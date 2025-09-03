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Slightly Lucid's avatar
Slightly Lucid
Sep 4, 2025

All things seem to point back to the joint interagency false flag that was 9/11 - Mearsheimer, Sachs, etc all play around the edges of this, but no one says it out loud.

As far as blackmail material goes, the US government murdering a couple thousand of its own people in order to advance America’s global hegemonic agenda is way more compelling than a mere sex scandal.

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Velociraver's avatar
Velociraver
Sep 3, 2025

9/11 has "israeli" fingerprints all over it.

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