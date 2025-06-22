Written By: Justin K.P.

It’s official, Donald Trump has directly joined Benjamin Netanyahu’s regime change war on Iran.

He took to TruthSocial to say, “We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran airspace. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention on this matter.”

Far from being “completed,” Trump gave an address where he strongly signaled that the war will continue.

He said in his address, “Iran must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be much greater” and “there will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed over the last 8 days”.

He also said, “There are many targets left, tonight’s was the most difficult of them all and perhaps the most lethal, but if peace does not come, we will go after those other targets.”

What Trump means by “peace” is unknown. Iran’s defense minister, Aziz Nasirzadeh, has said that if there is a U.S. strike on Iran, “Iran will strike American bases in the region”.

He was quoted as saying, “Some officials on the other side threaten conflict if negotiations don't come to fruition. If a conflict is imposed on us … all U.S. bases are within our reach and we will boldly target them in host countries”.

Now that Trump has conducted an offensive attack on Iran, Iran is likely to respond by attacking U.S. troops in the region, something Trump will certainly use to justify his threat of “tragedy for Iran” and go after the “other targets.”

Trump also made it clear that this war was done in coordination with and for Israel’s benefit.

Trump acted as if Israel were part of the United States, saying, “For 40 years Iran has been saying ‘death to America, death to Israel’”.

He also said that he worked in coordination with Benjamin Netanyahu on this offensive act of war, saying “I want to thank and congratulate Prime Minister BiBi Netanyahu, we worked as a team like perhaps no team has ever worked before, and we've gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel.”

Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump’s partner in war crimes, praised Trump’s strike on Iran, saying,

Congratulations, President Trump, your bold decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history. In operation ‘Rising Lion’ Israel has done truly amazing things, but in tonight’s actions against Iran’s nuclear facilities, America has been truly unsurpassed. It has done what no other country on earth could do. History will record that President Trump has acted to deny the world’s most dangerous regime the world’s most dangerous weapons. His leadership today has created a pivot of history that can help lead the Middle East and beyond to a future of prosperity and peace. President Trump and I often say peace through strength, first comes strength, then comes peace.

In reality, this joint regime change campaign will do nothing but bring genocide and destruction to the Middle East.

It is the next step in a long-term coordinated plan between the American neo-cons and the Israeli Likud party led by Netanyahu.

This campaign, created by American neo-cons and sent to Netanyahu when he first assumed power in 1996, has called for him to abandon the prospect of a Palestinian state while taking out any government in the region that does not buckle to U.S. and Israeli demands.

This plan has included the 2003 invasion of Iraq, the 2011 invasion of Libya, the 2011-2024 dirty war in Syria, the 2006 and 2024 Israeli invasion of Lebanon, the U.S. backed Saudi War in Yemen, the recent bombing campaign in Yemen, Genocide in Gaza and expansion of settlements in the West Bank.

This regime change in Iran is happening because it is the last country in the way of this neo-con/Likud plan to dominate the Middle East.

Furthermore, with the world’s eyes on Iran, Israel will have an easier time carrying out their ethnic cleansing plan in Gaza and move towards annexing the West Bank.

With the focus on Iran, Israel has been committing near-daily massacres at aid sites in Gaza, opening fire on desperate Palestinians looking for food after being intentionally starved by Israel.

Palestinians have begun referring to the “aid sites” as “death traps under the guise of humanitarian work”.

Ahmad al-Najjar, a resident of Gaza, said, “I know they’re not aid centers; they’re massacre sites”.

Kamel Agha, a Palestinian survivor of one of the aid site massacres, said, “We go to die to provide for our children — to get even one kilogram of flour”.

These massacres have so far killed more than 400 Palestinians and injured thousands.

With America’s entry into Israel’s war on Iran, Israel will feel emboldened to carry out more barbaric massacres with the world’s attention diverted.

One thing is for sure, Trump’s policy will kill many more people, including American soldiers in order to allow an apartheid state to finish off a genocidal ethnic cleansing campaign-so much for America first.

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