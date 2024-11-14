The Dissident

The Dissident

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Dr Piers Robinson's avatar
Dr Piers Robinson
Nov 14, 2024

Thanks for writing this, a very good introduction to the issues, regards Piers

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Chris N's avatar
Chris N
Nov 14, 2024

Excellent outline. Here’s Gabbard’s chance to put up or shut up. I was more impressed with her before Oct. 7

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