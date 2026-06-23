The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
12h

Sadistic Terrorist Psycho Child Murdering Zio-Nazi Cowards! When they have to fight the Lebanese they run like B*tches every-time for decades!

Reply
Share
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
9h

Story after heart -wrenching story. I had to stop reading, but thank you for telling us about this UN report.

They kill in cold blood, NO recognition of age, NOTHING. This is monstrous. 😭😡

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture