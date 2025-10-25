The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sez77's avatar
Sez77
7h

María Corina Machado:

“This country Venezuela is going to be the brightest opportunity for investment of American companies of good people that are going to make a lot of money.”

Making a lot of money by plundering the resources of another country is NEVER done by “good people”. It's always liars, cheats, and thieves.

And actually facilitating it takes María Corina Machado's betrayal of her own country to a whole other level of depraved treachery.

She can try to morality-wash her image in this life with a bought off Peace Prize. But she ain't gonna be able take her riches with her where she's going. There won't be any paying off the ferryman.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bevan's avatar
Bevan
5h

I doubt that Trump ever heard of FDR’s “Good Neighbor “ policy but whatever good will we’d build up over the past 60 years is up in smoke. “Love US or we’ll bomb you” is never going to win over the Chinese economic offers. The US military strikes on Venezuela portent the strategy will use on the rest of Latin America to maintain dominance and neocolonialism but it’s a new game. China is not going away short of a nuclear war and that’s what I dread the most 😱

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Dissident
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture