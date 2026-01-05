While the mainstream media has largely cheered on Trump’s kidnapping of Venezuela’s president, Nicolas Maduro, and regime change bombing in Venezuela, it has attacked him for his comments calming that the U.S. puppet opposition politician María Corina Machado has no popular support in the country.

For context, Trump said he will not install María Corina Machado as president of Venezuela because she “doesn’t have the support”.

This comment from Trump has caused the most backlash out of anything he has done or said in the mainstream media, with CNN’s Jim Sciutto, interviewing María Corina Machado’s advisor, who claimed she has “got the support from almost every Venezuelan,” and the Washington Post’s editorial board writing that Trump’s claim was “foolish”.

But in reality, poll after poll shows that Maria Corina Machado is despised by people in Venezuela.

A poll from the pollster Hinterlaces put out on October 8th of last year showed that, “91% of those consulted have an unfavorable opinion about the opposition leader María Corina Machado” in Venezuela and noted that this placed Machado as “the most unpopular, with a rejection rate significantly higher than the rest of the country’s political leaders.”

Another October poll from the polling firm Dataviva showed that, “86% of those consulted expressed disagreement with the award of the Nobel Peace Prize to María Corina Machado, pointing out that there are no merits or concrete actions that support that recognition”.

Yet another poll from September of last year showed that, “64.6% of Venezuelans maintain a negative opinion on the role played by the opposition led by María Corina Machado after a recent survey conducted by the Datanálisis poll. In contrast, only 18.6% expressed a positive assessment of its management.”

In reality, María Corina Machado’s role as a U.S.-funded puppet has been to publicly cheer on U.S. imperialism in Venezuela, which is opposed by the overwhelming majority of Venezuelans, no matter if they like Maduro or not, to give the false impression that Venezuelans will greet American intervention as liberation.

During Trump’s first term in office, 86% of Venezuelans Opposed Military Intervention and 81 percent opposed the US starvation sanctions on the country, while María Corina Machado - as journalist Michelle Ellner has documented - “worked hand in hand with Washington to justify regime change, using her platform to demand foreign military intervention to ‘liberate’ Venezuela through force” and “pushed for the U.S. sanctions that strangled the economy, knowing exactly who would pay the price: the poor, the sick, the working class.”

During Trump’s current war on Venezuela, polls show that “93% categorically reject any request or proposal for multifactorial aggression against Venezuela, considering it contrary to the peace, dialogue and independence of the country” while María Corina Machado - as documented by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has repeatedly cheered on U.S. intervention, including by saying:

-5 December 2025, Machado on CBS Face the Nation: “I say this from Oslo right now, I have dedicated this award to [President Trump] because I think that he finally has put Venezuela in where it should be, in terms of a priority for the United States national security.” - 30 October 2025, Bloomberg interview: “Military escalation may be the only way... the United States may need to intervene directly” -October 2025, Fox News interview on U.S. military strikes on civilian vessels: “justified.” -5 October 2025, interview in The Sunday Times on the U.S. military buildup and extra-judicial assassination strikes against civilian boats: Trump’s strikes are “visionary”. “I totally support his strategy.” -9 February 2019, interview with EL PAÍS: Maduro will only leave “in the face of a real threat from a more powerful state.” - February 2014, testimony before U.S. Congress: “The only path left is the use of force.”

The mainstream media’s freakout over Trump’s accurate comments about Maria Corina Machado is more to do with the fact that it exposes the truth that Venezuelans both who support and oppose Maduro, don’t want U.S. intervention in their country, and the false idea that Venezuelans are cheering on U.S. intervention only comes from deeply unpopular U.S. funded assets like Maria Corina Machado who are propped up in the mainstream to give this false impression.

