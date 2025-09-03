Written By: Justin K.P.

In a recent interview with the Daily Caller’s Regan Reese, Trump- who campaigned on being “America First”-said the quiet part out loud and admitted that he bombed Iran for Israel.

When asked by Reese about the growing portion of the MAGA base that is critical of Israel, Trump replied, “So, Israel is amazing, because, you know, I have good support from Israel. I have. Look, nobody has done more for Israel than I have, including the recent attacks with Iran, wiping that thing out. We, that plane, wiped them out like nobody ever saw before.”

(Emphasis: Mine)

Trump also admitted that, “Israel had the strongest lobby in Congress of anything or body, or of any company or corporation or state that I’ve ever seen. Israel was the strongest,” and that “there was a time where you couldn’t speak bad, if you wanted to be a politician, you couldn’t speak badly” about Israel.

He admitted, “Israel was the strongest lobby I’ve ever seen. They had total control over Congress”.

Like he often does, Trump yet again said the quiet part out loud about American foreign policy.

In this case, the fact that many U.S. interventions in the Middle East have been done for the benefit of Israel, with strong support from the Israel lobby.

Shortly after 9/11, U.S. General Wesley Clark said that neocons in the Bush administration came up with a plan to take out “seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and, finishing off, Iran”.

This list, Wesley Clark later said on Piers Morgan’s show, came from a study which was “paid for by the Israelis” and which said, “if you want to protect Israel and you want Israel to succeed, then you need to get rid of the states that are surrounding”.

As the political scientists John Mearsheimer and Stephen Walt wrote in their 2006 study on the Israel lobby, “Pressure from Israel and the Lobby was not the only factor behind the decision to attack Iraq in March 2003, but it was critical.”

They noted that Israel pushed for the U.S. invasion because the Western puppet in Iraq, Ahmed Chalabi, “had pledged to foster good relations with Israel once he gained power,” while Saddam Hussein, as Al Jazeera noted at the time, was “a heroic figure in much of the West Bank and Gaza Strip” because he was seen as “a rare example of an Arab leader who was prepared to challenge both the United States and Israel”.

As Mearsheimer and Walt noted, “Barry Jacobs of the American Jewish Committee acknowledged that the belief that Israel and the neo-conservatives had conspired to get the US into a war in Iraq was ‘pervasive’ in the intelligence community”.

Israel also helped cook up the WMD deception used to justify the war in Iraq. A CBS News report from 2002 wrote that “Israel is urging U.S. officials not to delay a military strike against Iraq's Saddam Hussein” and that “Israeli intelligence officials have gathered evidence that Iraq is speeding up efforts to produce biological and chemical weapons”.

Similarly, the United States’ more covert regime change war on Bashar al-Assad in Syria - an ally of Hezbollah and Iran- was heavily pushed for by Israel.

In a leaked email from 2012, the advisor to then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Jake Sullivan, said, “One particular source states that the British and French Intelligence services believe that their Israeli counterparts are convinced that there is a positive side to the civil war in Syria; if the Assad regime topples, Iran would lose its only ally in the Middle East and would be isolated.”

Another leaked State Department cable from 2012 bragged that, after regime change in Syria, “the payoff will be substantial. Iran would be strategically isolated, unable to exert its influence in the Middle East. The resulting regime in Syria will see the United States as a friend, not an enemy…And a new Syrian regime might well be open to early action on frozen peace talks with Israel. Hezbollah in Lebanon would be cut off from its Iranian sponsors since Syria would no longer be a transit point for Iranian training, assistance, and missiles”.

The cable wrote, “America can and should help them [Syrian rebels] - and by doing so help Israel”.

Similarly, Israel has endlessly tried to push America into war with Iran, a main backer of resistance groups opposed to Israel like Hamas, Hezbollah, and Ansar Allah (the Houthis).

Despite the fact that even U.S. intelligence acknowledges that Iran gave up nuclear ambitions in 2003, Israel has continuously attempted to claim Iran has a secret Nuclear program, in an attempt to draw America into war with Iran.

