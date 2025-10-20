Today, in response to reporters, Trump threatened to resume backing of the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

As the Libertarian Institute reported Trump told reporters today, “We made a deal with Hamas that they’re going to be very good, they’re going to behave, they’re going to be nice, and if not, we’re going to eradicate them if we have to,” adding, “They got very rambunctious, and they did things that they shouldn’t be doing. If they keep doing it, then we’re going to straighten it out, and it’ll happen very quickly and pretty violently”.

Trump responded, when asked who would go back into Gaza, “We had countries calling me when they saw the killing with Hamas, saying, ‘We’d love to go in and take care of the situation ourselves.’ In addition, Israel would go in in two minutes if I asked them. I could tell them, ‘Go in and take care of it.’ But right now, we haven’t said that. We’re going to give it a little chance.”

In reality, on Sunday Israel falsely accused Hamas of attacking IDF soldiers positioned in Rafah in the territory still occupied by Israel.

Based on this false allegation, Israel violated the ceasefire and launched airstrikes on Gaza, killing 45 Palestinians and threatening to halt aid deliveries to Gaza.

Insider White House sources debunked the Israeli claim of a Hamas attack in Rafah, saying that an IDF tank and or bulldozer ran over an explosive, and falsely labeled it a Hamas attack to justify violating the ceasefire.

Journalist Ryan Grim reported :

Soon after the explosion in Rafah, I’m told by a source familiar, the White House and Pentagon knew that the incident was caused by an Israeli settler bulldozer running over unexploded ordnance — contradicting Netanyahu’s claim that Hamas had popped up from tunnels. After Netanyahu said he was blocking all aid from entering Gaza in response, and unleashed a bombing campaign, the administration conveyed to Israel that they know what happened. Netanyahu then announced he would re-open the crossings in a few hours.

Curt Mills, the executive director of the American Conservative Magazine reported that a “Senior administration official tells me: ‘Hamas did nothing. Israeli tanks hit an unexploded IED that has probably been there for months’”.

Trump also referenced “the killing with Hamas” reffering to a civil war Israel is attempting to spark in Gaza, through backing it’s criminal gang collborators it used during the genocide.

Palestine Chronicles reported that since the ceasfire began, Israel continued to send it’s armed collaborators on missions, including the ISIS linked criminal gang led by Yasser Abu Shabab, which previously looted aid for Israel during the genocide.

Palestine Chronicles reported:

Despite Israeli forces having largely ceased fire, they are now hatching a plot using collaborator proxies across Gaza as part of a continuation of the genocide. This includes using these criminal gangs to execute civilians, murder security force members, and even assassinate journalists. Under the current ceasefire agreement, ‘phase one’ has triggered an Israeli withdrawal from many populated areas of the Gaza Strip, yet the military still remains in between 56-58% of the besieged enclave’s territory. On the first day of the ceasefire’s implementation, Israeli forces murdered nearly 40 civilians, mostly through gunfire. While Israeli army fire began to subside, the three primary militia forces that Israel has backed against Hamas have escalated their attacks on both civilians and Hamas-aligned security forces. These militant groups are led by drug-traffickers, ex-Palestinian Authority Preventive Security Force members, and Salafist militants. They are also linked to ISIS. These groups have begun to carry out assassinations in the Gaza Strip over the past week, starting with the murder of Mohammed Imad Aqel, the son of a senior Al-Qassam Brigades Commander. On Sunday, they even murdered prominent Palestinian journalist Saleh Aljafarawi, along with the son of Hamas politburo member Bassem Naim. These Israeli-backed militants had ambushed a group of Gazan security force members, murdering them along with civilians returning to their homes in the north. According to Gaza’s Dr. Mohammed Abu Lahia, in the case of Aljafarawi, the Israeli collaborator gang had kidnapped the beloved journalist, tortured him and then executed him with seven bullets from point-blank range. Hours later, Hamas’ security forces, reportedly alongside members of the Qassam Brigades, pursued these militants to their hideout in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City, eliminating dozens and arresting others. According to reports on the ground, the internal security forces seized Israeli-supplied weapons and a hit list containing the names of prominent figures in the north of Gaza.

The Israeli newspaper Maariv reported that the IDF is currently protecting their criminal collaborator gangs, and killing anyone that gets near them.

Maariv wrote, that currently, “the IDF guards the clans in Gaza - and shoots anyone who approaches” , adding:

The defense establishment and the IDF say they are working to help and protect the clans in Gaza. The IDF allowed members of the clans to be near the Yellow Line. Some of them are on the eastern part of the line and some are on the western side adjacent to the yellow line. The IDF does not allow Hamas members to approach near the concentration of clans in the northern Gaza Strip.A senior military source said, ‘Israel is continuously working to help and protect the clans in a series of ways and means. We are in contact with them all the time.’ The official added, ‘We are in dialogue and are making efforts to ensure that the clans move east of the Yellow Line, as well as those who are near the Yellow Line, so that we can help those who are near the Yellow Line.’ In Israel, the clans are seen as an infrastructure for building the new governance in Gaza as a substitute for the Hamas regime.

As Palestinian analyst Muhammed Shehada noted on Middle East Eye, “Since the IDF cannot now invade 42 percent of Gaza, where they withdrew from, they are planning to use the gangs for precisely that reason. To try to grow the ranks of those militias up and try to use them to destabilize Gaza as much as possible, start a civil war basically trying to create chaos through their own proxies, collaborators, criminal gangs etc., and trying to trump it up to make it sound like there is a purge, there is a bloodbath, that Hamas is out of control, to try to manufacture a pretext for resuming the genocide again”.

Now, Trump is doing exactly that, using Israel’s false allegations of a Hamas attack in Rafah and accusing Hamas of a purge, to threaten allowing Israel to resume the genocide in Gaza.

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has also pushed for a resumption of the genocide in Gaza, saying yesterday, “I call on the prime minister to order the IDF to fully resume the fighting in the Gaza Strip with full force”.

