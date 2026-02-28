A Regime Change War In Iran.

Israel and the United States have launched a regime change war on Iran.

The United States and Israel, early this morning, began bombing Tehran, along with other Iranian cities.

In a speech, Trump made clear the bombing was being done for regime change in Iran, saying the goal is “eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime”.

Trump said in his speech to people in Iran, “When we are finished, take over your government, it will be yours to take”.

One Israeli official told Axios, “”The goal is to create all the conditions for the downfall of the Iranian regime, but developments will also depend on the extent to which the Iranian people rise up” adding, “Three sites where gatherings of the Iranian regime were taking place were struck simultaneously, and several senior figures essential to the management of the campaign and the regime’s governance were eliminated”.

As Glenn Greenwald noted:

Trump left no doubt about the scope and ambition of his new war. This will not be a quick or targeted bombing run against a few nuclear sites, as Trump ordered last June as part of Israel’s 12-day war with Iran. There is nothing remotely constrained or targeted about any of this. Instead, this new war is what Trump called a “massive and ongoing” mission of destruction and regime-change, launched in the heart of the Middle East, against a country of 93 million people: almost four times the size of Iraq’s population when the U.S. launched that regime change war back in 2003.

Israel and the U.S. have already begun bombing civilians and children in Iran, with Middle East Eye reporting that :

At least 85 people, almost all of them young girls, have been killed in an air strike on a primary school in southern Iran, the Iranian judiciary said. The attack on Saturday morning hit Shajareh Tayyebeh schoolin the city of Minab, in Hormozgan province, as the United States and Israel began launching strikes on targets across Iran. The victims were between seven and 12 years old, according to Iran’s Tasnim and Fars news agencies. A staff member at the Minab school, who asked not to be named, told Middle East Eye she remains in shock at the intensity of the attack. Through tears, she said she used to watch the young girls playing at school every day. After today’s strikes, however, she saw their bodies lying on classroom benches and in different corners of the school.

For some context on this horrific regime change war, the plan to take out Iran on behalf of Israel is nothing new, and is, in reality, the final phase of the Zionist “clean break” plan to “reshape the Middle East” to pave the way for “greater Israel,” which was first conducted in 1996.

The Clean Break.

In 1996, many of the eventual architects of the Iraq war in the Bush administration including Richard Perle, Douglas Feith, David Wurmser were advising the newly elected Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel, and they sent him a plan entitled “A Clean Break: A New Strategy for Securing the Realm” which advocated Israel make a “clean break” from negotiating towards a two state solution and instead take out governments in the Middle East that were sympathetic to the Palestinian cause, starting with “removing Saddam Hussein from power in Iraq — an important Israeli strategic objective in its own right”.

Killing The Peace Process.

Benjamin Netanyahu did as the document advised and killed the peace process through the Oslo Accords and the possibility of a two state solution.

“They (the Clinton administration) asked me before the election if I’d honor [the Oslo accords] I said I would, but ... I’m going to interpret the accords in such a way that would allow me to put an end to this galloping forward to the ‘67 borders. How did we do it? Nobody said what defined military zones were. Defined military zones are security zones; as far as I’m concerned, the entire Jordan Valley is a defined military zone. Go argue”, Benjamin Netanyahu boasted in a leaked video from 2001, adding, “from that moment on, I de facto put an end to the Oslo accords”.

Israeli journalist Gideon Leavy noted at the time that this showed that, “the government of Israel is led by a man who doesn’t believe the Palestinians and doesn’t believe in the chance of an agreement with them, who thinks that Washington is in his pocket and that he can pull the wool over its eyes”.

The Clinton administration attempted to resurrect the Oslo Accords when Netanyahu was replaced by Jeffery Epstein’s close friend Ehud Barak in 2000, during a meeting at Camp David, but Israel refused to concede on a single Palestinian demand, further killing the peace process.

Robert Malley, one of the lead U.S. negotiators at Camp David, noted in 2004 that “the deal nevertheless didn’t meet the minimum requirements of any Palestinian leader,” and the former Israeli Foreign Minister Shlomo Ben Ami admitted , “if I were a Palestinian, I would have rejected Camp David, as well.”

The Iraq War For Israel.

After Israel killed the possibility of an end to the Israel/Palestine conflict with a two-state solution, the Neo-conservative authors of the clean break document got to work getting the U.S. to carry out the “important Israeli strategic objective” of removing Saddam Hussein from Iraq using 9/11 as a pretext to launch the Iraq war for Israel.

Many of the authors of the Clean Break became key figures in the Bush administration, including Richard Perle, Douglas Feith, and David Wurmser.

