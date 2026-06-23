Written By: Justin K.P.

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, released a new report which found that “Israeli authorities and security forces have deliberately targeted Palestinian children, resulting in genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in the Gaza Strip and war crimes in the West Bank”.

The report extensively documents how IDF militants deliberately target Palestinian children in Gaza as part of the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The report documented that “Between 7 October 2023 and 7 October 2025, at least 20,179 children were killed and 44,143 children were injured as a direct result of the hostilities in Gaza, constituting 30 percent of those killed and 26 percent of those injured during this period”.

It added that, “At least 5,031 children under five years were killed during this period, of whom 1,029 children were under the age of one, and some 420 were newborns.”

It noted that “the number of children killed and injured from the hostilities in Gaza is certainly higher than the one reported,” adding that “Some 5,160 children are estimated by Save the Children to be buried under the rubble” and that “ unknown numbers of children are buried in unmarked graves without their deaths being recorded or are simply missing.”

The report noted that the IDF’s targeting of Palestinians children in Gaza had continued since the so-called “ceasefire” was put into place, documenting that “as of 13 January 2026, more than 100 children (at least 60 boys and 40 girls) had been killed since early October 2025, while hundreds more had been wounded”.

It also documented that “The Israeli security forces killed 213 Palestinian children (206 boys and seven girls) in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, between 7 October 2023 and 20 October 2025.”

Deliberate Targeting Of Children.

The UN report found that the killing of tens of thousands of Palestinian children by IDF terrorists was not an accident but the deliberate targeting of children.

It noted that the UN Commission “documented cases demonstrating a consistent pattern of children being deliberately targeted by the Israeli security forces in Gaza. These include cases of children being shot while trying to evacuate with their families and in places of refuge such as displacement camps, food distribution sites or other locations across Gaza.”

Specific cases documented in the report include:

Hind Rajab and four other children in Tel al-Hawa

The report documented that “On 29 January 2024, a Palestinian family of seven and two paramedics in a Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) ambulance attempting to assist them were attacked by the Israeli security forces in Tal-al-Hawa in Gaza City and killed.”

It added:

At approximately 17:40, a PRCS ambulance, with two paramedics, was dispatched from Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City after receiving clearance from Israel’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) and the Ministry of Health in Gaza. The ambulance was about 200 meters from the car in which Hind was trapped when a red laser light pointed at the ambulance. The sound of heavy gunfire and tank shelling was heard over a call between the ambulance crew and PRCS. Hind’s body, the bodies of six of her family members and the charred remains of the two PRCS paramedics in the ambulance were recovered 12 days later.

Killing of a 15-year-old boy holding a white flag and his brother in Khan Younis

The report also documented the deliberate targeting of a 15-year-old Palestinian boy holding a white flag.

The report documented:

On 24 January 2024, at around 08:30, a family was preparing to evacuate from their ground-floor apartment in a seven-storey building at al-Amal, west of Khan Younis, following receipt of an evacuation order by the Israeli security forces. The father noticed quadcopters hovering over the area and presence of the Israeli security forces about 100 meters east of their house, instructing people to head west to Al-Mawasi in Khan Younis. His 15-year-old son stepped out of the house holding a white cloth, when the father, who was inside the house, heard a gunshot from the eastern side where Israeli soldiers were located. The boy was hit in the left foot, and he fell on his face. As he attempted to stand, two more gunshots were fired within seconds from the same direction. One shot hit the boy on his back and another on the left side of his neck. Seeing this, the boy’s 20-year-old brother ran towards him and was also shot on the left side of his chest. He collapsed on top of his younger brother.

It added:

The victims’ mother waved her hands at the south side window to signal for an ambulance when the Israeli security forces fired bullets which hit her too, slightly injuring her in her left hand. The father tried several times to pull away the bodies of both his sons but, every time he tried to advance towards them, the Israeli security forces fired in his direction.

Injuring of a 10-day-old baby by quadcopter inside the tent in Nuseirat camp

The report also documented the deliberate attempted murder of a 10-day-old baby by an IDF quadcopter.

The report documented that:

On 12 April 2024 at 13:00, a 10 day-old-baby boy was shot by a quadcopter while being breastfed by his mother inside their tent in Nuseirat camp. The mother was alone in the tent, breastfeeding her baby, when a single bullet from a quadcopter hit the baby in the head and exited through the back of his head, hitting the pillow behind her. The baby survived but sustained brain injuries and now suffers from seizures.