As the investigative journalist Gareth Porter uncovered, Benjamin Netanyahu often shows a document - fabricated by Israeli intelligence- which he claims shows “a schematic drawing of the missile reentry vehicle of an Iranian Shahab-3 missile, showing what was obviously supposed to represent a nuclear weapon inside”.

But as Porter noted,

According to Michael Elleman, the author of the most definitive account of the Iranian missile program, as early as 2000, Iran’s Defense Ministry had begun developing an improved version of the Shahab-3 with a reentry vehicle boasting a far more aerodynamic “triconic baby bottle” shape – not the “dunce-cap” of the original. As Elleman told this writer, however, foreign intelligence agencies remained unaware of the new and improved Shahab missile with a very different shape until it took its first flight test in August 2004. Among the agencies kept in the dark about the new design was Israel’s Mossad. That explains why the false documents on redesigning the Shahab-3 – the earliest dates of which were in 2002, according to an unpublished internal IAEA document – showed a reentry vehicle design that Iran had already discarded.

In 2015, when Obama was negotating the Iran Nuclear deal, Netanyahu even flew to the United States and gave a speech to Congress in an attempt to block the Iran deal, making outlandish claims such as, “Iran’s regime poses a grave threat, not only to Israel, but also to the peace of the entire world”, “In this deadly game of thrones, there’s no place for America” and “This regime will always be an enemy of America”.

All of these statements were clearly intended to get Congress to think Iran is somehow a threat to America and provoke an American war with Iran, for the benefit of Israel.

When Trump tore up the Iran deal during his first term as president, it was largely due to pressure from the Israel lobby.

As Mondoweiss noted in 2018, “When Donald Trump tore up the Iran deal earlier this year, it was widely believed that he had deferred to his billionaire donors Sheldon Adelson, Bernard Marcus, and Paul Singer. Trump especially needs Singer and Adelson, who have given generously to the Republican Party, so as to maintain his political firewall against getting impeached.” Adelson, Marcus, and Singer had been the most influential Zionist billionaires pushing for an end to the Iran deal and a war with Iran.

Journalist Eli Clifton noted at the time that, “today’s unpopular announcement (from Trump on tearing up the Iran deal) may have been exactly what two of Trump’s biggest donors, Sheldon Adelson and Bernard Marcus, and what one of his biggest inaugural supporters, Paul Singer, paid for when they threw their financial weight behind Trump. Marcus and Adelson, who are also board members of the Likudist Republican Jewish Coalition, have already received substantial returns on their investment: total alignment by the U.S. behind Israel.”

Similarly, last year, when Netanyahu spoke to Congress, he again pushed for a war with Iran.

This time, he made even more ridiculous claims about Iran, claiming that Iran has “maniacal plans to impose radical Islam on the world" and that Iran was “the most radical and murderous enemy of the United States of America,” again trying to provoke an American war with Iran.

By the time Trump bombed Iran for Israel in June of this year, even his own intelligence debunked Netanyahu’s claim of a secret Iranian nuclear program.

The March threat intelligence assessment from the direction of national intelligence for 2025 wrote, “We continue to assess Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and that Khamenei has not reauthorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003”.

Despite this, Trump said that his own Intelligence was “wrong” about Iran and instead listened to Benjamin Netanyahu, who has repeatedly lied in an attempt to provoke an American war with Iran.

One inside source told journalists Max Blumenthal and Anya Parampil of the Grayzone that Trump’s CIA Director John Ratcliffe and US CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael Kurilla were acting as “Mossad’s stenographers” and had “pressured Trump to join Israel’s war more directly by regurgitating overblown briefings they received from the Israeli military and Mossad director David Barnea – but without informing the president that the intelligence was derived from a foreign third party”.

The inside source said that “the Israelis have demonstrated a single-minded focus on regime change, clamoring for authorization to assassinate Iran’s leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei” and were using “hyper-aggressive exercises in fear-mongering” including one time when an “Israeli intelligence briefer declared that Iran could transfer a nuclear weapon to Yemen’s Houthi militia in less than a week”.

Now, Trump is openly bragging that he bombed Iran “for Israel”.

While Trump campaigned on putting “America First,” he is now openly bragging about conducting his foreign policy on behalf of a foreign apartheid state currently committing a genocide in Gaza.

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