As the late scholar Michael Parenti documented :

The neoconservative officials in the Bush Jr. administration — Paul Wolfowitz, Douglas Feith, Elliot Abrams, Robert Kagan, Lewis Libby, Abram Shulsky, and others — were strong proponents of a militaristic and expansionist strain of Zionism linked closely to the right-wing Likud Party of Israel. With impressive cohesion these “neocons” played a determinant role in shaping U.S. Middle East policy. In the early 1980s Wolfowitz and Feith were charged with passing classified documents to Israel. Instead of being charged with espionage, Feith temporarily lost his security clearance and Wolfowitz was untouched. The two continued to enjoy ascendant careers, becoming second and third in command at the Pentagon under Donald Rumsfeld. For these right-wing Zionists, the war against Iraq was part of a larger campaign to serve the greater good of Israel. Saddam Hussein was Israel’s most consistent adversary in the Middle East, providing much political support to the Palestinian resistance. The neocons had been pushing for war with Iraq well before 9/11, assisted by the wellfinanced and powerful Israeli lobby, as well as by prominent members of Congress from both parties who obligingly treated U.S. and Israeli interests in the Middle East as inseparable. The Zionist neocons provided alarming reports about the threat to the United States posed by Saddam because of his weapons of mass destruction.

Referring to the Iraq War, Philip Zelikow, a former aide to George W. Bush, admitted , “Why would Iraq attack America or use nuclear weapons against us? I’ll tell you what I think the real threat (is) and actually has been since 1990 — it’s the threat against Israel. And this is the threat that dare not speak its name, because the Europeans don’t care deeply about that threat, I will tell you frankly. And the American government doesn’t want to lean too hard on it rhetorically, because it is not a popular sell”.

Israel played a huge role in cooking up the WMD deception used to sell the Iraq war.

Journalist Bob Dreyfuss reported in 2003 that much of the deceptive intelligence used to justify the Iraq war came from the Pentagon’s newly created Office of Special Plans.

Dreyfuss reported- based on an inside source- that “feeding information to the Office of Special Plans was a secret, rump unit established last year in the office of Prime Minister Ariel Sharon of Israel. This unit … prepared intelligence reports on Iraq in English (not Hebrew) and forwarded them to the Office of Special Plans.”

The LA Times reported in 2003 that, “A former senior Israeli military intelligence official asserted Thursday that the nation’s spy agencies were a ‘full partner’ to the United States and Britain in producing flawed prewar assessments of Iraq’s ability to mount attacks with weapons of mass destruction” adding that the official “said intelligence produced by Israel played a significant role in augmenting the case for toppling Hussein.”

Benjamin Netanyahu, who was out of power at the time, similarly helped spread the WMD deception, testifying before Congress in 2002 and saying, “there is no question whatsoever that Saddam is seeking and is working and is advancing towards the development of nuclear weapons”.

The Israel lobby also played a role in pushing for the Iraq War. As John Mearsheimer documented , “two months before the war, AIPAC’s executive director, Howard Kohr, said that ‘quietly lobbying Congress to approve the use of force in Iraq’ was one of ‘AIPAC’s successes over the past year.’”

U.S. representative Jim Moran said in 2007, “AIPAC has pushed [the Iraq war] from the beginning. I don’t think they represent the mainstream of American Jewish thinking at all, but because they are so well organized, and their members are extraordinarily powerful—most of them are quite wealthy—they have been able to exert power.”

The Clean Break Expands.

By the time of the Iraq War, the “clean break” strategy became broader than just removing Saddam Hussein from Iraq, and included a series of regime change wars against countries that were perceived as being too close to Palestinian and Lebanese resistance to Israel, finish off with Iran.

This plan, according to U.S. General Wesley Clark, included taking out “seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and, finishing off, Iran”.

Years later, Clark clarified that he was referring to a study “paid for by the Israelis” which said, “if you want to protect Israel, and you want Israel to succeed… you’ve got to get rid of the states that are surrounding”.

In the years preceding the Iraq War, the U.S. and Israel carried out every regime change war on the list, except for Iran.

As Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs documented , “Plans for further wars were delayed as the US became mired in Iraq. Still, the US supported Sudan’s split in 2005, Israel’s invasion of Lebanon in 2006, and Ethiopia’s incursion into Somalia that same year. In 2011, the Obama administration launched CIA operation Timber Sycamore against Syria and, with the UK and France, overthrew Libya’s government through a 2011 bombing campaign. Today, these countries lie in ruins, and many are now embroiled in civil wars.”

U.S. and Israeli officials have been clear that the end goal throughout all these wars has been regime change in Iran.

When NATO overthrew Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported :

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appealed Tuesday for strong international action against the regimes of Libya and Iran. Netanyahu stressed that the world must act against Iran as it is currently acting against Libya. He said the world needs to send a message to the people of Libya that they have support in their struggle against ruler Muammar Gadhafi - a message that would be heard in Iran. Netanyahu said an aggressive response against Gadhafi will send a clear message of encouragement and hope to the Iranian people that nobody has forgotten them, adding that those same steps must be directed at Iran.

