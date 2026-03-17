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David Blackflag's avatar
David Blackflag
8h

And now let's watch as nothing is done about the fact the president was credibly accused of treason.

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SocraticGadfly's avatar
SocraticGadfly
9h

That said, per the Tweet/Shit on Shitter by Joe Kent, even Looney Laura Loomer has enough brains on this one to dig up an old Shit and show him to be more than a bit of a hypocrite, arguably.

Per his Wikipedia page, Kent is kind of a political whore. If he had really had integrity and less whoredom for political office, whether elective or appointive, he would never have taken the NCIC job in the first place.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joe_Kent

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