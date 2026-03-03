The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
catothewiser's avatar
catothewiser
9h

I don't know what is worse. Imagine the Founders reacting to the US installing a king in Iran (for the second time.)

Reply
Share
Faten Alawadhi's avatar
Faten Alawadhi
9h

Have we reached a point where we casually report that the US decided not to install so & so to head a sovereign country? Incredible….

Reply
Share
2 replies
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture