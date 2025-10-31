Reportedly, Trump has decided to launch a military regime change war in Venezuela.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, “The Trump administration has identified targets in Venezuela that include military facilities … according to U.S. officials familiar with the matter” adding, “If President Trump decides to move forward with airstrikes, they said, the targets would send a clear message to Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro that it is time to step down.”

The report noted that, “The potential targets under consideration include ports and airports controlled by the military”.

A second report today in the Miami Herald wrote, “The Trump Administration has made the decision to attack military installations inside Venezuela and the strikes could come at any moment, sources with knowledge of the situation told the Miami Herald”.

The report added:

While sources declined to say whether Maduro himself is a target, one of them said his time is running out. “Maduro is about to find himself trapped and might soon discover that he cannot flee the country even if he decided to,” the source said. “What’s worse for him, there is now more than one general willing to capture and hand him over, fully aware that one thing is to talk about death, and another to see it coming.”

The Trump administration has billed its war on Venezuela as a “war on drugs,” accusing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, without evidence of trafficking cocaine and fentanyl to the United States.

But as CNN noted, “According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Venezuela is not a cocaine-producing country. Almost all coca crops – the main ingredient of cocaine – are concentrated in Colombia, Peru and Bolivia. An annual report from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) published in March did not mention Venezuela in the four pages dedicated to cocaine trafficking, citing instead Ecuador, Central America and Mexico.”

Along with the Drop Site News reported that, “U.S. intelligence has assessed that little to none of the fentanyl trafficked to the United States is being produced in Venezuela, despite recent claims from the Trump administration, a senior U.S. official directly familiar with the matter tells Drop Site” adding, “The official noted that many of the boats targeted for strikes by the Trump administration do not even have the requisite gasoline or motor capacity to reach U.S. waters”.

The Trump administration’s real goal in Venezuela is to carry out a long-time neo-con regime change war against the Nicolás Maduro government and install a puppet government to gain access to Venezuela’s oil and other natural resources.

As the New York Times reported, “For weeks, the U.S. military has been targeting boats off the Venezuelan coast, it says are transporting drugs, killing 27 people. American officials have been clear, privately, that the end goal is to drive Mr. Maduro from power”, and the Financial Times reported, “The priority now is to force the departure of top Venezuelan government figures, preferably via resignation or an arranged handover — but with the clear threat that if Maduro and his inner circle cling to power, the Americans may use targeted military force to capture or kill them.”

One U.S. asset in Venezuela told the paper, “The (U.S) plan now is a capture of Nicolás Maduro. Capture-kill or capture-arrest and take him out, one way or another.”

Along with the apparent upcoming bombing, Trump also ordered covert CIA regime change operations in Venezuela.

The blog Moon of Alabama noted:

what the U.S. might want to try in Venezuela is a variant of the Israeli plan for Iran. A decapitation strike killing President Maduro and the military leadership accompanied by a bombing campaign to take out air defenses and primary defense units. Meanwhile the CIA and special forces will have to work on the ground in Caracas to organize local thugs for an assault on the main government sites and radio/TV buildings. As soon as those are captured the U.S. selected regime-change puppet (María Corina Machado), as identified by the Nobel Peace Prize committee, can declare herself president.

Trump said the quiet part loud about his real motivations behind the war on Venezuela during the campaign trail of 2023, when he admitted, “When I left, Venezuela was ready to collapse, we would have taken it over, we would have gotten all that oil, it would have been right next door”.

As the Financial Times noted, “Trump says the armada off Venezuela is needed to combat drug trafficking and narco-terrorism, which threaten US national security. But experts see other motives, including a desire to oust Maduro, to help US companies do deals in oil-rich Venezuela and to send a message to Maduro’s Russian and Chinese allies that the US wants them out of its ‘back yard’” adding, “Victoria Murillo, director of the Latin American Studies institute at Columbia University, said Trump’s move on Venezuela only made sense if viewed as ‘about opportunities for US companies . . . trying to change Maduro so that US companies get access to Venezuelan oil: old-fashioned imperialism in the economic sense’.”

As Moon of Alabama noted, Trump is likely to install the long-time U.S. asset María Corina Machado as the leader of Venezuela if this regime change operation is successful.

Machado, a Venezuelan opposition figure who has been funded by the U.S. government since the start of her career, went on Donald Trump Jr. ‘s show and admitted, “Forget about Saudi Arabia, we have more oil … we’re going to open markets .. we are going to privatize all our industries … Venezuela has huge resources, oil, gas, minerals, land, technology …American companies are in, you know, a super strategic position to invest … This country Venezuela is going to be the brightest opportunity for investment of American companies of good people that are going to make a lot of money.”

Similarly, she admitted on Israeli TV, “I promise one day we’ll have a close relationship between Venezuela and Israel. I believe that our government will move our Israeli embassy to Jerusalem. That will be part of our support to the state of Israel”.

With all the hallmarks of a neo-con regime change war, from a desire to take a country’s oil to the desire to replace an Israel-critical government with an Israeli puppet, Trump seems to be launching a new war, similar to those in Iraq, Libya, and Syria, in Venezuela.

