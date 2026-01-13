Trump has yet again signalled that a war with Iran is coming, encouraging rioters and protestors in the country to “keep protesting- take over your institutions” adding that “help is on its way”, suggesting an upcoming U.S./Israeli military intervention.

On TruthSocial, Trump wrote :

Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!! (Make Iran Great Again) PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

For context, what began as peaceful protests in Iran, spurred on by government mismanagement of the economy as well as U.S. sanctions, began to be overtaken by violent riots pushing towards regime change.

Trump, through his “maximum pressure” campaign of sanctions on Iran, started during his first term and ramped up during his current term, has planned to make life miserable for ordinary Iranians in hopes it would lead to an uprising to be exploited for U.S./Israeli regime change intervention.

During Trump’s first term, when he increased sanctions on Iran, his then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo boasted that, “Things are much worse for the Iranian people [with the US sanctions], and we are convinced that will lead the Iranian people to rise up and change the behavior of the regime.”

Similarly, Elliott Abrams, the architect of the Iran sanctions who served as U.S. Special Representative for Iran, boasted that because of the sanctions, “Iran was facing bankruptcy” and “the regime would have faced a choice between economic collapse and mass uprising, or halting the nuclear program.”

Trump again ramped up the sanctions on Iran in February with the intention to, “restore maximum pressure on the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran” and “drive Iran’s export of oil to zero”.

The “maximum pressure” campaign had its intended effect when protestors took to the streets in Iran to demand that the government do more about the dire economic situation that was spurred on in part by the sanctions.

The U.S. intelligence connected private intelligence firm Stratfor noted, “The unrest was initially triggered in part by the Iranian rial hitting a record low of 1.45 million to the U.S. dollar on Dec. 28, prompting shopkeepers in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar and other commercial districts in the city to take to the streets to protest the worsening economic situation, with Iran’s annual rate persisting above 40%” adding, “Iranians’ economic frustrations have been simmering for years amid ongoing U.S. sanctions.”

The protests over economic grievances were apparently infiltrated by the Israeli Mossad to turn them from peaceful protests over economic grievances into violent pro-regime change riots.

In a message to protestors, the X account “Mossad Farsi”,- which the Israeli newspaper Ynet said, “is widely regarded as an official messaging channel of the Mossad targeting Iranian audiences”- wrote, “Let’s come out to the streets together. The time has come. We are with you. Not just from afar and verbally. We are with you in the field as well.”

Similarly, the aforementioned Mike Pompeo, in a New Year’s message, wrote , “Happy New Year to every Iranian in the streets. Also, to every Mossad agent walking beside them.”

Previously, Israeli intelligence ran propaganda campaigns in Farsi on social media during the bombing of Iran in June, intended to spur violent riots on the ground.

Following the bombing, the Israeli bot accounts “pivoted to content related to the country’s ongoing water and energy crisis” in an attempt to, “escalate these tensions by creating and sharing content related to these issues”.

Israel also ran a bot campaign in support of Reza Pahlavi, the Washington-based son of the former U.S./Israeli installed and backed Shah of Iran.

In 2023, Reza Pahlavi made an official visit to Israel where he, “paid a visit to the Western Wall, where he said he prayed ‘for the day when the good people of Iran and Israel can renew our historic friendship’” and “even consulted Israeli water management scientists, whom he dubbed the ‘best experts in the field,’ to help him develop a plan of action for Iran’s water crisis”.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that following the visit, “a large-scale digital influence campaign in Persian was underway, operated out of Israel and funded by a private entity that receives government support. The campaign promotes Pahlavi’s public image and amplifies calls for restoring the monarchy. The campaign relies on ‘avatars,’ fake online personas posing as Iranian citizens on social media.”

Haaretz noted, “in recent years a social media campaign has been calling for the monarchy’s restoration, with Reza on the throne. According to the sources, part of this effort is based on a network of fake accounts originating in Israel.”

From Washington, the Israeli puppet Reza Pahlavi has been calling for riots in Iran and for protestors to seize cities in Iran , saying, “ I invite workers and employees in key sectors of the economy - especially transportation, oil, gas, and energy - to begin a nationwide strike. I also ask all of you today and tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday (January 10 and 11), from 6 p.m., to come to the streets with flags, images, and national symbols and claim public spaces as your own. Our goal is no longer merely to come to the streets; the goal is to prepare for seizing the centers of cities and holding them”.

Meanwhile, Israeli and American political figures have also been cheering on violent riots in Iran. Journalist Séamus Malekafzali noted, :

Israeli opposition leader Naftali Bennett, who has oftentimes encouraged Netanyahu to be even more confrontational on the regional stage, sent out a video, spoken in English but subtitled in Farsi, encouraging ‘each and every’ Iranian to go out and create a ‘better Middle East,’ and saying “all the nations of the free world” stand with them. Both the Israeli science minister and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham donned black ‘Make Iran Great Again’ hats for the cameras in their respective countries. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also lent his support, posting to X what appears to be an AI image of a statue of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei crumbling before a hangman’s noose.

The point behind encouraging riots, is not solely to get the protestors to overthrow the government in Iran, but to use them as a pretext for war.

The aforementioned Stratfor boasted, “While unlikely to collapse the regime, the ongoing unrest could open the door for Israel or the United States to conduct covert or overt activities aimed at further destabilizing the Iranian government, either indirectly by encouraging the protests or directly via military action against Iranian leaders”.

Stratfor noted that, “Israel will certainly seek to take advantage of the current protest movement to further destabilize the Iranian regime” and “The United States may also try to intervene, such as by covertly helping to organize the protesters and/or by pressuring members of the security establishment” adding, “Fresh off the heels of the Jan. 3 U.S. military operation that seized Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, the United States or Israel might consider similar military action targeting key Iranian leaders. Such an operation would aim to destabilize the Iranian regime and compel remaining elements to negotiate, paralleling the current U.S. strategy in Venezuela with the rump Maduro-led regime and interim President Delcy Rodriguez.”

While the mainstream media has promoted the current Israeli/American-backed riots in Iran as peaceful, they are far from it.

As journalists Max Blumenthal and Wyatt Reed noted, “Recent videos published both by Iranian state media and anti-government forces reveal public lynchings of unarmed guards, the torching of mosques, arson attacks on municipal buildings, marketplaces and fire stations, and mobs of armed gunmen opening fire in the heart of Iranian cities.”

Even the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists in Iran News Agency, which has received funding from the National Endowment for Democracy, a cutout of the CIA, reports that during the riots, “133 military and law enforcement personnel” have been killed along with 505 protesters.

Trump has used the unfolding violence, spurred on by the U.S. and Israel, as a pretext for another round of bombing in Iran.

In response to a crackdown on the riots, Trump has promised to “Hit Iran ‘Very Hard’” and wrote on Truth Social, “If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go.”

With Trump encouraging rioters in Iran to “take over your institutions” and promising that “help is on its way”, it looks like he may make good on his threat and launch a renewed war on Iran.

