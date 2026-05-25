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alpinelake's avatar
alpinelake
5hEdited

This demand makes no sense. It should be the reverse- USrael drops the greater Usrael project. Otherwise the conditions that provoked Hamas and the rest of the resistance, and the Ramadan War against Iran, still exist.

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rtko's avatar
rtko
3h

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In 2026 and 2028 my only redline is that the person asking for my vote must not take money from any Pro-Israel group or person and must not have voted or promised to vote to give Israel ANY money. This will be my stand until Israel has proven through their behavior that they are committed to following the rule of law.

If you’re in the U.S., how much money do your senators and representative get from AIPAC and other pro-Israel groups?

notanotherdollar.com

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