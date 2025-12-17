Donald Trump, at the recent White House Hanukkah reception, boasted that he was bought and paid for by the pro-Israel mega donor Miriam Adelson and, during his first term, her late husband Sheldon.

While introducing Miriam Adelson at the event, Trump boasted, “Miriam (Adelson) gave my campaign $250 million,” later adding, “her husband Sheldon was an amazing guy, he’d come up to the office, and there was nobody more aggressive than Sheldon … he would always say ten minutes it turned out to be an hour and a half and what he did was he fought for Israel, it’s all he really fought for.”

They both also implied that Miriam Adelson is pushing Trump to run for a third term, with Adelson saying, “I met Alan Dershowitz and said the legal thing about four more years … we can do it”, and Trump saying, “She said ‘think about it, I’ll give you another $250 million’”.

Trump’s admission about Sheldon Adelson-a major donor to Trump’s 2016 campaign- controlling his Israel policy echoes the comments of Ron Lauder, the Zionist head of the World Jewish Congress, who said at the recent Miriam Adelson-funded Israel Hayom conference, “Sheldon was the greatest influence the Jewish people had in the White House, not only in Trump’s time but in Biden’s time and all the other times, he was the person, a one man state department for Israel”.

This is not the first time Trump has admitted that his Middle East policy was bought and controlled by a “one-man state department for Israel”.

When Trump spoke to the Israeli Knesset, he boasted that he is “proud to be the best friend that Israel has ever had”, boasting that he, “terminated the disastrous Iran nuclear deal”, “authorized the spending of billions of dollars which went to Israel’s defense” and “officially recognized the capital of Israel and moved the American Embassy to Jerusalem”.

Trump then attributed these Zionist policies during his first and second terms to the Adelsons, saying, “Isn’t that right, Miriam?” and pointing to Miriam Adelson, who was in the crowd.

Trump then went on to boast, “Miriam and Sheldon would come into the office. They’d call me, he’d call me. I think they had more trips to the White House than anybody else I can think of … And they would come in, and her husband was a very aggressive man, but I loved him. He was very aggressive, very supportive of me. And, he’d call up, ‘Can I come over and see you?’ I’d say, ‘Sheldon, I’m the President of the United States, it doesn’t work that way.’ He’d come in” adding, “But they were very responsible for so much, including getting me thinking about Golan Heights”, and, “But I actually asked her, I’m gonna get her in trouble with this, but I actually asked her once, I said, ‘So, Miriam, I know you love Israel. What do you love more, the United States or Israel?’ She refused to answer. That means, that might mean, Israel”.

In an interview with the Daily Caller, Trump admitted, “Nobody has done more for Israel than I have, including the recent attacks with Iran, wiping that thing out. We, that plane, wiped them out like nobody ever saw before,” and also said that, “Israel had the strongest lobby in Congress of anything or body, or of any company or corporation or state that I’ve ever seen. Israel was the strongest” and “there was a time where you couldn’t speak bad, if you wanted to be a politician, you couldn’t speak badly”.

Trump ran a campaign on being America first, but time and time again, he admits that he is bought and paid for by donors who- by his own admission- put Israel over America and “fight for Israel” only.

