In a recent interview with the Israeli outlet Israel Hayom, María Corina Machado, the U.S.-funded puppet in Venezuela whom they want to install as leader, promised to turn Venezuela into an Israeli puppet state in South America and implied that Israel is playing a role in the current regime change operation.

Israel Hayom details why Israel supports regime change in Venezuela, writing that “Since Hugo Chávez’s rise to power, Venezuela has become one of the most hostile countries to Israel and Zionism in Latin America,” noting that he, “severed diplomatic relations with Israel during Operation Cast Lead in 2009, accused Israel of ‘genocide against the Palestinian people’ and compared its policies to Nazi conduct”.

The outlet noted that, “His successor (current Venezuelan president Nicholas Maduro) continued the anti-Israeli line with even more intensity. Thus, Venezuela, which previously maintained warm relations with Israel and even purchased security technologies from it, became a center of hostile propaganda toward Zionism”.

The outlet also noted why Israel wants regime change in Venezuela, writing:

Machado promises to change her country’s attitude toward Israel from one extreme to another, and doesn’t hide her sympathy toward us. In recent years, she spoke about her intention to establish Venezuela’s embassy location in Jerusalem and stood with the Jewish state after the October 7 massacre, while Maduro supported Hamas.

María Corina Machado went on to say that if she is installed, she will turn Venezuela into an Israeli puppet state, and even implied that Israel is helping with the current U.S. regime change operation, saying, “Venezuela will be Israel’s closest ally in Latin America. We rely on Israel’s support in dismantling Maduro’s crime regime and in the transition to democracy.”

She added that she “deeply admires Israel and will always defend its right to live in peace without threat to its existence” and praised “its courage, its innovation, and its perseverance despite constant threats and attacks since its establishment.”

When asked how can “Israel, support freedom movements in Venezuela without being accused of interference,” Marchado implied that Israel is taking part in the current regime change operation, saying, “Defending freedom, individual liberties, and democracy isn’t interference … Israel understands this”.

Israel, for reasons outlined in the “Israel Hayom” piece, wants regime change in Venezuela and has formed a connection with María Corina Machado, believing she will be a loyal Israeli puppet if installed.

In 2020, she signed an inter-party agreement between her party, Vente Venezuela and the ruling Israeli party, Likud to “forge an alliance between our two parties to cooperate on political, ideological, and social matters, as well as advancing cooperation on issues related to strategy, geopolitics and security, among others, in order to create an operational partnership” and “bring the people of Israel closer to the people of Venezuela”.

Recently, Machado has been positioning herself as a loyal puppet of Israel, hoping to get Israeli support for the regime change operation.

On Israeli TV, she said, “I believe, and I can announce that our government will move our Israeli embassy to Jerusalem. I promise one day, we’ll have a close relationship between Venezuela and Israel. That will be part of our support to the State of Israel”.

When Maria Corina Machado absurdly won the Nobel “peace prize” earlier this year, the Israeli outlet Ynet wrote, “In Israel, the win arouses special interest due to Machado’s close ties with the state and the Likud party”.

Machado held a call with Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gideon Sa’ar in January of this year, where she said, “We greatly value the Government of Israel’s support for the people of Venezuela” (i.e., her U.S./Israeli backed regime change campaign)

Similarly, after winning the Nobel Peace Prize, Maria Corina Machado held a call with Benjamin Netanyahu, where she “voiced appreciation for Israel’s efforts against Iran”.

Just as the oil companies want regime change in Venezuela, the Israeli lobby is also pushing the current regime change operation, hoping to overthrow a government sympathetic to Palestinians and allied with Iran, and replace it with a puppet who promises to be “Israel’s closest ally in Latin America”.

