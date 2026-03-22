In a desperate attempt to get the Strait of Hormuz reopened, Trump took to Truth Social to threaten to “obliterate” Iranian power plants if the Strait was not open within 48 hours.

On TruthSocial, Trump said:

If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP.

In response, Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari, a spokesman for the Iranian armed forces, said , “If Iran’s fuel and energy infrastructure is attacked by the enemy, all energy infrastructure, as well as information technology (IT) and water desalination facilities, belonging to the US and the regime in the region will be targeted pursuant to previous warnings”.

Mehr News, an outlet connected with the Iranian IRCG, warned , “In the event of the slightest attack on the electrical infrastructure of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the entire region will be plunged into darkness”, adding, “About 70 to 80 percent of the region’s large power plants have been built on the Persian Gulf coastline. The distance from many of these infrastructures to the coast is less than 50 kilometers, all of which are within the reach of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

As Drop Site News reported, the outlet provided a list of targets, which included:

Saudi Arabia

- The Village (near Al-Khobar): gas power plant (4,000+ MW)

- Ras Tanura (Sharqiya Province): major oil and gas facility / power infrastructure



United Arab Emirates

- Barakah (Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi): nuclear power plant (~5,600 MW)

- Jebel Ali (South Dubai): gas power and desalination complex (multi-GW capacity)

-Mohammed bin Rashid Solar Park (Dubai): large-scale solar power project



Qatar

- Ras Laffan (north Qatar): gas power plant (one of the largest in Qatar)

- Umm Al Houl (south of Doha): gas power + desalination plant (multi-GW capacity)



Kuwait

- Al-Zour South: oil and gas power plant

-Al-Zour North: combined-cycle power plant (multi-GW capacity)

- Shaqaya Energy Park (west Kuwait): solar and wind renewable energy complex

Instead of backing down from this dangerous escalation, in an interview with Israel’s Channel 13, Trump doubled down, saying that the destruction of Iranian power plants would be “excellent” and result in the “total destruction of Iran”.

In the interview, Trump said, “You will soon find out what will happen with the ultimatum on the power plants - the result will be very good, there will be the total destruction of Iran, and it is going to work great”.

Iranian professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi, who has been correct throughout the war in accurately staying Iran’s responses to Israeli/American aggression, warned that “If Iran’s vital infrastructure is destroyed, Iran will destroy everything on the other side of the Persian Gulf because these regimes are all engaged in warfare against Iran. They’ve allowed the United States to use the airspace. They’ve allowed the United States to use bases. They’ve allowed the United States to use their land outside the bases. They not only allow jets to fly over to bomb Iran, but they allow tankers to refuel those jets.”

Mirandi added, “If he (Trump) carries out this attack, then the energy crisis will be permanent and the global economy will collapse, and that will have implications that are beyond my imagination. I can think of horrible things: hundreds of millions of people on the move, starvation, the collapse of industry. I can think of many many things, but it it will be because of Trump. It doesn’t matter if there’s an end to the hostilities and Iran allows the Strait of Hormuz to be open because there will be no oil or gas to go through it and no tankers to take that energy or petrochemicals or anything else.”’

No doubt, Trump’s threat is a deeply dangerous escalation of the war, but he continued to double down on it, in hopes it will be “the total destruction of Iran”.

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