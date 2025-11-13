U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, recently announced that in exchange for sanctions relief, Syria will now “Dismantle” all elements of Palestinian, Lebanese, and Iranian resistance to Israel in Syria, including the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps), Hamas, and Hizballah.

Barrack wrote on X, “This week marks a decisive turning point in the modern history of the Middle East - and in the remarkable transformation of Syria from isolation to partnership,” adding, “I had the profound honor of accompanying Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to the White House, where he became the first Syrian Head of State ever to visit since Syria gained its independence in 1946.”.

He added, “I, together with Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary Marco Rubio, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, witnessed in the Oval Office President al-Sharaa’s commitment to President Trump to join the D-ISIS coalition”, which he claimed was, “a historic framework marking Syria’s transition from a source of terrorism to a counterterrorism partner”.

Part of Syria joining the “D-ISIS” coalition, according to Barack, will include “confronting and dismantling the remnants of the IRGC, Hamas, Hizballah” in Syria, i.e., all of Israel’s enemies in the region.

This only confirmed what has long been obvious, that the real goal behind the U.S. regime change policy has been to destroy the influence of Israel’s enemies in Syria, and prevent them from having any bases of operations in the country.

This plan dates back to 1996, when pro-Israel neo-conservatives with the Project for a New American Century sent a letter to Benjamin Netanyahu, who had first gotten into power in Israel, titled “A Clean Break: A New Strategy for Securing the Realm”, which called to take out all of Israel’e enemies in the region, including, “removing Saddam Hussein from power in Iraq — an important Israeli strategic objective in its own right” and “weakening, containing, and even rolling back Syria”.

The eventual regime change program in Syria, which included a billion-dollar CIA program to arm and train rebels, code-named “Timber Sycamore,” and starvation sanctions, was done for the exact reason Barack described, to stop Israel’s enemies from operating in Syria.

A 2012 email from then-advisor to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Jake Sullivan, at the start of the regime change war, wrote :

One particular source states that the British and French Intelligence services believe that their Israeli counterparts are convinced that there is a positive side to the civil war in Syria; if the Assad regime topples, Iran would lose its only ally in the Middle East and would be isolated. At the same time, the fall of the House of Assad could well ignite a sectarian war between the Shiites and the majority Sunnis of the region drawing in Iran, which, in the view of Israeli commanders, would not be a bad thing for Israel and its Western allies. In the opinion of this individual, such a scenario would distract and might obstruct Iran from its nuclear activities for a good deal of time. In addition, certain senior Israeli intelligence analysts believe that this turn of events may even prove to be a factor in the eventual fall of the current government of Iran.

Journalist Max Blumenthal, in his book “The Management of Savagery,” documented how Israel even backed ISIS in Syria with the goal of weakening Hezbollah and Iran, writing:

At the Likud Party-linked Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies, its director, Efraim Inbar, promoted the Islamic State in Syria as a boon to Israel’s strategic deterrence. In an op-ed entitled ‘The Destruction of Islamic State Is a Strategic Mistake,’ Inbar argued, ‘The West should seek the further weakening of Islamic State, but not its destruction.’ Instead, he insisted, it should exploit ISIS as a ‘useful tool’ in the fight against Israel’s true enemy, Iran and its proxy, Hezbollah, which operates on Israeli frontiers from southern Lebanon. ‘A weak IS is, counterintuitively, preferable to a destroyed IS,’ Inbar concluded. Inbar went on to argue for prolonging the conflict in Syria for as long as possible on the grounds that extended sectarian bloodshed would produce ‘positive change.’ While Israeli military honchos took satisfaction from the bloodshed of Syria’s civil war, ISIS commanders tiptoed around the Israeli military. During a public forum in Israel, the ever-candid former minister of defense, Ya’alon, revealed that an ISIS cell operating alongside the rebels in southern Syria had accidentally launched a mortar into Israeli-controlled territory. ‘On most occasions, firing comes from regions under the control of the regime,’ Ya’alon commented. ‘But once the firing came from ISIS positions—and it immediately apologized.’ Pushed by Israeli media to clarify his statement about ISIS formally apologizing to Israel—an open admission of an Israeli backchannel to the jihadists—Ya’alon refused further comment.

One state department cable from 2015 bluntly stated that the U.S. was supporting rebels in Syria with the goal of weakening Iran and Hezbollah for Israel, writing:

The best way to help Israel deal with Iran’s growing nuclear capability is to help the people of Syria overthrow the regime of Bashar Assad…It is the strategic relationship between Iran and the regime of Assad in Syria that makes it possible for Iran to undermine Israel’s security Victory will not come quickly or easily, but it will come. And the payoff will be substantial. Iran would be strategically isolated, unable to exert its influence in the Middle East. The resulting regime in Syria will see the United States as a friend, not an enemy…And a new Syrian regime might well be open to early action on frozen peace talks with Israel. Hezbollah in Lebanon would be cut off from its Iranian sponsors since Syria would no longer be a transit point for Iranian training, assistance, and missiles. America can and should help them [Syrian rebels] - and by doing so help Israel

Now despite the fact that the current Syrian president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, was previously labeled as a “senior leader of the terrorist organization Al Nusra Front,” who “has carried out multiple terrorist attacks throughout Syria, often targeting civilians” by the U.S. Embassy in Syria, the U.S. is happy to cozy up to him and call him a “counterterrorism partner” if he dismantles Israel’s enemies in Syria.

