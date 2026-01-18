In a recent report for the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights, Ahmed Abdel Fattah Ahmed Jabri, a victim of Israel’s torture dungeons, revealed new horrific details about Israel’s use of torture and rape against Palestinian detainees.

Ahmed, who is from Khan Younis, noted that “on 7 January 2024, my wife, children, and I fled to the headquarters of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in the centre of Al-Amal neighbourhood, seeking safety, as many people were doing.”

He experienced two IDF raids on the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, and on the second raid, recounted that, “Israeli occupation forces returned and besieged the PRCS building for a second time, amid heavy gunfire and fire belts around and inside the compound. They ordered us to leave and head towards Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis. Chaos ensued, and we did not know what to do. While attempting to exit the building, one PRCS staff member from the Abu Eisha family was shot in the chest and fell to the ground. My brother Imad tried to help him, but as Imad raised his head, he too was shot in the face by a sniper positioned on one of the surrounding buildings. His injury was severe. I searched for a doctor but found that they had already left the compound.”

He added, “The soldiers ordered us to place my brother on the ground and approach them. I put my brother down and walked towards a soldier visible to us from a window of the Social Affairs building. He asked for my ID card, which I did not have. He then asked for my name, which I gave. After checking my name on a phone he was holding, he ordered me to strip, gave me a white overall, and ordered me to wear it. They then bound my hands behind my back with plastic ties, blindfolded me with a cloth, and took me to the basement of the Social Affairs building. They arrested my nephew Amjad but released him after two hours. I was the first to be arrested.”

Following his detention, Ahmed was brutally tortured by Israeli officials while in detentions, with him recounting, “During the interrogation, whenever I denied knowing anyone from Islamic Jihad or Hamas or knowing about tunnels, the two soldiers behind me would beat me all over my body, focusing on punching my groin (testicles), squeezing them, and attempting to insert a pen cap into my urethra. This was repeated multiple times (I do not recall how many). Each time, I screamed in severe pain, feeling dizzy and close to losing consciousness. The last time, I could not endure it and lost consciousness. When I regained consciousness, I found myself in a hospital bed— I do not know the hospital’s name or location—shackled by my hands and feet to the bed, with a guard posted at the door. I learned that I had undergone surgery and that one of my testicles had been removed.”

He was then sent to Sde Teiman- Israel’s barbaric torture dungeon for Palestinian hostages- where he noted, “I was subjected to repeated interrogations, beatings, and humiliation by occupation forces” adding, “During one interrogation, an interrogator extinguished his cigarette on the back of my neck while asking me the same questions as before. Whenever soldiers came to take me for interrogation, they would take me out of the barracks, bind my hands behind my back, blindfold me, and assault me with fists, boots, punches, and kicks while escorting me to the interrogation rooms.”

He noted, “I was also subjected to stress positions: my hands bound behind my back while standing; being forced to kneel; or standing with my bound hands raised above my head. If I tried to rest my hands, I would be beaten and insulted. I would remain in one of these positions for one to two hours, depending on the soldier’s mood.”

“I felt that the soldiers deliberately assaulted us to humiliate us, especially during transfers between barracks or to other detention areas. We were beaten with fists, kicks, batons, electrocuted, and verbally abused with obscene insults” he wrote, adding, “During transfers between barracks, soldiers would spit on their boots and order detainees to lick them. This happened to me about 20 days after I was transferred again to Sde Teiman. I refused to lick the spit, so a soldier punched me several times and shoved me into the barracks.”

He recounted, “We were subjected to suppression at least twice a week. It would begin with soldiers ordering us to lie face down with our hands over our heads and throwing stun grenades. Soldiers would then enter with dogs muzzled with metal restraints; the dogs would walk over our bodies and urinate on us. Afterwards, certain detainees’ numbers would be called, they would be taken aside, beaten severely, and dogs would be released at them to terrorise them. I was severely beaten, attacked by dogs, and hung from a fence more than once. Each suppression lasted about half an hour.”