It noted that this was a deliberate targeting of the Palestinian baby, noting:

The Commission viewed and analysed images of the bullet that hit the baby. The Commission concluded on reasonable grounds that the bullet was fired from a sniper rifle mounted on a quadcopter. Considering that the shooting occurred in broad daylight, the Commission concludes that the quadcopter controller would have been able to see inside the tent and assesses that the target was a mother and a baby.

Injuring of a four-year-old girl in Khan Younis displacement camp

The report also documented the case of a four-year-old Palestinian girl being targeted by an IDF quadcopter, writing:

On 24 August 2024, at around 08:00, a four-year-old girl was hit by a bullet to her head while she was eating with her family in her tent in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. No one else from the family was injured, only the girl. She was evacuated to Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, where she was intubated and later underwent a craniotomy. The girl survived the incident, but the left side of her body was paralysed, and she will likely suffer long-term damage. The Commission viewed images of the bullet and determined that the bullet used was a 7.62x51mm munition. Since the girl was the only one in the family in the tent who was shot and testimonies of the doctor and the parents indicate that they saw the quadcopter that shot the girl, the Commission concludes on reasonable grounds that the girl was targeted by a quadcopter mounted with an assault rifle.

Doctor Testimony

The report also spoke to 17 doctors who worked in Gaza, who testified to treating Palestinian children deliberately targeted by the IDF.

The report documented, “The Commission interviewed a total of 17 medical practitioners deployed to different hospitals in Gaza between 7 October 2023 and July 2025 who reported a consistent pattern of receiving children with single gunshot wounds either by quadcopters or snipers. The killing of a child from a single gunshot wound indicates a high degree of precision in the use of force, suggesting that the shot was carefully aimed rather than incidental or the result of indiscriminate fire. In such cases, this pattern is indicative of the deliberate targeting of the child victim, particularly where the circumstances do not point to crossfire or other conditions of hostilities”.

The report added, “The doctors described treating a significant number of children who sustained bullet injuries in the upper part of the body, with no shrapnel injuries, as a result of small-arms fire.”

For example, the UN commission confirmed the cases of:

- two 16-years-old female cousins were brought to a hospital, each with a single shot fired to their heads. An accompanying family member told the treating doctor that the girls were shot by a quadcopter while they were attending a wedding ceremony in a tent in Khan Younis in August 2024. -a 14-year-old boy arrived dead at the Nasser Medical Complex in August 2024, with small pellets lodged in his chest and pelvis. According to the doctor, the small, cube-shaped pellets created a tunneling-like effect impacting multiple internal organs and causing a ‘cardiac tamponade’71 and a ‘spraying out’ effect, which penetrated deep into the body and caused haemorrhage to the boy’s internal organs. Independent forensic pathologists confirmed that the boy sustained a minimum of ten lesions of approximately 0.5 cm diameter, with a square-shaped imprint or triangular entrance wound. - another case where an eight-year-old boy arrived at the Al-Aqsa Hospital with a single gunshot wound to his buttock. The boy’s family told the doctor that, on 10 December 2024, the boy was shot while playing outside their dwelling in the Bureij refugee camp. The bullet hit his right buttock, went through his abdominal cavity and remained in the front centre of the abdomen wall.

The UN Commission also “received reports of an additional 168 children (98 boys, 53 girls and 17 unknown, age ranging from 10 weeks to 16 years) who suffered gunshot wounds between 9 November 2023 and 16 July 2025. Of the 168 children, at least 88 children were killed as a result of gunshots. At least 70 of the 168 children were shot by quadcopters, and at least 20 were shot by snipers. Some of the children were shot by tank guns. At least 73 children of the 168 children were shot in the head and 22 in the chest, and the rest sustained gunshot wounds to other parts of the body.”

It also documented that “Several doctors also told the Commission that, after May 2025, they treated children with gunshot wounds by snipers and quadcopters who were en route to or at the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) aid sites. Israeli soldiers have admitted to shooting unarmed Palestinians, including children, at GHF sites.”

One doctor told the Commission, “Based on the clustering of injuries and the targeted body parts, I assess that the Israeli soldiers have been deliberately shooting teenage boys in a game of target practice – a different body part being targeted on different days… There is a very clear pattern that suggest this is a deliberate aiming of different body parts [of children].”

Israeli Politicians Advocate For The Slaughter Of Children.

