tendency to focus on injuries they believed pointed to sexual violence, such as smashed pelvises and gunshot wounds to sex organs, ignoring other injuries that muddied the picture”.

The paper also noted that the claims seemed to come from their religious texts, noting that “read a lot of Jewish texts that depict the raping of women,” adding that “many other erroneous tales involved babies — one Zaka figure claimed to have found a baby baked alive in an oven”.

Chaim Otmazgin, one of the commanders in Zaka, even admitted to fabricating a claim that they found teenagers who had been raped on October 7th.

Another main witness who claimed to have seen rape on October 7th, Rami Davidian, was exposed by one of Israel’s leading investigative journalists, Raviv Drucker, for telling “stories fabricated from start to finish. Hair-raising stories that never happened”.

In reality, the claims of “mass rape” occurring on October 7th were Israeli atrocity propaganda used to garner sympathy and justify their genocide in Gaza, which included real mass rape against Palestinians.

