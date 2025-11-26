The Dissident

dorothy P slater
2h

And yet - did I hear that 75 percent of the israelis think that the destruction of Gaza and thousands of Palestinians was not enough? I can only surmise if that is true, that there is something totally amiss in the moral character of the Israelis - What has happened that those who were the victims of the Holocaust = a story we are never allowed to forget - are now berating the few vocal Jews who are aghast at what Netanyahu has done to the Palestinians. The only hopeful sign is that the younger generation of Jews do appear to ihave a highly developed sense what used to be just normal humanity - - which their elders instead of applauding them, seem more interested in keeping them quiet.

