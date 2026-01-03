On a recent appearance on Newsmax, the American Christian Zionist ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, boasted that Trump’s recent kidnapping of Venezuela’s president, Nicolas Maduro, was good for Israel.

In the interview, Huckabee boasted, “A lot of people may not make the connection as to why this matters to us in the Middle East, what they don’t know is that Hezbollah is very active in Venezuela, there has been a 20-year partnership between Iran and Venezuela… the ties are deep.”

Huckabee boasted that Trump’s regime change operation “Is going to make life for us much safer in the Middle East.”

Israel’s support for American wars in the Middle East is well known, but its support for war in Venezuela is often less discussed.

But just as Israel wants to take out states in the Middle East that were too sympathetic to Palestinians, they have also wanted to take out Venezuela due to the country’s support for Palestinians and Palestinian resistance under Hugo Chavez and his successor, Nicolas Maduro.

As Middle East Eye noted in 2019, “Israel wants to see Maduro overthrown in Venezuela”.

The outlet noted that, “the US-Israeli support for overthrowing Maduro is part of a larger agenda to cement an anti-Palestinian campaign in Latin America at the expense of the Venezuelan people.”

The outlet noted that this was because “Solidarity with the Palestinian struggle for self-determination was at its height during the Chavez years up until today, with the leadership making outspoken criticism of Israel’s flagrant violations of international law. Venezuela severed diplomatic ties with Israel in 2009 over its military campaign in Gaza.”

A recent article in the outlet Israel Hayom, an Israeli newspaper funded by Zionist mega donor Miriam Addison- who Trump recently boasted “gave my campaign $250 million”- explained why Israel wants regime change in Venezuela, writing, “Since Hugo Chávez’s rise to power, Venezuela has become one of the most hostile countries to Israel and Zionism in Latin America” adding that Chavez, “severed diplomatic relations with Israel during Operation Cast Lead in 2009, accused Israel of ‘genocide against the Palestinian people’ and compared its policies to Nazi conduct”.

The outlet added that Maduro, “continued the anti-Israeli line with even more intensity. Thus, Venezuela, which previously maintained warm relations with Israel and even purchased security technologies from it, became a center of hostile propaganda toward Zionism”.

For this reason, Israel long cultivated a close relationship with Maria Corina Machado the U.S. asset in Venezuela who was used as a tool to advance Trump’s recent kidnapping of Maduro, and who hoped to be installed by the U.S. and Israel, only to be snubbed by Trump who said after the operation that she, “doesn’t have the support” to be installed as the leader of Venezuela.

Israel’s ruling Likud party, as far back as 2020, signed a cooperation agreement with Machado’s Vente Venezuela party, which promised to “bring the people of Israel closer to the people of Venezuela while advancing, together, the Western values to which both parties subscribe: freedom, liberty, and a market economy.”

In the aforementioned article in Israel Hayom, Machado promised that Venezuela will be “Israel’s closest ally in Latin America” if Maduro is removed and even heavily implied that Israel was directly taking part in the regime change operation, saying, “We rely on Israel’s support in dismantling Maduro’s crime regime”.

When asked by Israel Hayom how “Israel can support freedom movements in Venezuela without being accused of interference,” Machado signalled that Israel was already interfering in Venezuela and taking part in the regime change operation, saying, “Defending freedom, individual liberties, and democracy isn’t interference … Israel understands this”.

While oil is the most obvious motivation behind the kidnapping of Maduro, getting rid of one of the” hostile countries to Israel and Zionism in Latin America” and returning Venezuela to when it “maintained warm relations with Israel and even purchased security technologies from it” has undoubtedly played a role as well.

