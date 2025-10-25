A new article in CNN reports that:

President Donald Trump is considering plans to target cocaine facilities and drug trafficking routes inside Venezuela, though he has not yet made a decision on whether to move forward with them, three US officials told CNN. Outward signs on Friday pointed toward a major potential military escalation, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordering the Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier strike group currently stationed in Europe to the Caribbean region amid a massive buildup of US forces there. Trump has also authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela

The article adds:

CNN has previously reported Trump has also been weighing strikes inside Venezuela itself as part of a broader strategy aimed at weakening Maduro, and Trump himself has mused publicly about operations on land. The president, however, has not yet made clear what that would entail, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested drug ‘routes’ might be targeted. Some administration officials are pushing for regime change and say that the drug campaign could lead to the ouster of Maduro. That could happen by putting pressure on people around the Venezuelan leader who have benefitted from the cartels’ illicit revenue streams, potentially squeezing them so much that they consider ways to oust the Venezuelan leader, sources told CNN.

In reality, there is no evidence of drug trafficking coming from Venezuela, and the Trump administration is using the claim as a pretext for a regime change war on Venezuela to overthrow its president, Nicolas Maduro, and install a puppet government that will give the U.S. access to its oil and other natural resources.

As CNN noted:

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Venezuela is not a cocaine-producing country. Almost all coca crops – the main ingredient of cocaine – are concentrated in Colombia, Peru and Bolivia. An annual report from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) published in March did not mention Venezuela in the four pages dedicated to cocaine trafficking, citing instead Ecuador, Central America and Mexico.

In reality, as the New York Times reported, “For weeks, the U.S. military has been targeting boats off the Venezuelan coast, it says are transporting drugs, killing 27 people. American officials have been clear, privately, that the end goal is to drive Mr. Maduro from power.”

Similarly, the Financial Times reported that :

When the US ordered its largest deployment of warships and fighter jets to the Caribbean in more than 30 years, the mission was initially billed as a war on drug trafficking. Attacks to destroy small boats that the American president said were smuggling drugs soon followed. But the focus has shifted. The priority now is to force the departure of top Venezuelan government figures, preferably via resignation or an arranged handover — but with the clear threat that if Maduro and his inner circle cling to power, the Americans may use targeted military force to capture or kill them.

U.S.-backed opposition figures in Venezuela admitted to The Financial Times that they were coordinating with the Trump administration on this regime change operation, with the paper writing, “Vanessa Neumann, a Venezuelan defence industry entrepreneur and former opposition envoy with close ties to the US security establishment, said: ‘The plan now is a capture of Nicolás Maduro. Capture-kill or capture-arrest and take him out, one way or another.’”.

Another U.S.-backed opposition figure told the paper, “The objective is clear: Maduro and his closest accomplices must be gone, one way or another, and soon”.

The paper noted, “Washington insiders describe a hardening of the government’s position on Venezuela in recent months, with Florida hawks such as Marco Rubio, secretary of state, and Susie Wiles, Trump’s chief of staff, in the ascendant”.

The Washinton Post reported that , “Trump confirmed to reporters that ‘land action’ in Venezuela could be imminent” adding that, “That could mean strikes” on “targets linked to Maduro”.

Trump said to reporters, “I don’t think we’re necessarily going to ask for a declaration of war, I think we’re just gonna kill people that are bringing drugs into our country. We’re going to kill them. They’re going to be, like, dead”.

As the foreign policy analysis blog Moon of Alabama wrote :

what the U.S. might want to try in Venezuela is a variant of the Israeli plan for Iran. A decapitation strike killing President Maduro and the military leadership accompanied by a bombing campaign to take out air defenses and primary defense units. Meanwhile the CIA and special forces will have to work on the ground in Caracas to organize local thugs for an assault on the main government sites and radio/TV buildings. As soon as those are captured the U.S. selected regime-change puppet (María Corina Machado), as identified by the Nobel Peace Prize committee, can declare herself president.

In the case of Iran, Trump and Netanyahu fabricated claims of an Iranian Nuclear threat to justify their bombing of Iran earlier this year, with the real goal of regime change for Israel.

While Trump and Netanyahu falsely claimed that Iran was building Nuclear weapons, the Director of National Intelligence Assessment from March admitted, “We continue to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and that Khamenei has not reauthorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003”.

In a leaked recording, Netanyahu admitted that Iran was “a few years” away from even having the ability to build a Nuclear weapon, and the real goal behind the bombing was “to destabilize the regime and even to kill Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei”.

