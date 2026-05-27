The Western-backed regime in Ukraine has held an official state funeral for a Nazi.

No, not someone who is labeled as a Nazi, or even a Neo-Nazi, but an actual Nazi from World War 2 who took part in the Holocaust.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video of the state funeral to X and transcribed the speech he gave writing

When we were bringing Colonel Andriy Melnyk and his wife Sofia back to Ukraine through Zakarpattia and then across half the country to our free capital, to Kyiv, there was no discord on this path—the kind that had so often tripped us up before, knocked Ukraine to its knees. There were no doubts about who the true enemy of Ukraine is and who its friends, partners, and brothers are. And there was our gratitude, our unconditional gratitude to all those who have devoted their lives to serving Ukraine and thanks to whom Ukraine withstands the Russian blows and endures—gratitude to our warriors, gratitude to all our people.



Colonel Andriy Melnyk returned to a different Ukraine: not the one he was forced to leave, but the one he dreamed of. He dreamed of it, as did thousands of other such significant Ukrainian figures. I thank everyone who truly strives to keep our Ukrainian national memory a living memory. I am grateful to each and every one who worked so that the return of such majestic Ukrainian figures could take place and so that the Ukrainian people could have their pantheon of heroes.



Glory to every Ukrainian hero! Glory to all our Ukrainian warriors! Glory to our people!

In reality, Andriy Melnyk was the former leader of the OUN (Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists), which collaborated with Nazi Germany and its genocide during world war 2.

Ukrainian historian Marta Havryshko noted :

I never could have imagined that in my country — the country where the Nazis murdered 1.5 million Jews, the country of Babyn Yar, the very symbol of the Holocaust in the Soviet Union, a country that claims to be fighting for “freedom and democracy” — a Nazi collaborator and OUN leader like Andriy Melnyk would be buried with full state honors.



Men under Melnyk’s leadership served in the Auxiliary police under Nazi. They hunted Jews hiding in attics, basements, forests, and barns, desperate to survive the Holocaust. They guarded ghettos and camps. They marched Jews to execution sites. And they took part in the shootings alongside the Germans.



By the spring of 1943, the Holocaust in Ukraine was nearly complete. The Jewish neighbors were gone — murdered before the eyes, and often with the assistance, of Melnyk’s followers. And it was precisely then that Melnyk supported the creation of the Waffen-SS Galicia Division, whose members swore an oath to Adolf Hitler.



And today, the president of my country — a man whose own relatives were murdered by the Nazis — kneels before the coffin of this Nazi collaborator.

As Havryshko documented, Andriy Melnyk openly supported some of the most barbaric atrocities of the Holocaust, noting :

January 1, 1942. After the massacre at Babyn Yar, where the Nazis murdered more than 33,000 Jewish women, children, and men, Andriy Melnyk, OUN leader, issued a New Year’s address to his followers:



“In the German soldiers we see those who, under the leadership of Adolf Hitler, drove the Bolsheviks out of Ukraine; we are consciously and systematically obliged to assist them in their crusade against Moscow, regardless of any difficulties.”



Members of the OUN under Melnyk’s leadership served in the auxiliary police that facilitated the Holocaust. They also joined the Waffen-SS Galicia Division and other Nazi collaborationist formations.

In 1939, Andriy Melnyk wrote a letter to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany stating, “The Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), as the only and valid carrier and leader of the liberation struggle of the Ukrainian nation,* having great influence on the Ukrainian population, due to its activity, readiness for sacrifices and, further, from the point of view of worldview, is related to similar movements in Europe, especially National Socialism in Germany and fascism in Italy”.

In 1941, after Andriy Melnyk’s faction of OUN split with Stepan Bandera’s, he wrote , “We collaborate closely with Germany and invest everything in this collaboration: our heart, feelings, all of our creativeness, life, and blood. Because we believe that Adolf Hitler’s new order in Europe is the real order, and that Ukraine is one of the avant-gardes in Eastern Europe, and perhaps the most important factor in strengthening this new order. And, what is also very important, Ukraine is the natural ally of Germany.”

To make matters worse, members of the Neo-Nazi Azov Battalion were chosen to take part in the state funeral.

Marta Havryshko noted :

Why, exactly, was ‘Azov’ chosen to take part in the state funeral of Nazi collaborator Andriy Melnyk?



Ukraine officially fields an army approaching one million personnel, spread across roughly 120 brigades.



Yet only one unit was granted the exceptional privilege of appearing at an event attended by the president, the speaker of parliament, government officials, and the military high command: the Azov-rooted Third Assault Brigade.



That choice was no coincidence.

The brigade openly presents itself as the heir to the tradition of OUN integral nationalism and as a glorifier of the UPA legacy — without condemning the ethnic violence against Poles that claimed tens of thousands of civilian lives: children, women, and men butchered in the name of ethnic purity.



Another defining feature of the brigade’s ideology is its denial or minimization of Ukrainian nationalist participation in the Holocaust, coupled with the glorification of collaboration with Nazi Germany, including service in the Waffen-SS Galicia Division.



This is not hidden at the margins. It manifests itself in annual commemorative ceremonies, public exhibitions, and carefully curated historical narratives.



And the Ukrainian state does not merely tolerate these initiatives — it actively legitimizes them. It provides institutional backing, media amplification, and diplomatic cover.



In doing so, it fuels Holocaust revisionism in Ukraine: a process that recasts the murderers of Jewish neighbors as noble patriots and “freedom fighters.”



The bitter irony is almost too grotesque to process: this campaign of Holocaust revisionism is being driven by military men flaunting Wolfsangel and Dirlewanger insignia, operating under the supreme command of a Jewish president, in a country that suffered unimaginably under Nazi occupation.

She added:

Who from the Ukrainian Armed Forces was invited to Melnyk’s reburial in Kyiv today?



That’s right — Azov.



Because the Azov-linked Third Assault Brigade has long been openly glorifying the Waffen-SS Galicia Division and OUN/UPA legacy.



Among the participants was Arseniy Bilodub — frontman of the neo-Nazi band Sokyra Peruna, which has a song titled “6 Million Words of Lies” mocking and denying the Holocaust.



Another attendee was Yan “Macgregor” Klishaiev, the same one who recently welcomed at Yale by Prof. Timothy Snyder, the renowned expert on fascism.

The mainstream media has long denied the well-documented far-right ties in the Western-backed Ukrainian government, but after giving a state funeral to a Nazi, they will be harder to ignore.

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