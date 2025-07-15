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Thomas Gerald Griffin's avatar
Thomas Gerald Griffin
Jul 16, 2025

That sucks. Not what we voted for at all!

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Stefano
Jul 16, 2025

Taco is what Taco does.

Perhaps the problem was with the expectations. Those who knew Taco was a prime time TV personality were under no such illusions.

Taco ain't no Alexander who can cut Gordium knots.

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