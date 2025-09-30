The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
YAMIC's avatar
YAMIC
7d

No, not to Blair but to Ellison and the Zionist mafia.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Arthur's avatar
Arthur
7d

This should not come as a surprise. Blair has a flair for being wrong on almost every issue ..., and being handsomely rewarded for it. The Anglo-American Alliance is the strongest alliance of ne'er-do-well governments and those who control them and most governments and politics all over the globe from outside of government.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Dissident
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture