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Angel Rivera's avatar
Angel Rivera
Aug 26, 2025

The right wing in Ukraine has been in control of the country pretty much since the overthrow of Yanaovich in 2014. The right-wing Nazis have been under the US influence pretty much since that time.

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Emmanuel Goldstein's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein
Aug 26, 2025

The real war is not "Russia vs. West" but authentic peace advocates in both realms fighting endless-war proponents in both realms. Putin and Western-backed Ukrainian Nazis speak lies at one table: they need each other to obstruct peace and justify their own side's cynical vested interests. One interesting question to ask is what Putin did to help Zelensky and the Ukrainian reformist wing fend off Azov attacks cir. 2019 back when Zelensky still exhibited a meaningful overture for conciliation. Most people just blindly fall for the "Russia vs. Ukraine" binary illusion into thinking one side is automatically saintly because the other side is nakedly terrible, and miss the larger picture that the biggest war toadies in either camp all share a common Machiavellian-Faustian disregard for the livelihoods of innocent human beings mercilessly used as sacrificial bullocks.

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