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Baz's avatar
Baz
May 31, 2025

Great reporting thanks.

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Ohio Barbarian's avatar
Ohio Barbarian
May 31, 2025

Of COURSE the British Government raided Winstanley at Israel's request. Nice write up.

And you have a nasty Ziobot on here. May I suggest the Block button?

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