The report noted that the IDF’s deliberate targeting of Palestinian children in Gaza stems from the fact that “Palestinian children in Gaza have been explicitly depicted as ‘terrorists’ by Israeli officials in their speeches, statements and rhetoric in the Israeli Knesset, media and social media”

Examples cited in the report include:

-On 9 October 2023, a member of Knesset and deputy speaker of the Knesset, Nissim Vaturi, posted on social media: ‘Erase Gaza. Nothing else will satisfy us. It is not acceptable that we maintain a terrorist authority next to Israel. Do not leave a child there expel all the remaining ones at the end, so that they will not have a resurrection.’ On 30 January 2025, he again said: ‘Gaza is full of terrorists and every child born there is already a terrorist, from the moment of his birth.’ -On 16 October 2023 a member of Knesset, Merav Ben-Ari, contended in the parliament that ‘There is no equality with Gazan children [compared to Israeli children]. Children in Gaza brought [their own killing] on themselves.’ -In February 2024, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a senior Israeli minister serving on several key committees, demanded that the Israeli security forces unapologetically shoot anyone who get close to the Gaza border, tweeting on his social media account: ‘No apologies and no hesitation. Anyone who approaches the fence and endangers the citizens of the State of Israel and our heroic soldiers must be shot. That’s how it’s done in every normal country! We must not return to the October 6th concept!’ This statement expressed Ben-Gvir’s support for the Israeli security forces’ ‘open fire’ directive and constituted encouragement for Israeli soldiers to view anyone, including children, as legitimate targets. -In July 2024, Israeli Knesset Member Amit Halevi stated that 300 Palestinian babies in the maternity ward of the besieged Al Shifa Hospital are ‘all born terrorists’ -During a Knesset plenary session on 9 May 2025, in response to Ahmad Tibi, a Knesset Member and chair of the Ta’al Party, Michal Waldiger, Knesset Member from the Religious Zionist Party, argued that military operations in Gaza must continue without restraint, declaring, ‘I cannot understand how this establishment does not shake when someone stands here, a member of the Knesset and speaks ill of IDF soldiers…I was a member of the Ethics Committee here we have determined repeatedly that IDF soldiers are above this argument and cannot be blamed. What was done in Gaza, it’s a shame that it did not get worse. There are no uninvolved. We saw what happened on October 7... IDF soldiers are the purest good, and they do everything to protect human life in the State of Israel… they fight every enemy… including children… Sometimes there is no choice…it’s a war. There are casualties in war.’ -Moshe Feiglin, a far-right politician and former Likud member of the Israeli Knesset, in an interview with Israel’s Channel 14 in May 2025, said: ‘Every child, every baby in Gaza is an enemy. The enemy is not Hamas, and it is not Hamas’ military wing... Every child in Gaza is the enemy. We need to conquer Gaza and colonize it and not leave a single Gazan child there. There is no other victory.’

It also documented a long list of media report where IDF terrorists boasted about targeting Palestinian children, including:

-In December 2024, Haaretz included testimonies of Israeli soldiers admitting to turning killing into an internal competition, with each soldier competing with how many civilians they can kill and classifying their victims, including children, as ‘terrorists’.The article interviewed Israeli soldiers from the 252nd and 99th Divisions, which have been known to be operating on the ground in Gaza. An Israeli soldier from 252nd Division admitted to shooting and killing an unarmed 16-year-old boy, after which the soldier was congratulated by his battalion commander. -In July 2025, Israeli news site Siha Mekomit published an article which included testimonies of seven Israeli soldiers and officers, reportedly confirming the Israeli security forces’ targeting of unarmed children (and women) by using drones to force them to leave their homes or to prevent them from returning home.One of the Israeli soldiers also confirmed that soldiers identified the targets remotely through drones and shot to kill -Another article in Haaretz in September 2025 recorded testimonies of Israeli soldiers, among them a sniper in the Nahal Brigade who recounted shooting 50-60 bullets each day, killing many, including children. He explained that many times he was forced and threatened by battalion commander to shoot at the victims, despite their age. -In the ITVX documentary, ‘Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel’s War,’ several Israeli soldiers who served in Gaza confirmed that they shot at unarmed Palestinians, including children, without any restraint. As one soldier said, ‘the first shot is directly to the head.’ One soldier recounted seeing children getting shot in their heads, and said, ‘we saw two teenagers pushing some sort of cart and the first shot was directly to head.’ Other Israeli soldiers narrated that, in accordance with Israeli army training, a soldier can fire only if the target ‘has the means, shows intent, and has ability to cause harm” but in Gaza Israeli soldiers do not adhere to such a directive. In Gaza, decisions are not determined by procedures or opening fire regulations but rather the appreciation of the commander on the ground. Soldiers also stated that they do not worry about international law in Gaza as they believe they will be shielded from prosecution. The Israeli security forces appear to have been influenced by rhetoric of Israeli politicians and officials portraying all Palestinians as legitimate targets, a mindset that has filtered through the Israeli army’s ranks.

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