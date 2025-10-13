Trump again blurted the quiet part out loud about American foreign policy, this time during his speech to the Israeli Knesset on the current Gaza ceasefire.

This time, he admitted that Miriam Adelson and her late husband Sheldon- the American-Israeli billionaires and Israel lobbyists who donated millions to his 2016 and 2024 campaigns- controlled much of his Middle East policy, including his recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and recognizing the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights as Israeli territory during his first term.

During his speech, Trump bragged, “I kept my promise and officially recognized the capital of Israel and moved the American embassy to Jerusalem”, pointing to Miriam Adelson in the audience and saying, “Isn’t that right, Miriam?”.

Trump went on to say, “Miriam and Sheldon (Adelson) would come into the office, they’d call me, I think they had more trips to the white house than anybody. She loves Israel, she loves it, but they would come in, her husband was a very aggressive man, but I loved him, very supportive of me, he’d call up (and say) can I come over and see you, I’d say Sheldon I’m the president of the United States it doesn’t work that way, he’d come in (anyways).

He then went on to admit that the Adelsons controlled his Middle East policy during his first term, saying, “But they were very responsible for so much, including getting me thinking about the Golan Heights, which was one of the greatest things to ever happen.”

He also admitted, “I actually asked her (Miriam Adelson) once, so Miriam, I know you love Israel, what do you love more, the United States or Israel? She refused to answer, which might mean Israel.”

This is not the first time Trump has spoken candidly about the Israel lobby.

In an interview with the Daily Caller in September, Trump admitted, “Israel had the strongest lobby in Congress of anything or body, or of any company or corporation or state that I’ve ever seen. Israel was the strongest,” adding, “Israel was the strongest lobby I’ve ever seen. They had total control over Congress”.

In the same interview, he admitted that he bombed Iran at the behest of the Israel lobby, saying, “So, Israel is amazing, because, you know, I have good support from Israel. I have. Look, nobody has done more for Israel than I have, including the recent attacks with Iran, wiping that thing out”.

Now, Trump admits that Miriam Adelson and her late husband, Sheldon, controlled his Middle East policy during his first term.

While running in 2016, the Adelsons donated a total of $133 million to the Trump campaign.

By Trump’s own admission, Sheldon Adelson, in return, visited the White House more than anybody and got him to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Trump also bragged about recognizing the illegally annexed Syrian Golan Heights as Israeli territory at the behest of the Adelsons.

These policies effectively killed the Arab Peace Initiative, where all member states of the Arab League agreed to “enter into a peace agreement with Israel, and provide security for all the states of the region” and “establish normal relations with Israel in the context of this comprehensive peace” if Israel in exchange agreed to the “full Israeli withdrawal from all the territories occupied since 1967, including the Syrian Golan Heights” and “the acceptance of the establishment of a sovereign independent Palestinian state on the Palestinian territories occupied since June 4, 1967, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital”.

At the behest of the Adelsons, Trump effectively killed the prospect of a Palestinian State, paving the way for the subsequent genocide in Gaza.

By Trump’s own admission, Miriam and Sheldon Adelson were “very responsible for so much” of his policy during his first term, going beyond the two policies mentioned.

While killing the prospect of a Palestinian State, Trump also negotiated the “Abraham Accords”, a way to get Arab States to normalize relations with Israel without any concessions for Palestinians.

Through the Abraham Accords, Trump got the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco to normalize relations with Israel without any concessions for Palestinians.

As Mother Jones noted at the time, the deal “essentially kicked the Palestinians and their grievances (the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, its apartheid policies, and its blockade of Gaza, which turned the strip, according to Human Rights Watch, into an ‘open-air prison’) to the curb”.

The Adelsons were also deeply influential in Trump’s Iran policy during his first term.

When Trump pulled out of the Iran deal in 2018, journalist Eli Clifton noted, “Indeed, today’s unpopular announcement may have been exactly what two of Trump’s biggest donors, Sheldon Adelson and Bernard Marcus, and what one of his biggest inaugural supporters, Paul Singer, paid for when they threw their financial weight behind Trump” adding that “Adelson, for his part, has advocated launching a nuclear weapon against Iran as a negotiating tactic and threatening to nuke Tehran, a city with a population of 8.8 million, if Iran does not completely abandon its nuclear program.”

Trump’s pulling out of the Iran deal at the behest of the Adelsons was followed by placing starvation sanctions on the country, which his then Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, admitted was intended to make things, “much worse for the Iranian people,” hoping it would, “led the Iranian people to rise up and change the behavior of the regime”.

Trump’s then special envoy to Iran and Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, boasted that because of the sanctions, “Iran was facing bankruptcy”, and because of this, “the regime would have faced a choice between economic collapse and mass uprising”.

Miriam Adelson was just as influential on Trump this term, donating 100 million to his 2024 campaign.

His Adelson-driven policies this term include:

Yet again, a hidden Truth about American foreign policy was blurted out by Trump, in this case, that Israeli lobbyists like Sheldon and Miriam Adelson put Israel’s interests first and shape American foreign policy in the Middle East towards Israel’s goals through major political donations.

