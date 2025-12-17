Ramping up his regime change war on Venezuela, Trump announced on Truth Social that he has designated the Venezuelan government led by Nicolas Maduro as a “foreign terrorist organization” and wrote, “I am ordering a complete blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers going in and out of Venezuela”.

Trump will likely enforce this blockade by illegally seizing tankers exporting oil from Venezuela, as he did on December 10th.

The intention behind this is to stop Venezuela’s main export, oil, and therefore ruin the country’s economy even further, and conduct siege warfare against the Venezuelan people, with the ultimate goal of regime change against Maduro.

As the economists Mark Weisbrot and Jeffrey Sachs noted in their 2019 study on the U.S. sanctions on Venezuela, “It is important to emphasize that nearly all of the foreign exchange that is needed to import medicine, food, medical equipment, spare parts and equipment needed for electricity generation, water systems, or transportation, is received by the Venezuelan economy through the government’s revenue from the export of oil. Thus, any sanctions that reduce export earnings, and therefore government revenue, thereby reduce the imports of these essential and, in many cases, life-saving goods.”

The Trump administration has previously been bombing boats in the Caribbean- under the false pretext of stopping drug shipments-but with the real intention of forcing regime change in Venezuela- as his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, admitted to Vanity Fair, saying, “He wants to keep on blowing boats up until Maduro cries uncle,” referring to the Trump administration strikes.

Trump’s siege warfare tactic against the Venezuelan economy is the next step in this regime change war.

Trump’s real motive for his regime change war in Venezuela is to gain access to the country’s oil.

Trump outright admitted on the campaign trail of 2023 that, “When I left, Venezuela was ready to collapse, we would have taken it over, we would have gotten all that oil, it would have been right next door”.

The U.S. representative, María Elvira Salazar, who has been heavily pushing for this war, admitted on Fox Business that, “Venezuela for the American oil companies will be a field day because there will be more than a trillion dollars in economic activity. American companies can go in and fix all the oil pipes, the whole oil rigs and everything that has to do with the Venezuelan petroleum companies or everything that has to do with oil and the derivatives”.

María Corina Machado, the U.S. puppet in the Venezuelan opposition who they want to install as leader, also said on Donald Trump Jr. ‘s show that “Venezuela has huge resources: oil, gas, minerals, land, technology … American companies are in, you know, a super strategic position to invest. American companies are in, you know, a super strategic position to invest,” and at the Miami Business forum, promised a “$1.7 trillion opportunity, not only in oil and gas …but also in mining, in gold, in infrastructure, power” from a “massive privatization program that is waiting for you.”

Trump’s latest announcement of siege warfare on Venezuela is the latest escalation in this regime-change war for oil.