Netanyahu admitted, “If Khamenei reacts to an American strike, it could be the end of the regime”.

Israel was apparently planning on installing Reza Pahlavi, the son of the former shah of Iran, with Harretz reporting that “in early 2023, Reza Pahlavi made his first official visit to Israel”, which was followed by a ““large-scale digital influence campaign” from Israeli intelligence which, “promotes Pahlavi’s public image and amplifies calls for restoring the monarchy.”

After the regime change operation failed, Trump admitted to the Daily Caller, “Nobody has done more for Israel than I have, including the recent attacks with Iran”.

In the case of Venezuela, Trump similarly fabricated claims of drug trafficking coming from the country in order to install a puppet government.

On the 2024 presidential campaign trail, Trump admitted, “When I left, Venezuela was ready to collapse, we would have taken it over, we would have gotten all that oil, it would have been right next door”.

In this case, the puppet the Trump administration plans to install appears to be María Corina Machado, a long-time U.S. asset in Venezuela who won the Nobel “peace prize” this year.

In 2003, Machado founded the NGO, “Sumate,” which was funded by the U.S. government through the National Endowment for Democracy, US Agency for International Development, and Development Alternatives, Inc., all known cutouts of the CIA.

Machado helped swear in the short-lived U.S. puppet Pedro Carmona Estanga in Venezuela after the Bush administration backed a coup against the country’s democratically elected president, Hugo Chavez, in 2002.

Venezuelaanalysis wrote:

On April 11th of that year Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez—democratically elected in 1998 and again in 2000—was overthrown in what proved to be a short-lived coup. Before he was restored to power by massive popular protests and loyal elements of the military, however, a ‘transition government’ was set up, and business leader Pedro Carmona Estanga sworn in as provisional President. Carmona’s first act as provisional Venezuelan leader was to abolish the Bolivarian Constitution—ratified by popular referendum in 1999—as well as the Supreme Court, the National Assembly and the Human Rights Ombudsman in what became known as the ‘Carmona Decree.’ Present at Carmona’s swearing-in ceremony were several hundred prominent Venezuelans, including business-leaders, media barons, politicians, and members of ‘civil society,’ whose signatures confirmed their attendance. Machado was one of the latter.

Along with this, Machado’s Sumate was the leading organization pushing for “the removal of Chávez by way of a recall referendum, though Chávez won nonetheless with 60 per cent of the vote”.

María Corina Machado even met with George W. Bush in 2005, while he was trying to overthrow the Hugo Chávez government.

More recently, Machado has positioned herself as the Trump administration’s puppet leader to be installed in Venezuela, promising to sell off the country’s resources to U.S. corporations.

On the show of Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, Machado admitted, “Forget about Saudi Arabia, we have more oil … we’re going to open markets .. we are going to privatize all our industries … Venezuela has huge resources, oil, gas, minerals, land, technology …American companies are in, you know, a super strategic position to invest … This country Venezuela is going to be the brightest opportunity for investment of American companies of good people that are going to make a lot of money.”

The Financial Times wrote :

Trump says the armada off Venezuela is needed to combat drug trafficking and narco-terrorism, which threaten US national security. But experts see other motives, including a desire to oust Maduro, to help US companies do deals in oil-rich Venezuela and to send a message to Maduro’s Russian and Chinese allies that the US wants them out of its ‘back yard’. Victoria Murillo, director of the Latin American Studies institute at Columbia University, said Trump’s move on Venezuela only made sense if viewed as ‘about opportunities for US companies . . . trying to change Maduro so that US companies get access to Venezuelan oil: old-fashioned imperialism in the economic sense’.

Similarly, she has positioned herself as a loyal puppet of the Israel lobby, saying on Israeli TV, “I promise one day we’ll have a close relationship between Venezuela and Israel. I believe that our government will move our Israeli embassy to Jerusalem. That will be part of our support to the state of Israel”.

Middle East Eye noted in 2019 that, “Israel wants to see Maduro overthrown in Venezuela”, explaining that, “Solidarity with the Palestinian struggle for self-determination was at its height during the Chavez years up until today, with the leadership making outspoken criticism of Israel’s flagrant violations of international law. Venezuela severed diplomatic ties with Israel in 2009 over its military campaign in Gaza”.

Now, Trump is planning another regime change bombing under the fake pretext of fighting drug trafficking, with the real goal of installing a U.S.-Israeli puppet government that will sell off Venezuela’s natural resources to U.S. corporations and go along with U.S./Israeli foreign policy goals.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.