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Siniša - Синиша's avatar
Siniša - Синиша
6h

And the Western press stay silent on the matter like dutiful little gestapo bitches that they are.

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Melvin Cox's avatar
Melvin Cox
3h

Investigative journalists from Ukrainian outlets like NV and Suspilne verified that Moloda was involved in an attempt to organize anti-mobilization protests in central Kyiv. Those protests were linked to an information campaign pushed by Russian state media (such as Life.ru and Gazeta.ru), calling for immediate capitulation and peace negotiations on Moscow's terms. While Moloda presented herself as a doctor arriving via a functional private ambulance from the "Med-Prestige" clinic, investigators discovered that the clinic had ceased operating years prior. The original owner of the ambulance stated he had sold the vehicle, and Moloda was not authorized to use the medical branding.

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