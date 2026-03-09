In an interview with the Times of Israel, Donald Trump - in his usual fashion- said the quiet part out loud, and admitted that his goal is to destroy Iran on behalf of Israel.

He said, “Iran was going to destroy Israel and everything else around it… We’ve worked together. We’ve destroyed a country that wanted to destroy Israel.”

Trump has admitted that his real goal is to “destroy Iran”, the real motive behind the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iranian civilian infrastructure.

As Mondoweiss noted , “ultimately, replacing the Islamic Republic is not the main objective, or even a desirable one. Rather, the goal in Iran is ethnic balkanization and a failed state. They don’t want to change the regime in Iran; they want to collapse the state itself. The purpose of military strikes is to disintegrate the state’s institutions, fueling ethnic tensions and secessionist movements, leaving Iran deeply divided and marred by civil war and sectarian violence — a parallel to 2015 Syria.”

However, despite admitting this, Trump is still lying.

Trump claimed that “Iran was going to destroy Israel”, but in reality, the only thing Iran was “destroying” was Israel’s bloodthirsty quest for Middle East dominance and the greater Israel project.

The bloodthirsty Neo-Con Senator Lindsay Graham, one of the lead architects of this war, who apparently coached Benjamin Netanyahu, “on how to lobby the president for action” admitted the real motive behind the war was to destroy all opposition to Israel, saying, “If we can pull this off, it would be the biggest change in the Mid East in a thousand years: Hamas, Hezbollah gone, the Houthis gone, the Iranian people an ally not an enemy, the Arab world moving towards Israel without fear, Saudi-Israel normalize, no more October the 7th”.

As the former UK diplomat, Craig Murray put it , “Iran has provided, directly and through proxies, the only military opposition to the creation of Greater Israel. This war is for Greater Israel.”

In reality, Trump is attempting to destroy Iran and turn it into a failed state because it was the last thing standing in the way of Israeli dominance over the Middle East and the greater Israel project.