After 75 days, Ahmed was transferred to Ofer Prison for nine months and then sent to Negev Prison and then back to Sde Teiman.

He recounted that at Ofer Prison, he witnessed IDF officials raping Palestinian detainees with Batons, writing, “During my detention, I witnessed two detainees being assaulted by soldiers inserting a baton into their anus. One of them was with me in Ofer. He was called out and later returned to the room bleeding heavily from his anus and told me what had happened. Half an hour later, they took him again, and he never returned; I did not see him afterwards.”

He added, “At around 10:00 p.m. on my first day back in Sde Teiman, soldiers came, called my name, threw a stun grenade near me inside the room, ordered me to step back with my hands over my head, then dragged me out, changed my hand restraints to the back, shackled my feet, and placed me in a cell measuring 1.5×1.5 metres with a toilet.”

Ahmed continued to endure barbaric torture, writing, “We were subjected to daily suppression, morning or evening. It would begin with stun grenades, and we were ordered into the corridor to kneel with our hands raised. If I tried to lower my hands due to exhaustion, I would be beaten with punches and kicks for hours. As punishment, I was sometimes restrained with my hands and feet bound behind my back for three consecutive days inside the room, during which fellow detainees helped me eat, drink, and use the bathroom.”

Ahmed’s disturbing testimony is not an isolated incident, but an account of systemic torture and rape that Palestinian detainees have faced in Israel’s torture dungeons.

As the NGO Euro Med documented that, “Euro-Med Monitor’s field team monitored the Israeli authorities’ handover of the bodies of 120 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) … Medical examinations, forensic reports, and observations by the field team revealed conclusive evidence that many victims were killed after being detained. Their bodies bore clear marks of hanging, rope imprints around their necks, injuries from close-range gunfire, bound hands and feet with plastic restraints, and blindfolds. Some bodies were crushed under tank tracks, while others showed severe signs of physical torture, fractures, burns, and deep wounds.”

Euro Med Monitor quoted Munir Al-Bursh, Director General of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, saying, “The bodies we received were bound like animals, blindfolded, and bore horrific signs of torture and burns that reveal the extent of the crimes committed in secret. They did not die naturally; they were executed after being restrained. These people were not buried underground, they were kept in the occupation’s refrigerators for long months.”

The NGO Defense For Children International documented that, “Mohammad Nael Khamis Al-Zoghbi, 17, Faris Ibrahim Faris Abu Jabal, 16, and Mahmoud Hani Mohammad Al-Majayda, 17, were all abducted by Israeli forces while seeking aid over the summer and transported outside of Gaza to Sde Teiman, an Israeli military detention camp in southern Israel, where they were subsequently starved and tortured.”

The NGO noted, “Israel’s detention of Palestinians has nothing to do with security, law or justice. It is a system designed to physically and mentally scar a generation of Palestinians in an attempt to suppress any attempt to resist Israel’s Apartheid regime or demand that their fundamental rights are upheld. Israel seeks to break Palestinian children’s hope, spirit, and personhood, in an attempt to see that Palestinians’ right to self-determination is never realized.”

In another report, the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) documented that, “In recent weeks, PCHR staff collected new testimonies from a number of Palestinian detainees from the Gaza Strip who were recently released from Israeli prisons and detention camps. These accounts reveal an organized and systematic practice of sexual torture, including rape, forced stripping, forced filming, sexual assault using objects and dogs, in addition to deliberate psychological humiliation aimed at crushing human dignity and erasing individual identity entirely” adding, “PCHR affirms that the testimonies do not reflect isolated incidents but constitute a systematic policy practiced in the context of the ongoing crime of genocide against more than two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, including thousands of detainees held in prisons and military camps”.

Ahmed Abdel Fattah Ahmed Jabri’s harrowing testimony is just one example of the barbaric torture and rape that every Palestinian detainee has faced in Israel’s torture dungeons.

