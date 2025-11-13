The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Suzanne Blum's avatar
Suzanne Blum
4h

There will be blood…poor Lebanon…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Charles McKelvey's avatar
Charles McKelvey
2h

I was mystified by the White House meeting with the Syrian Head of State prior to reading this article. Thank you for the explanation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Dissident
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture