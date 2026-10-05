Written By: Justin K.P.

In yet another U.S. backed war crime, Saudi Arabia, in its renewed U.S. backed war on Yemen, has damaged the Al-Sabeen Maternity and Childhood Hospital in Sana’a, “one of Sana’a’s largest specialized medical facilities”.

Tasnim news agency reported that :

The strikes reportedly hit near the hospital around midday on Saturday, when the facility was crowded with women, children, patients and medical workers, prompting Yemeni authorities to condemn the attack as a grave violation of civilian protections. The damage extended to the hospital building, internal departments and critical medical equipment, including the intensive care unit and infant incubators, according to Yemen’s Health Ministry. The attack also triggered panic among pregnant women, premature infants, patients and visitors, while hospital staff were forced to evacuate some departments. Al-Sabeen Hospital is one of Sana’a’s largest specialized medical facilities, providing maternity and pediatric care to thousands of women and children.

Yemen’s health ministry has “condemned the strikes as an attack on the country’s already strained healthcare system, accusing Saudi Arabia of seeking to deprive Yemenis of access to safe medical care” and “called on the international community and human rights organizations to take serious action to halt the continuing aggression against Yemen.”

The ministry believed the strike was timed and carried out with the intention of causing damage to the hospital, with Yemen’s health ministry “saying the aggression demonstrates Saudi Arabia’s attempt to deprive Yemenis of access to safe healthcare.”

The National Commission for Human Rights in Sana’a similarly “condemned the strikes, saying the attack on the health facility amounted to ‘a war crime and a crime against humanity.’”

The Commission also pointed out that “ the attack took place during peak hours while the hospital was crowded with patients.”

Between March 2015 and December 2018, during the first U.S. supported Saudi War on Yemen, Saudi Arabia was responsible for “35 coalition aerial attacks on hospitals, clinics and vaccination centres”, in what the human rights group Mwatana called a “disregard for these structures’ protected status and apparent unwillingness or inability to comply with the principles of distinction and proportionality”.

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