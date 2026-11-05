Written By: Justin K.P.

I recently reported on a major scandal unfolding in Ukraine currently- completely ignored by the mainstream media- where Ukrainian protestors uncovered and exposed a secret torture chamber run by the Neo-Nazi Azov Battalion, where tens of men were being held and tortured for escaping the Ukrainian regime forcibly drafting them into the ongoing unwinnable proxy war for its Western masters, along with a 14-year-old boy, who joined the protests against the torture chamber.

After this revelation was made, the Ukrainian regime responded, not by prosecuting the barbaric Azov neo-Nazis for running an illegal torture chamber, but by prosecuting the heroic medic and protesters who liberated the torture victims.

Valentina Molodaya, the heroic Ukrainian medic who rescued the Azov Battalion’s torture victims, is now being charged by the Ukrainian regime with “obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine [i.e. the Neo-Nazi Azov Battalion] and disseminating information about the locations of military units [i.e. exposing a torture chamber] through her participation in the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.”

Ukrainian Canadian academic Ivan Katchanovski documented “Orwellian: Security Service of Ukraine arrested and charged female medic and two others, who uncovered illegal secret prison of neo-Nazi-led Azov corps and evacuated 4 tortured detainees for medical treatment. They face up to 8 years in prison for ‘obstructing lawful activities of Ukrainian Armed Forces’ and ‘unauthorized dissemination of information regarding movement, displacement, or deployment of Ukrainian Armed Forces.’ Court denied bail to female medic and sanctioned her arrest.”

In court, Valentina Molodaya testified that the Azov battalion was “demanding 20,000 dollars from the service members to let them out. If people refused to pay the full amount, they would start torturing them”.

She described seeing clear signs of torture on victims rescued from the Azov Battalion make shift dungeon, including “bruises from being beaten” and “maggots in his wounds at the hospital”, of a “thin young man” rescued adding “His back was rotting”.

Above: Valentina Molodaya testifies to the torture signs she un covered in court.

The Ukrainian regime- backed by the EU, MI6, and CIA, chose to prosecute Molodaya for exposing this crime, instead of the Neo-Nazi torturers inside the Ukrainian military responsible for it.

The Ukrainian regime is further bringing charges against protestors who helped liberate victims from the torture dungeons.

Ivan Katchanovski documented :

Orwellian: Besides arrests without bail of female medic, ambulance driver & wife of tortured man, Security Service of Ukraine & police identified & investigate 130 protesters, who tried to free tortured men from secret prison of neo-Nazi led Azov corps. 1 female protester is already arrested.



“Police criminal analysts have determined that 27 of them actively participated in illegal activities, while another 24 behaved aggressively, incited society, and deliberately provoked conflicts with law enforcement officers and members of the National Guard of Ukraine. The actions of all active participants will be legally assessed as part of the investigations by the National Police, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Prosecutor General’s Office. This work is ongoing.”

Valentina Molodaya, as well as the 14-year-old boy freed from the Azov torture dungeon, have also both been put on “Mirotvorets”, an online database of individuals that functions as a kill list of targets for the Azov Battalion.

Valentina Molodaya was placed on the kill list for “Obstruction of the legal activity of the Ukrainian Defense Forces”, while the 14-year-old boy was placed on the kill list for “Actions aimed at undermining Ukraine’s defense capabilities and disrupting mobilization efforts”, along with his parents.

This story needs to be a wake-up call for those still supporting the Ukraine proxy war.

Those still supporting the Ukraine proxy war, and Western backing of it, in reality, are not supporting the people of Ukraine, but supporting a corrupt proxy government of the EU, UK, and US, which is in bed with Neo-nazi militias, and is forcibly drafting its own people into a war they don’t want to fight, torturing them if they refuse, and jailing them if they speak out, all at the behest of their Western sponsors who want to use the people of Ukraine as cannon fodder to weaken Russia.

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