Written By: Justin K.P.

The Bolivarian-led government in Venezuela, which started when Hugo Chávez was elected president in 1999 and was succeeded by Nicolas Maduro after his death in 2013, used to stand strongly in solidarity with Palestinians and opposed Zionism.

Hugo Chavez, in 2009, cut off all diplomatic relations with Israel following Israel’s December 2008 bombardment of Gaza, dubbed “Operation Cast Lead”, which a UN inquiry called “a deliberately disproportionate attack designed to punish, humiliate and terrorise a civilian population”.

“It is not that the Israelis want to exterminate the Palestinians. They are doing it openly. Remember the last Israeli aggression against Gaza. What is it if not genocide I think that’s hard to believe. It was a savage attack against an innocent people. The Israelis were seeking an excuse to exterminate the Palestinians. I think we must condemn this aggression and impose sanctions against Israel,” Chavez correctly said at the time.

This anti-Zionist policy was continued by Hugo Chavez’s successor, Nicolas Maduro.

This is why Israel has long joined the U.S. in clamouring for regime change in Venezuela.

Middle East Eye noted in 2019 that “Israel wants to see Maduro overthrown in Venezuela,” adding that “Solidarity with the Palestinian struggle for self-determination was at its height during the Chavez years up until today, with the leadership making outspoken criticism of Israel’s flagrant violations of international law. Venezuela severed diplomatic ties with Israel in 2009 over its military campaign in Gaza.”

As the Miriam Adelson-owned newspaper Israel Hayom wrote, Israel lamented the fact that under Chávez and Maduro, “Venezuela, which previously maintained warm relations with Israel and even purchased security technologies from it, became a center of hostile propaganda toward Zionism and the Jewish state”.

Israel supported regime change in Venezuela in hopes it would lead to the CIA puppet opposition politician Maria Corina Machado- an outspoken Zionist with close ties to the ruling Israeli Likud party- running Venezuela.

Israel Hayom boasted that “Machado promises to change her country’s attitude toward Israel from one extreme to another, and doesn’t hide her sympathy toward us. In recent years, she spoke about her intention to establish Venezuela’s embassy location in Jerusalem and stood with the Jewish state after the October 7 massacre, while Maduro supported Hamas.”

For this reason, Israel made connections with Maria Corina Machado.

In 2020, the Israeli Likud party signed an “inter-party agreement” with her party, Vente Venezuela, promising to “forge an alliance between our two parties to cooperate on political, ideological, and social matters, as well as advancing cooperation on issues related to strategy, geopolitics and security, among others, in order to create an operational partnership.”

The Israeli newspaper Ynet noted that Maria Corina Machado had forged “close ties with the state (of Israel) and the Likud party”.

Machado boasted to Israel Hayom that “Venezuela will be Israel’s closest ally in Latin America” and even suggested Israel was aiding in the regime change operation, saying, “We rely on Israel’s support in dismantling Maduro’s crime regime”.

The Trump administration, after kidnapping Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro in January of this year, chose not to install Maria Corina Machado, instead believing that interim president Delcy Rodríguez would be a suitable puppet leader.

Rodríguez, it seems, made a similar deal with Israel that Maria Corina Machado did.

Reversing the years of solidarity with the Palestinians that Chávez and Maduro showed, Delcy Rodríguezwelcomed IDF terrorists into Venezuela under the guise of helping victims of the earthquake that hit the country.

Benjamin Netanyahu praised this as a “rare strategic objective by assisting an estranged government” with the goal of “restoring relationships”.

Following this, the Israeli paper Ynet reported that “Interim President Delcy Rodríguez on Thursday became the first leader of the South American country since Hugo Chávez to publicly praise Israel, after an Israeli aid delegation arrived in Venezuela following the devastating earthquake disaster”, adding, “The dispatch of the Israeli delegation has already created a kind of diplomatic breakthrough, including the first phone call in years between a senior Venezuelan official and a senior Israeli representative. Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil spoke with the head of the Israeli aid mission, Yoed Magen, Israel’s designated ambassador to Mexico, who also handles the Venezuela portfolio at the Foreign Ministry.”

Rabbi Yitzhak Cohen, Venezuela’s chief rabbi, who helped push for the Israeli delegation, hoped this would lead to the re-establishment of relations between Israel and Venezuela.

He boasted to Ynet, “We offered the president of Venezuela the possibility of having the Israeli delegation come to assist in the disaster. She gladly accepted our assistance and gave all the necessary approvals for the delegation’s arrival. This was the first step. Although there are no diplomatic relations between the two countries, Israel took a wonderful step by providing humanitarian aid to Venezuela …We hope, and are almost certain, that this will move another step forward. There is no doubt that this was a moving gesture.”

As Venezuelan political scientist Carlos Eduardo Pina noted, “Maria Corina Machado, the leading opposition figure and Rodriguez’s main rival, has built a strong alliance with Israel over the years, especially with Prime Minister Netanyahu. If Rodriguez can win Netanyahu over at Machado’s expense, Machado could lose one of her most important sources of support, both internationally and in Washington, where pro-Israel lobbying networks hold significant influence. To this end, Rodriguez has adopted increasingly Israel-friendly positions while courting sectors of Venezuela’s Jewish community with strong ties to Israel.”

Indeed, it seems the Delcy Rodríguez government has been moving closer and closer to becoming a Zionist puppet state.

Delcy Rodriguez invited the first U.S. delegation to Venezuela which included the most militantly Zionist members of congress, including the openly genocidal Randy Fine, who has suggested Gaza should be nuked and “called for Gaza to be ‘destroyed,’ calling a fellow member of Congress a ‘Muslim terrorist,’ and telling Palestinians to ‘eat rockets’” along with using “hashtags on his social media platform, including ‘bombs away’ and ‘starve away’, referring to Israel’s onslaught on Gaza.”

Also with the delegation was the congressman Brian Mast, a former volunteer in the Israel Defense Forces, who has worn his IDF terrorist uniform in the halls of Congress.

The genocidal Randy Fine praised the Delcy Rodríguez government and the kidnapping of Nicolas Mudro during his visit, writing, “What was clear from our meetings with people at all levels of government and business was this — President Trump’s decision to remove Maduro set this country on a trajectory to be a key ally of the United States, and an energy powerhouse to benefit us all.”

Most recently, the Delcy Rodriguez government withdrew from the ICC (International Criminal Court), a move that was openly welcomed by the United States State Department .

This came after the United States has openly called to dismantle the ICC - in large part to aid Israel- and after the ICC removed chief prosecutor Karim Khan over questionable claims of Sexual misconduct, after Israeli “Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar played an active role in efforts to advance the move”, according to a senior Israeli official speaking to I24 News.

The Israeli takeover in Venezuela is best seen in the larger context of Israel’s attempts to expand its influence in South America.

In April of this year, Javier Milei, the Zionist president of Argentina, along with Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced the “Issac Accords” an intuitive that seeks to “strengthening cooperation between Argentina, Israel and like-minded partners in the Western Hemisphere” and “foster coordination and alignment in international forums and to promote a framework to expand cooperation in innovation, technology, trade and economic openness.”

Writing about the Isaac Accords, journalist Robert Inlakesh noted, “Failing to rope more major Arab and Muslim nations into the Trump administration’s so-called ‘Abraham Accords, ’ the Israeli government is now setting its sights on Latin America. The Isaac Accords demonstrate an active push from Israel to expand its influence in the Western Hemisphere … Left-wing movements and governments in Latin America have historically stood with the Palestinian cause, a legacy of unified resistance to imperialism that lasts until this day. In order for Tel Aviv to prove successful in its Isaac Accords mission, it needs US-funded parties to win elections and for Washington to carry out regime change operations across the region”.

A massive trove of leaked phone calls exposed that Israel- working with the U.S.- was doing exactly this.

When Trump pardoned former president of Honduras and convicted drug trafficker Juan Orlando Hernandez, it was actually part of a larger Israeli-backed plot to install him as president of Honduras.

In a leaked phone call, Juan Orlando Hernandez boasts that “The pardon money … came from a board of rabbis and people who supported Israel” and that “The Prime Minister of Israel is going to give us his support. They had everything to do with my departure and negotiations”.

“The aid I’m sending. I sent you the people from Israel; they sent you money,” Juan Orlando Hernandez added , referring to money going towards a plot to have him installed as president of Honduras.

The Leaked audio also showed that Javier Milei, who launched the Issac Accords, was also paid to spread fake news to undermine Israel critical government in South America, showing that “Argentine President Javier Milei would have contributed 350,000 dollars to form a regional communication team aimed at launching a media campaign against the presidents of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, and Colombia, Gustavo Petro, according to the audio recording of a conversation held between the former president of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernández and the current Honduran authorities, In one of the sound files, Hernández stated ‘that as part of that group’ or continental entity, Milei’s role is important, because he contributes thousands of dollars for the construction of those fake news sources.”

The Israeli takeover in Venezuela is best seen in this wider context.

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