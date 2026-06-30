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John Lewis Grant's avatar
John Lewis Grant
3h

Not even the veneer of “democracy.”

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SocraticGadfly's avatar
SocraticGadfly
7h

Here's the people to tag on Shitter, per my post: https://x.com/real_gadfly/status/2072092688690675733

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