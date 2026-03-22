The Dissident

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rtko's avatar
rtko
10h

J.D. , maybe it’s time to do your duty.

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To Tall Jones's avatar
To Tall Jones
10h

Is there no one in the USA that can put this war criminal to sleep. Sitting back watching this criminal destroy the world’s economies and doing nothing about it.’

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