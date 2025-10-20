The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrea Maria Romandini's avatar
Andrea Maria Romandini
12h

We know this is all part of his reality TV presidency and how much the Zio backers want Palestinians fully erased. Sick. Wishing for a miracle of some kind… *raging*

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Diane J's avatar
Diane J
12h

How can the Oompa Loompa threaten to resume the genocide when it never stopped?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Dissident
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture