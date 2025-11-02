The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Gibson's avatar
David Gibson
8h

And now Nigeria 🤷 Nothing to do with oil of course 🪃

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
R Vogelschvanse's avatar
R Vogelschvanse
10h

No one believes you Tulsi. You’re a tiny little step away from being a complete idiot. Give up the lies, you cultish freak.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Dissident
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture