The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
pf soto's avatar
pf soto
19mEdited

Can we not say the ZIO Trump administration? And be PERFECTLY clear?🙄 He’s just the latest traitor installed by the ZOG. Get over DIMwits making everything about Trump. Nice try, trying to deflect.

Trump in not the decider. Try paying attenriin to USRaeli interference in VZ for decades!DUH. Just say: the current zio administration.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
pf soto's avatar
pf soto
16m

And: pick non-zio rags to read and quote. GEEZUZ

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Dissident
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture