Written By: Justin K.P.

S. Muralidhar, a United Nations Commissioner on Human Rights, who led the recent UN inquiry into Israel’s killing of children in Gaza, revealed that IDF terrorists routinely target Palestinian babies as specific and intentional targets.

In an interview with RT India, he said, “When you shoot a 10-day-old baby breastfeeding on his mother… through his head, you can by no means label such a baby as an enemy of the State of Israel and justify these kinds of attacks”.

He noted that “Israeli quadcopters with thermal imaging cameras can clearly distinguish a child from an adult”.

During the interview, he noted, “That children were specifically targeted is clear from the number of ‘instances of babies with gunshot wounds to their head and neck to cause maximum damage.’ He added that babies were targeted with ‘tiny cube-shaped pellets’ that ‘spread like a cluster of ammunition and destroy all the internal organs.’”

He added, “So it became very clear… that babies were special targets,” and “noted that Israeli soldiers recounted on TV how they targeted children with quadcopters, claiming that ‘their commanders complimented them for doing that.’”

During the interview, he said, “We have a number of cases where an adult is holding a child, the child is killed, and the adult is unharmed”.

In a separate interview with India Today, he said , “There are numerous instances where a child is accompanying an adult on a road. The child is shot and killed, while the adult is spared”.

He added, “Doctors who deposed before us told us that hundreds and hundreds of babies were brought in with injuries and fatalities. They’ve never seen this kind of extensive attack specifically targeting children”.

The UN commission report gave a confirmed example of IDF terrorists targeting and killing a 10-day-old baby by an IDF quadcopter.

It noted:

On 12 April 2024 at 13:00, a 10 day-old-baby boy was shot by a quadcopter while being breastfed by his mother inside their tent in Nuseirat camp. The mother was alone in the tent, breastfeeding her baby, when a single bullet from a quadcopter hit the baby in the head and exited through the back of his head, hitting the pillow behind her. The baby survived but sustained brain injuries and now suffers from seizures. The Commission viewed and analysed images of the bullet that hit the baby. The Commission concluded on reasonable grounds that the bullet was fired from a sniper rifle mounted on a quadcopter. Considering that the shooting occurred in broad daylight, the Commission concludes that the quadcopter controller would have been able to see inside the tent and assesses that the target was a mother and a baby.

It also documented a confirmed example of a four-year-old child being targeted and killed while eating with her family. It wrote:

On 24 August 2024, at around 08:00, a four-year-old girl was hit by a bullet to her head while she was eating with her family in her tent in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. No one else from the family was injured, only the girl. She was evacuated to Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, where she was intubated and later underwent a craniotomy. The girl survived the incident, but the left side of her body was paralysed, and she will likely suffer long-term damage. The Commission viewed images of the bullet and determined that the bullet used was a 7.62x51mm munition. Since the girl was the only one in the family in the tent who was shot and testimonies of the doctor and the parents indicate that they saw the quadcopter that shot the girl, the Commission concludes on reasonable grounds that the girl was targeted by a quadcopter mounted with an assault rifle.

The report spoke to over a dozen doctors who worked in Gaza who , “reported a consistent pattern of receiving children with single gunshot wounds either by quadcopters or snipers. The killing of a child from a single gunshot wound indicates a high degree of precision in the use of force, suggesting that the shot was carefully aimed rather than incidental or the result of indiscriminate fire. In such cases, this pattern is indicative of the deliberate targeting of the child victim, particularly where the circumstances do not point to crossfire or other conditions of hostilities”.

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