Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard recently claimed that under the current Trump administration, America’s regime change wars are over.

At a Bahrain security summit, Gabbard said, “For decades, our foreign policy has been trapped in a counterproductive and endless cycle of regime change or nation building, It was a one-size-fits-all approach, of toppling regimes, trying to impose our system of governance on others, intervene in conflicts that were barely understood and walk away with more enemies than allies.”

Along with this, she implied that “America’s former strategy of ‘regime change or nation building’ had ended under President Donald Trump”.

The idea that America’s regime change policy has ended under Trump would be news to Iran and Venezuela, where Trump has attempted/is attempting to carry out regime change.

Last June, Trump joined in on Israel’s bombing of military infrastructure in Iran.

While the bombing was sold as an attempt to stop Iran from getting Nuclear Weapons, Trump’s own annual threat assessment report from the intelligence community from March of this year found no evidence Iran was building or planning on building a nuclear weapon, writing, “We continue to assess Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and that Khamenei has not reauthorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003” .

In a later interview with The Daily Caller, Trump admitted he carried out the Iran bombing for Israel, saying, “nobody has done more for Israel than I have, including the recent attacks with Iran”.

In a speech to the Israeli Knesset last month, Trump bragged about his Iran bombing, along with a list of other pro-Israel policies and went on to brag that his pro-Israel donor Miriam Adelson was, “responsible for so much”, adding, “I actually asked her once, I said, ‘So, Miriam, I know you love Israel. What do you love more, the United States or Israel?’ She refused to answer. That means, that might mean, Israel”.

As for Israel’s intention behind the Iran bombing, the Israeli paper Times of Israel reported that leaked Israeli transcripts during the bombing, “make it clear that Israel was also looking to destabilize the regime and even to kill Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei”.

The paper reported that, “Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that Israel needed to ‘keep searching for the leader,’ referring to Khamenei, whom (Israeli defense minister Israel) Katz later said Jerusalem sought to kill”.

The paper reported that, “Netanyahu said entire Iranian neighborhoods and districts should be evacuated, and that Israel should work on destabilizing the Islamic regime”, quoting him saying, “if Khamenei reacts to an American strike, it could be the end of the regime”.

One Trump administration official told the Grayzone that “CIA Director John Ratcliffe and US CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael Kurilla have become vehicles for Israel’s Mossad and military as they seek to manipulate the US into attacking Iran.” adding “During the Trump administration’s meetings with Israeli intelligence officials … Israelis have demonstrated a single-minded focus on regime change, clamoring for authorization to assassinate Iran’s leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei”.

The University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab uncovered that during the bombing, Israeli intelligence ran a propaganda campaign in Persian on social media, “promoting regime change in Iran.”

The Israeli bot accounts, “urged followers to get on their balconies at 8 p.m. each evening and shout ‘Death to Khamenei’”, were “posting about both the water crisis and energy shortage, in a likely attempt to continue to escalate tensions between Iranian citizens and their government” and putting out fake BBC articles with headlines like, “officials flee the country; High-ranking officials leave Iran one after another”, all with the “apparent goal of regime change” in Iran.

In other words, Trump joined in on Israel’s bombing of Iran at the behest of Netanyahu and the Israel lobby, with the explicit goal of regime change.

This is not to mention Trump’s current regime change war in Venezuela.

Trump has been carrying out strikes in the Caribbean against what his administration claims, without evidence, are drug boats, in what, in reality, is a cover for a regime change war in Venezuela.

One Trump administration official told Drop Site News, “U.S. intelligence has assessed that little to none of the fentanyl trafficked to the United States is being produced in Venezuela,” and that, “many of the boats targeted for strikes by the Trump administration do not even have the requisite gasoline or motor capacity to reach U.S. waters”, while the Intercept reported that, “Trump officials acknowledged in separate briefings provided to lawmakers and staffers on Thursday that they do not know the identities of the victims of their strikes”.

The New York Times reported that, “For weeks, the U.S. military has been targeting boats off the Venezuelan coast, it says are transporting drugs… American officials have been clear, privately, that the end goal is to drive (Venezuelan President Nicolas) Maduro from power.”

The Financial Times reported that, “The priority now is to force the departure of top Venezuelan government figures, preferably via resignation or an arranged handover — but with the clear threat that if Maduro and his inner circle cling to power, the Americans may use targeted military force to capture or kill them”.

Trump has also authorized covert CIA operations in Venezuela, which “would allow the C.I.A. to carry out lethal operations in Venezuela” and “take covert action against Mr. Maduro or his government either unilaterally or in conjunction with a larger military operation.”

Venezuela has said it stopped two CIA false flags designed to trigger a regime change war, including a plan to put “an explosive device at the US Embassy in Caracas to lay blame for the attack on Venezuela’s government, which would then begin an escalation of conflict with the US” and another which“involved attacking ‘a US military vessel stationed’ in Trinidad and Tobago and to ‘then blame Venezuela’ and thus justify military attacks against the country”.

The Miami Herald reported that “The Trump Administration has made the decision to attack military installations inside Venezuela and the strikes could come at any moment”, quoting one Trump administration official saying, “Maduro is about to find himself trapped and might soon discover that he cannot flee the country even if he decided to. What’s worse for him, there is now more than one general willing to capture and hand him over, fully aware that one thing is to talk about death, and another to see it coming”.

Multiple U.S.-backed opposition figures in Venezuela have admitted to coordinating this regime change operation with the Trump administration.

The Financial Times wrote, “Vanessa Neumann, a Venezuelan defence industry entrepreneur and former opposition envoy with close ties to the US security establishment, said: ‘The plan now is a capture of Nicolás Maduro. Capture-kill or capture-arrest and take him out, one way or another.’” and another U.S.-backed opposition figure told the paper, “The objective is clear: Maduro and his closest accomplices must be gone, one way or another, and soon”.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, the main U.S. puppet in Venezuela, María Corina Machado, said she supported Trump bombing Venezuela because, “I believe the escalation that’s taken place is the only way to force Maduro to understand that it’s time to go. I believe that this escalation is the last opportunity for those that still support Maduro to understand that they need to take all support away from him,” and said she has “been in contact … with several officials in the US government” and “have been in touch with” Secretary of State Marco Rubio on these plans.

Someone who would have likely agreed with what I have laid out in this article is Tulsi Gabbard during Trump’s first term.

In 2019, she tweeted, “Trump says he doesn’t want war with Iran, but that’s exactly what he wants, because that’s exactly what Saudi Arabia, Netanyahu, al-Qaeda, Bolton, Haley, and other NeoCons/NeoLibs want. That’s what he put first--not America.”

In 2019, she also tweeted, “The US needs to stop using our military for regime change and stop intervening in Venezuela’s military. Throughout history, US-led regime change has been waged in the name of humanitarianism, but has resulted in more suffering, destruction & lives lost. #HandsOffVenezuela”

She even tweeted in 2019, “Trump campaigned against regime change wars when he ran for President but now bows to the wishes of the neocons around him, clamoring for the regime change wars he claimed to oppose, this time in Venezuela and Iran.”

Now that Trump is carrying out the same regime change policies- but even more aggressively- Tulsi Gabbard pretends he is somehow ending regime change wars.

Gabbard’s role as Trump’s DNI has basically been to gaslight anti-war and anti-establishment elements of Trump’s base, trying to convince them that Trump is anti-war while he carries out neo-con regime change wars around the world.

