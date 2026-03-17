Joe Kent, the Trump administration’s director of the National Counterterrorism Center- who the New York Times described as “one of the United States’ top counterterrorism officials”- has resigned from the position , over the war in Iran and the Israel lobby’s influence over the Trump administration.

In his resignation letter, Kent wrote, “I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

Kent, who has access to high level American intelligence, said that the Trump administration was duped by propaganda from Israel in an attempt to start a U.S. war with Iran in the service of Israel’s agenda, writing, “Early in this administration, high-ranking Israeli officials and influential members of the American media deployed a misinformation campaign that wholly undermined your America First platform and sowed pro-war sentiments to encourage a war with Iran. This echo chamber was used to deceive you into believing that Iran posed an imminent threat to the United States, and that should you strike now, there was a clear path to a swift victory.”.

Kent compared this to the Israeli role in fabricating the Weapons of Mass Destruction deception used to justify the war in Iraq, writing, “This was a lie and is the same tactic the Israelis used to draw us into the disastrous Iraq war that cost our nation the lives of thousands of our best men and women. We cannot make this mistake again.”

Journalist Bob Dreyfuss reported that in the lead-up to the Iraq war, a “rump unit established … in the office of Prime Minister Ariel Sharon of Israel”, “prepared intelligence reports on Iraq in English (not Hebrew) and forwarded them to the Office of Special Plans”.

The LA Times later reported that , “A former senior Israeli military intelligence official asserted Thursday that the nation’s spy agencies were a ‘full partner’ to the United States and Britain in producing flawed prewar assessments of Iraq’s ability to mount attacks with weapons of mass destruction” adding that, “a senior researcher at one of Israel’s leading think tanks, the Jaffee Center for Strategic Studies at Tel Aviv University, said intelligence produced by Israel played a significant role in augmenting the case for toppling Hussein”.

Joe Kent added, “As a veteran who deployed to combat 11 times and as a Gold Star husband who lost my beloved wife Shannon in a war manufactured by Israel, I cannot support sending the next generation off to fight and die in a war that serves no benefit to the American people nor justifies the cost of American lives.”

Kent’s late wife Shannon lost her life after being deployed to Syria in 2019.

While the official justification for sending U.S. troops to Northeast Syria was to fight ISIS and protect the Kurds, the real reason - as U.S. official Dana Stroul admitted- was to occupy the “resource-rich … economic powerhouse of Syria … where the hydrocarbons are” in order to effect regime change against the former Syrian government led by Bashar al Assad.

The hybrid regime change war in Syria was similarly done in part at the behest of Israeli expansion.

A 2015 State Department cable said that after regime change in Syria, “Iran would be strategically isolated, unable to exert its influence in the Middle East. The resulting regime in Syria will see the United States as a friend, not an enemy. Washington would gain substantial recognition as fighting for the people in the Arab world, not the corrupt regimes. For Israel, the rationale for a bolt from the blue attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities would be eased. And a new Syrian regime might well be open to early action on the frozen peace talks with Israel. Hezbollah in Lebanon would be cut off from its Iranian sponsor since Syria would no longer be a transit point for Iranian training, assistance and missiles” adding, “America can and should help them (Syrian rebels) - and by doing so help Israel”.

This is why Joe Kent says that he “lost my beloved wife Shannon in a war manufactured by Israel”.

Kent added, “I pray that you will reflect upon what we are doing in Iran, and who we are doing it for. The time for bold action is now. You can reverse course and chart a new path for our nation, or you can allow us to slip further toward decline and chaos. You hold the cards.”

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