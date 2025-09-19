The Dissident

Malcolm MacPhail
Sep 19

Really good summary of the excellent work done right from the start by the independent reporting by Grayzone, Electronic Intifada and Mondoweiss who carefully and meticulously debunked the atrocity propaganda. It seems every three or four months there will be attempts to revive this hoax, and one has to credit Ali Abunimah and Nora Barrows-Friedman of the Electronic Intifada for quickly debunking every attempt. The latest attempt has been the Dinah Project which admits there is no evidence of sexual assault but tries to argue that it must have happened using crude and racist assumptions regarding Arab males.

Timothy Wallace
Sep 19Edited

Meanwhile, the NYT's will never publish anything to refute those claims because that slander (and beheaded babies of course) is what allows normally well-intentioned Jewish liberals to sleep well at night while continuing to fund AIPAC. Prove me wrong, please.

