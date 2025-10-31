The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
cathy's avatar
cathy
10h

Oh goody, another regime change in order to rob the people of another country of their resources and sacrifice innocent lives while doing it.

But what about the Nobel Peace Prize? Israel will nominate you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
ChatterX's avatar
ChatterX
10h

"Every possible means should be undertaken promptly to weaken the economic life of Cuba. If such a policy is adopted, it should be the result of a positive decision which would call forth a line of action which, while as adroit and inconspicuous as possible, makes the greatest inroads in denying money and supplies to Cuba, to decrease monetary and real wages, to bring about hunger, desperation, and overthrow of government."

- Lester Mallory, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Inter-American Affairs, 1960

***

https://dwkcommentaries.com/2023/04/21/state-department-secret-memo-from-1960-set-basis-for-subsequent-u-s-policies-regarding-cuba/

***

How to Overthrow a Government: The US Color Revolution Playbook:

youtube.com/watch?v=ZMGlZDKjTtM

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Dissident
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture