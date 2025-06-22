The Dissident

The Dissident

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Seeker's avatar
Seeker
Jun 22, 2025

Well it must be stated that both Israel and the US carried out illegal unprovoked wars of aggression against a sovereign country. Now the US was very strategic as they cleared all their bases from the smaller nations in the middle east placing all there valued equipment in Saudi Arabia. The attack was launched by B2s flown and Aerially refueled directly from the US. This leaves the Iranians in a very precarious situation, they can make show strikes against empty bases doing minimum damage or just intensity attacks on Israel forcing the US to again attack Iran this time with no nuclear justification. The only other nuclear site in Iran is Bushehr which is a joint venture with Russia also having Russian personnel onsite, not evacuated. Possibly protected by Russian air defense.

Now the best possible outcome is if the gulf states condemn the US attacks and demand the US leave their territories showing no complicity in US actions. This will leave Iran to escalate bombing of Israel putting Trump in a very untenable situation as the world brings financial pressure further weakening the US economy.

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Patricia O’Keefe's avatar
Patricia O’Keefe
Jun 22, 2025

Sickened. Behind the cover of this they are slaughtering and starving and they are deprived of water

Slow painful deaths. I watch my dear friends family die at these death traps. I watch their children's empty eyes. I am helpless and heartbroken

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