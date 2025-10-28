As part of his regime change war on Venezuela, Trump ordered the CIA to “conduct covert action in Venezuela”.

The New York Times reported, “The new authority would allow the C.I.A. to carry out lethal operations in Venezuela and conduct a range of operations in the Caribbean. The agency would be able to take covert action against Mr. Maduro or his government, either unilaterally or in conjunction with a larger military operation”.

Since Trump authorized the covert CIA war on Venezuela, Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said that the country caught CIA operatives planting a false flag in order to justify a regime change war in Venezuela.

Gil said that, “the false-flag operation involved attacking ‘a US military vessel stationed’ in Trinidad and Tobago and to ‘then blame Venezuela’ and thus justify military attacks against the country” adding that, “It’s the same imperialist script as the Maine ship and the Gulf of Tonkin: fabricate a conflict to impose interests foreign to our region”.

Orinoco Tribune reported:

Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello provided further details Monday regarding the arrest of ‘three people with CIA operational manuals.’ “They come and delete their phone… Because they think that by deleting their phone, everything disappears,” noted Cabella. ‘Those phones talk.. What we have found is pure gold: the CIA, linked to those sectors that hate Venezuela.’ During the weekly press conference of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela’s (PSUV), Cabello confirmed the arrest of people allegedly linked to the CIA, as disclosed by authorities on Sunday.

Journalist Brett Wilkins in Common Dreams noted that, “Venezuela’s accusation came amid joint military exercises between the US and Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean Sea and follows a string of deadly US attacks on vessels the Trump administration claimed—without evidence—were transporting drugs bound for the United States.”

This marks the second time Venezuelan authorities say they have foiled a false flag attempt to justify a U.S. regime change war.

Earlier this month, Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro said “extremist sectors of the local Venezuelan right” (which often works with the United States), “placed an explosive device at the US Embassy in Caracas”, “to lay blame for the attack on Venezuela’s government, which would then ‘begin an escalation of conflict’ with the US”.

The Financial Times reported that the U.S. has been working with Venezuela’s opposition on the regime change operation, writing, “Vanessa Neumann, a Venezuelan defence industry entrepreneur and former opposition envoy with close ties to the US security establishment, said: ‘The plan now is a capture of Nicolás Maduro. Capture-kill or capture-arrest and take him out, one way or another.’”

Another U.S.-backed opposition figure told the paper, “The objective is clear: Maduro and his closest accomplices must be gone, one way or another, and soon”.

Is the Trump administration attempting to plant a false flag to justify its regime change war in Venezuela?

If so, it wouldn’t be the first time.

The United States backed a coup in 2002 against Nicolás Maduro’s predecessor, Hugo Chávez, which was soon overturned when his supporters protested the coup en masse.

As Mother Jones reported at the time, “IRI [International Republican Institute, a subsidiary of the CIA cutout National Endowment for Democracy or NED] staffed its program with Bush allies and campaign supporters; in turn, in 2001 the administration increased funding for IRI’s activities in Venezuela sixfold, from $50,000 to $300,000 — the largest grant any of NED’s democracy-promotion organizations received that year”

The magazine added, “In April 2002, a group of military officers launched a coup against Chavez, and leaders of several parties trained by IRI joined the junta. When news of the coup emerged, democracy-promotion groups in Venezuela were holding a meeting to discuss ways of working together to avoid political violence; IRI representatives didn’t attend, saying that they were drafting a statement on Chavez’s overthrow. On April 12, the institute’s Venezuela office released a statement praising the ‘bravery’ of the junta and ‘commending the patriotism of the Venezuelan military.”

Along with this, the neo-con Elliot Abrams, who was then deputy national security adviser, “gave a nod to the attempted Venezuelan coup” as the Guardian reported.

This coup was justified with a false flag massacre from the U.S.-backed and trained opposition.

As CounterPunch reported, “On April 11th,2002, the Venezuelan opposition activated snipers who fired on a largely pro-Chávez crowd that had gathered near Miraflores Palace to defend the president from the threat of an approaching and aggressive opposition march. Film footage from the ensuing gun battle was inserted into a pre-fabricated media strategy which sought to convince the Venezuelan population that government supporters were responsible for the deaths, and that they had acted directly on the orders of Chávez himself”.

CounterPunch went on to note, “That the opposition planned to slaughter innocents is clear from the fact that the public statement by members of the high military command, which cited a specific number of casualties and urged Chávez to resign, had been filmed long before the deaths had even taken place. That the role of the media was paramount is clear from the revelation that this pre-filmed statement was recorded at the house of opposition journalist and host of 24 Hours, Napoleón Bravo.”

The CNN correspondent, Otto Neustadtl, revealed that, “On the night of the 10th (of April 2002, one day before the coup), they phoned me and told me Otto, a video of Chavez is coming tomorrow, the 11th, the demonstrators will be diverted to Miraflores (presidential house) there will be some dead, and there will be a statement from a group of 20 military high command, asking the president to resign. In the morning of the 11th (of April 2002), they told me everything goes as planned, a video is coming, some dead are coming, and the military will speak out. I was there with the military that were giving the statement against President Chavez. I was there at least two hours before the first death occurred. In that rehearsal, they talked about the dead when the first death had not occurred”.

As Venezuelaanalysis documented :

In a well-documented plot orchestrated by the Metropolitan Police, oppositions leaders, members of the business elite and the private media, sharp shooters positioned on buildings overlooking the bridge fired upon pro-Chavez supporters who had gathered to counteract a large opposition march on the fateful April day. 17 people were killed and hundreds injured while in the Presidential Palace, a coup d’etat was already underway. The incident was then represented by the private media as evidence that supporters of President Hugo Chavez had become violent. Footage portraying Chavez supporters firing at the snipers in self-defense was manipulated to look like Chavez supporters had begun indiscriminately firing on the opposition. This incident was used as fodder for the private media to justify the following events, during which President Chavez was said to have resigned, though this was an obvious lie. A team of Venezuelan elite and senior military officials installed the then director of Fedecamaras chamber of commerce Pedro Carmona as interim president, who proceeded to dissolve the constitution and national assembly in one fell swoop.

Now it seems that the CIA, with authorization to conduct covert operations in Venezuela, is planting a false flag to justify a regime change bombing, something that needs to be remembered if the United States makes any claim about Venezuela attacking American ships or the American embassy to justify war.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.