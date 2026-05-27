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ANDREW LAZARUS's avatar
ANDREW LAZARUS
2h

Your hero Stalin signed a treaty with Hitler.

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SocraticGadfly's avatar
SocraticGadfly
2h

Sorry, librulz, Uki-tankies and NAFO "fellas" I mean NAFO Nazis who claim that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky can't really support Nazis because he's Jewish, but he just gave a state funeral to an actual Nazi.

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