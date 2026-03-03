Trump has officially stated that he has no plans install Reza Pahlavi- the Washington based son of the former Israeli/American backed installed Shah of Iran- showing that his only role was as a propaganda tool to justify the current war.

When asked if the U.S. and Israel would install Reza Pahlavi as the leader of Iran, Trump said, “Some people like him, and we haven’t been thinking too much about that. It would seem to me that somebody from within, maybe would be more appropriate”.

Pahlavi-just like Venezuela’s Maria Corina Machado- believed that by allying with the U.S. and Israel and spreading their pro-war propaganda, he would be rewarded with being installed in power after the war is over.

Reza Pahlavi bent over backwards promising to be a loyal Israeli puppet if he was installed into power.

As Forward reported in 2023 , “In April 2023, Pahlavi traveled to Israel, where he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, and paid a visit to the Western Wall, where he said he prayed ‘for the day when the good people of Iran and Israel can renew our historic friendship.’ He even consulted Israeli water management scientists, whom he dubbed the ‘best experts in the field,’ to help him develop a plan of action for Iran’s water crisis, which has also been a major point of contention for protestors. ”

The power-hungry Pahlavi believed that by promising to sell Iran out to Israel, he would be installed as leader after the war, but instead, he was used for propaganda purposes only, to give the impression that Iranians support American and Israeli bombs being dropped on them, and that the U.S. and Israel would be “greeted as liberators”.

The Washington Post, for example, ran an op-ed written by Pahlavi after the U.S./Israeli war began, where he cheered on the bombing, saying, “Mr. President: Thank you. Those words gave the Iranian people strength, and I am certain they will meet this moment”.

He went on to write:

Unlike the Iranian regime’s hatred for America, the people of Iran love America. They are grateful to this exceptional nation for giving my nation a chance at freedom. President Trump and many U.S. lawmakers have expressed solidarity with the Iranian people. For that support, we are deeply grateful. As our liberation nears, we ask our American friends and the international community to continue standing by our side and to be prepared to recognize a legitimate transitional government when that moment arrives.

Reza Pahlavi clearly hoped that he would be installed by the U.S. and Israel, but in reality, he was a propaganda tool to be used and then discarded.

Interestingly, this directly mirrors what Reza Pahlavi’s friend , the U.S/Israeli asset María Corina Machado, did in Venezuela.

María Corina Machado similarly cheered on U.S. war and regime change in Venezuela and promised to sell the country out to the U.S. and Israel, hoping it would lead to her being installed after the regime change was over.

Machado did everything from promising American investors that if she was installed into power , “We will open Venezuela for foreign investment, I am talking about a 1.7 trillion dollar opportunity, not only in oil and gas, … but also in mining, in gold, in infrastructure, power. We will open markets, we will have security for foreign investment, and a massive privatization program that is waiting for you” to promising that, “Venezuela will be Israel’s closest ally in Latin America” if she were installed.

Machado clearly hoped that the U.S. would install her as leader of Venezuela after regime change, but after Trump kidnapped Venezuela’s president, Nicolas Maduro, he correctly stated that Machado “doesn’t have the support in Venezuela to lead.”

Machado and Pahlavi went around cheering on U.S. bombs being dropped on Iran and Venezuela, in power-hungry moves they believed would lead them to powerful, but in reality, they being used simply as propaganda tools for war.

