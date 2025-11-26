A new report from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), found that Israel’s genocide in Gaza destroyed all aspects needed for a functioning society, creating the worst economic collapse ever recorded.

The report notes, “The scale of destruction has unleashed cascading crises, economic, humanitarian, environmental and social, propelling the Occupied Palestinian Territory from de-development to utter ruin. The military operations have ravaged vital infrastructure, including hospitals, universities, schools, places of worship, cultural heritage sites, water and sanitation systems, agricultural land and telecommunications and energy networks.”

The report noted that “the crisis in Gaza is the most severe ever recorded based on the Uppsala (Sweden) Conflict Data Programme data set” adding that because of the Israeli genocide in Gaza, “over 69 years of human development are estimated to have already been lost.”

It notes, “In Gaza, nearly all businesses have been destroyed, and multidimensional poverty now engulfs the entire population” adding, “With unemployment and rising prices, poverty reached unprecedented levels, pushing the entire population of Gaza below the poverty line”.

Due to the Israeli genocide in Gaza, the report notes, “Infrastructure across Gaza has collapsed. Approximately 92 per cent of housing units have been damaged or destroyed, leaving around 1.4 million people each in urgent need of shelter and of household items.”

Along with this, it notes, “Health services are collapsing, with only 50 per cent of hospitals and 40 per cent of primary health centres functional. Hospitals face significant shortages of supplies, health workers and fuel, with services further disrupted by recurring evacuation orders and direct targeting.”

It writes, “The education system has similarly collapsed; over 658,000 children and 87,000 university students do not have access to schools and over 88 per cent of schools require full reconstruction” adding, “ the school system in Gaza has entirely collapsed, with nearly all educational facilities damaged or destroyed since October 2023. As of June 2025, students had been deprived of formal schooling for over 21 months”.

The report also documents the destruction of Gaza’s agricultural sector during the genocide in Gaza, writing:

Agricultural systems have been obliterated; 83 per cent of water wells, 86 per cent of cropland and 71 per cent of greenhouses are damaged and only 1.5 per cent of farmland is usable. The fishing industry is similarly ravaged, with 72 per cent of the fleet destroyed. Water and sanitation infrastructure has also collapsed, with 96 per cent of households experiencing water insecurity and 89 per cent of water, sanitation and hygiene assets damaged or destroyed In future, the agricultural sector will face old and new challenges, including soil contamination and degradation, water scarcity and environmental decline, as well as debilitated infrastructure, limited land supply, destroyed irrigation systems, disrupted markets and the erosion of knowledge and skills related to traditional farming, fishing and other livelihoods. Traditional livelihoods such as fishing and agriculture have been wiped out by attacks and access restrictions, leaving the sectors operating at a fraction of the suboptimal pre-crisis capacity. The long-term consequences are dire, with malnutrition stunting children’s physical and cognitive development, while the destruction of health care and educational systems risks permanently harming an entire generation.

It also noted, “Access to humanitarian aid remains significantly restricted. Over 82 per cent of Gaza is within militarized or displacement zones, and the coordination of humanitarian missions is routinely obstructed, delayed or denied by Israel.”

It documented that, “The cumulative impact of bombing between October 2023 and May 2025 is estimated to have led to a 73% decrease in night-time luminosity, an indicator of reduced economic activity.”

It also documented, “By April 2025, 98 per cent of banks in Gaza had ceased operations. The widespread destruction of banking infrastructure triggered a liquidity crisis, disrupting trade, stalling aid delivery and severing critical remittance flows. This has devastated both consumers and businesses, and the emergence of exorbitant broker fees on cash transfers has tightened the squeeze on household budgets and further eroded already diminished purchasing power”.

It notes, “ The military operations have significantly undermined every pillar of survival, namely, food, shelter and health care, as well as governance, and plunged Gaza into a human-made abyss, without a respite in sight. The sustained, systematic destruction casts significant doubt on the ability of Gaza to reconstitute itself as a liveable space and society.”

Due to Israel’s destruction of Gaza as a society, the report notes that, “in 2024, Gaza’s GDP collapsed by 83 per cent compared to the previous year” and that, “Gaza’s economy now stands at just 13 per cent of its 2022 size”, concluding that, “Gaza’s economy has lost 87 per cent of its value since 2022, GDP per capita has reverted to levels seen 22 years ago. This is the worst economic crisis on record, anywhere in recent decades”.

Along with this, the report notes that, “The West Bank is experiencing its worst contraction ever recorded, with GDP falling by 17 per cent in 2024 and per-capita income dropping nearly 19 per cent”, due to “the escalation of hostilities, Israeli restrictions on Palestinian workers’ access to labour markets” and “accelerated settlement expansion and restrictions on worker mobility” along with “supply chain disruptions and increasing transportation costs” due to the genocide in Gaza.

A recent report from the , Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research found that direct deaths from the genocide in Gaza are 100,000, but what this recent UN report shows is that through the destruction of Gaza as a society, the indirect deaths will make the toll far higher and will have lingering effects for years to come.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.