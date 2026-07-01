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Sherri Roach's avatar
Sherri Roach
1h

And this is the military that Congress wants to merge with ours.

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Robin's avatar
Robin
2h

War is criminal and this is pathetic, and totally immoral of any soldier to carry out. Go do your target practicing on other soldiers, not on civilians and especially not on minors.

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