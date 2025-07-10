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Jason's avatar
Jason
Jul 10, 2025

‘The fact that the United States is imposing sanctions on an international law expert, simply for writing factual reports about Israel’s war crimes and U.S. complicity in them means the U.S. is fully lifting the veil on any notion that they support “democracy” or a “rules based international order”.’

Exactly this.

She speaks truth and does so without any hint of aggression or violence towards the parties responsible. She’s very knowledgeable and articulate. So of course she must be silenced and sanctioned.

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Peter Nielsen's avatar
Peter Nielsen
Jul 10, 2025

Another sad day. One of many.

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