Similarly, Israel supported and took part in the U.S. proxy war in Syria in hopes it would lead to regime change in Iran.

Advisor to the secretary of state, Jake Sullivan, wrote in a leaked 2012 email, “One particular source states that the British and French Intelligence services believe that their Israeli counterparts are convinced that there is a positive side to the civil war in Syria; if the Assad regime topples, Iran would lose its only ally in the Middle East and would be isolated. At the same time, the fall of the House of Assad could well ignite a sectarian war between the Shiites and the majority Sunnis of the region drawing in Iran, which, in the view of Israeli commanders, would not be a bad thing for Israel and its Western allies. In the opinion of this individual, such a scenario would distract and might obstruct Iran from its nuclear activities for a good deal of time. In addition, certain senior Israeli intelligence analysts believe that this turn of events may even prove to be a factor in the eventual fall of the current government of Iran.”

Another state department cable from 2015 wrote , “The best way to help Israel deal with Iran’s growing nuclear capability is to help the people of Syria overthrow the regime of Bashar Assad…It is the strategic relationship between Iran and the regime of Assad in Syria that makes it possible for Iran to undermine Israel’s security. Victory will not come quickly or easily, but it will come. And the payoff will be substantial. Iran would be strategically isolated, unable to exert its influence in the Middle East. The resulting regime in Syria will see the United States as a friend, not an enemy…And a new Syrian regime might well be open to early action on frozen peace talks with Israel. Hezbollah in Lebanon would be cut off from its Iranian sponsors since Syria would no longer be a transit point for Iranian training, assistance, and missiles. America can and should help them [Syrian rebels] - and by doing so help Israel”

Eliminating The Resistance To Pave Way For Greater Israel.

The main goal behind all of these wars, and the current war in Iran, is to eliminate resistance to Israel in the Middle East, and pave the way for Israeli expansion.

As Jeffrey Sachs noted, “In September 2023, Netanyahu presented at UN General Assembly a map of the ‘New Middle East’ completely erasing a Palestinian state. In September 2024, he elaborated on this plan by showing two maps: one part of the Middle East a ‘blessing,’ and the other–including Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Iran–a curse, as he advocated regime change in the latter countries.”

Zionist Republican Senator Lindsey Graham admitted that the hope behind a U.S. war with Iran is to eliminate the axis of resistance and lead Saudi Arabia to normalize with Israel, therefore leaving the Palestinians completely isolated and paving the way for Netanyahu’s “New Middle East”, saying regime change in Iran, “would be the biggest change in the Mid East in a thousand years: Hamas, Hezbollah gone, the Houthis gone, the Iranian people an ally not an enemy, the Arab world moving towards Israel without fear, Saudi-Israel normalize, no more October the 7th”.

The former State Department official and Marine combat veteran, Matt Hoh argued that , “war on Iran would serve as a supporting or shaping effort for Israeli annexation of the West Bank” noting that, “in order for Israel to finalize annexation of the West Bank, it needs to isolate the West Bank from anyone who can support the Palestinians, whether materially, politically, morally, diplomatically, or economically. Israel wants to isolate the West Bank as much as possible. And if the West Bank is your primary objective, you want to clear out any obstacles before you begin, so you can concentrate fully on that goal.”

He noted, “By taking part in or conducting a war on Iran, the American military would essentially be conducting a supporting effort that allows the Israelis to fully begin their annexation of the West Bank — because that war will isolate the West Bank and also serve as a distraction. No one is going to be paying attention to what the Israelis are doing in the West Bank when the United States is killing scores of Iranians every day and missiles are flying back and forth.”

Similarly, Israeli officials have been openly stating their intention to restart the full-scale genocide in Gaza, with Israel’s finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, saying, “In the end, Israel will occupy the Gaza Strip, implement a military government and establish Jewish settlements there.”

Israeli officials across the spectrum have been becoming more and more open about their support of an expansionist Greater Israel.

Last year, Benjamin Netanyahu said he “subscribed to a ‘vision’ for a ‘Greater Israel’, ‘absolutely’” and “felt connected to the ‘Greater Israel’ vision, ‘Very much’”.

More recently, the U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, said “it would be fine” if Israel took large swaths of the Middle East and Israel’s opposition leader , Yair Lapid said Israel should take “as much as possible (of the Middle East) within the limitations of Israeli security and considerations of Israeli policy”.

Through the regime change war on Iran, the U.S. and Israel are finishing off the “clean break” strategy and paving the way for Israeli annexation of Palestinian Territories and “as much as possible” of the proposed Greater Israel.

