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Timothy Wallace's avatar
Timothy Wallace
Sep 3, 2025

Trump was put over the top in the general election by independent voters who liked his 'no more wars' rap. Instead, we've gotten his making America complicit and paying for the biggest RT genocide in our lifetime, subsidizing Israeli lifestyles and free healthcare, paying for most of the Ukraine war, bombing Iran (for Israel), and now this. The guy is a liar.

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mois78
Sep 3, 2025

The Venezuelan government nationalized it's oil business since the 70s. So, for 50 years we were unmoved by them taking care of their little country. Tyrants or communists? We live in America, and we had a whole mess of Tyrants a- holes ruling us, and we have never seen Brazil or Russia invading us to liberate us from such tyrants.

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