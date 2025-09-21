Recently, the Trump administration, through the U.S. government's “National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH),” awarded 10.4 million dollars - described as “the largest NEH grant award to date in the agency’s 60-year history” to the think tank Tikvah in order to "combat the recrudescence and normalization of anti-Semitism in American society through an extensive series of educational, scholarship, and public programs”.

As part of the program, Tikvah will oversee, “the creation of a Jewish civilization curriculum for middle and high school students, implemented through teacher training and school partnerships; an expanded fellowship program for high school students providing intensive seminars on Jewish civilization; development of university courses in the Jewish humanities, to be offered in partnership with new Western Civilization BA programs at various major academic centers; public programs on the problem of anti-Semitism and the significance of Jewish civilization; a series of scholarly books on the meaning of Jewish resilience in the history of the United States and the Western world; and a fellowship program for early-career journalists who seek to write about anti-Semitism and advance knowledge of Jewish history and culture”.

The programs will push the “history and meaning of Zionism, and contemporary challenges facing the Jewish people”.

In reality, the Tikvah think tank is an ultra Zionist organization pushing for American backing of Israel’s genocide in Gaza and Israel's desired wars in the Middle East, run by Elliot Abrams, a hardline zionist neo-con with a long history of committing war crimes.

10 Million To A Think Tank Run By A Zionist War Criminal.

The chairman of the Tikvah organization is Elliott Abrams, a lifelong Zionist war hawk with a long and bloody history of overseeing war crimes in the Regan, Bush, and Trump administrations.

Backing Death Squads And Dictatorships In South America Under Ronald Regan.

As Journalist Branko Marcetic reported, Abrams was in charge of much of Ronald Reagan's South America policy, which included backing the Nicaraguan contras, the “brutal right-wing paramilitary groups in Nicaragua who terrorized civilians throughout the decade, cutting a swath of torture, rape, and murder aimed at everyone from the elderly to children” along with “right-wing paramilitaries in the other countries of the region, including El Salvador and Guatemala”.

As Marcetic noted, Abrams boasted during the Regan administration that the U.S.-backed death squads in El Salvador achieved a “fabulous achievement” and bragged that “there was excessive micromanagement of the contras, and I was one of the people who engaged in it”.

Marcetic reported that this included “Abrams secretly delivering military equipment to the contras under the guise of humanitarian aid.”

Marcetic also noted that Abrams defended the El Mozote massacre carried out by the U.S.-backed death squads in El Salvador, where over 800 civilians, including women and children, were slaughtered, with him telling the Senate that the massacre was “being significantly misused, at the very best, by the guerrillas” and saying “he had sent military officers to investigate the reports, and that the massacre couldn’t be confirmed.”.

Branko Marcetic also noted that:

Another incident was the 1980 assassination of Archbishop Oscar Romero, killed on the orders of Major Roberto D’Aubuisson, one of the administration’s partners in the country (of El Salvador). “Anybody who thinks you’re going to find a cable that says that Roberto d’Aubuisson murdered the archbishop is a fool,” said Abrams. In fact, two such cables existed.

Along with this, as Marcetic noted, Abrams backed and defended multiple genocidal U.S.-backed dictatorships during the Regan administration.

As he noted, when “Guatemalan dictator Ríos Montt embarked on a campaign of genocide in the country, Abrams said he had ‘brought considerable progress’ on human rights. He defended Reagan’s lifting of a military aid embargo on Montt’s government, claiming the slaughter of civilians was ‘being reduced step by step’ and that it was ‘progress’ that had to be ‘rewarded and encouraged.’”

Along with this, Marcetic noted that:

When the Uruguayan military government imprisoned Wilson Ferreira, the country’s most popular politician and a fierce liberal opponent of its rule, Abrams defended the Reagan administration’s meek response, which the New York Times had called “stunning.” Abrams explained that “the transition [to elected government] itself is more important than the immediate situation of any individual politician.” Abrams had earlier insisted there was no evidence the Uruguayan military was stifling political freedom, even as it closed newspapers, arrested its opposition, and continued to ban political leaders, among other things.

Playing An Integral Role In The Iraq war and coup attempts in Gaza and Venezuela under Bush.

According to Politico, which described Abrams as “hawkish” and “fiercely pro-Israel”, he “was deputy national security adviser in the George W. Bush administration and was instrumental in Middle East policy at the time, including supporting the U.S. invasion of Iraq”, which was heavily pushed by Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli intelligence, and the Israel lobby.

Along with this, as Politico noted, Abrams“supported a military coup attempt in Venezuela in 2002, damaging the U.S. relationship with the government there after the plot ultimately failed.”

As Branko Marcetic noted, “Abrams reportedly ‘gave a nod’ to the military coup that attempted, ultimately unsuccessfully, to remove the democratically elected Hugo Chavez from power.”

Finally, as Brank Marcetic noted, Abrams played a large part in the Bush administration's failed coup attempt against Hamas in Gaza, noting that “When Hamas defeated Fatah in the 2006 Palestinian election, Abrams, then the point man for George W. Bush’s Middle East policy, helped implement a scheme to nullify the results by fomenting a Palestinian civil war which, they hoped, would remove Hamas from power”.

Sanctions and regime change attempts in Venezuela and Iran under the first Trump administration.

Under Trump’s first term, Abrams was appointed as the Trump administration’s special envoy to Iran and Venezuela, where he oversaw brutal sanctions placed on Venezuela, which caused over 40,000 deaths in the country, along with multiple coup attempts.

Abrams also oversaw similar brutal sanctions on Iran, which, Trump’s then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo boasted, were intended to make things “much worse for the Iranian people” in hopes that it would “lead the Iranian people to rise up and change the behavior of the regime”.

Abrams later bragged to Israel Hayom that because of his sanctions on Iran during the Trump administration, “Iran was facing bankruptcy” and “the regime would have faced a choice between economic collapse and mass uprising”.

Pushing for American backing of the Gaza Genocide and an American war with Iran.

Since his stint in the Trump administration, Abrams has pushed heavily for American backing of the Israeli genocide in Gaza and an American war with Iran for Israel.

In the aforementioned Israel Hayom interview, he pushed for American intervention in Iran, saying, “The US needs to be ready to use force in Iran”.

As Jim Lobe reported in Responsible Statecraft, in January of this year, the Vandenberg Coalition, a think tank founded and chaired by Elliott Abrams, put out a report titled Deals of the Century: Solving the Middle East, which contained “ideas that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud Party would happily embrace”.

The report called to “use all elements of [U.S.] national power” against Iran, called Israel “our cornerstone ally in the region” and wrote that “Washington should provide all the weapons it needs [to] help it win the war”.

The report also wrote that “America’s alliance with Israel is central to U.S. interests in the region, given that it promotes American values within the Middle East and provides the first line of defense against Iranian aggression,” and wrote “Washington must ensure Israel has the tools to defend itself”.

Along with this, as Lobe Noted, the report called to sideline the Palestinians by getting Israel to normalize with Arab states without Israel agreeing to a Palestinian state, noting that the report said “Washington should try to expand the Abraham Accords, and ‘the Palestinian question must not impede Israel’s normalization with Arab and Muslim countries or otherwise compromise its security.’”.

Abrams has gone on record multiple times opposing the existence of a state of Palestine.

In a 2024 interview with Jewish Insider, Abrams lamented the fact that younger American Jews were turning against Israel and Zionism in the context of the genocide in Gaza and complained that they were not loyal to Israel, saying, “traditional pillars of support for Israel- young Jews, young Democrats, young evangelicals- are turning away from Israel … Israel is going to need strong support from the American Jewish community. Israel is part of the solution for American Jews- because nothing better builds a sense of peoplehood or Jewish identity for young Americans than time in Israel.”

He later went on to explain that his goal is to get young Americans to be more supportive of Zionism because Israel cannot carry out the Gaza genocide or a war with Iran without U.S. support, saying, “It’s more visible now that Israel needs the United States. We’ve seen that as they confront Iran. They can’t do it without American support. We’ve seen so much support for Hamas and wavering support around the world for Israel; the support of the United States is even more important.

The Taikvah Think Tank Is A Propaganda Mouthpiece for Israel.

Unsurprisingly, the Taikvah think tank, run by Abrams and now funded to the tune of 10 million dollars from the Trump administration, is a propaganda mouthpiece for Israel and the Benjamin Netanyahu government.

According to an investigation in Haaretz, “Tikvah invested a little under 400,000 shekels (or around $110,000) to help translate, edit, produce, publish, and distribute the Hebrew-language version of 'Bibi: My Story’”, the autobiography of Benjamin Netanyahu, which was “used in the Likud campaign”.

The investigation also noted that “the Tikvah Fund's annual conference in Tel Aviv hosted a conversation between Wall Street Journal columnist Walter Russell Mead and Netanyahu. The main topic was his new book. The first question compared Netanyahu's autobiography to Churchill's.”

It also noted that, “the Tikvah Fund is among the funders of the Kohelet Policy Forum, a conservative Israeli think tank that provided the blueprint for the effort to weaken the judiciary”.

Journalist Peggy Cidor reported that, “Economy Minister Nir Barkat, a Likud party member and the former mayor of Jerusalem, promoted Kohelet's plan - soon to be renamed the ‘Barkat Plan’ - to increase the Jewish population in the occupied West Bank.”

The Tikvah Fund also hosts the “Jewish Leadership Conference”, A yearly Zionist conference which every year gives out the Herzl Prize to a “leader who embodies our highest ideals as patriotic Americans, proud Zionists and committed Jews”.

This year, the winners of the award includes Ben Shapiro, a propagandist for Israel who once tweeted, “Israelis like to build. Arabs like to bomb crap and live in open sewage #settlements rock,” and has posted videos of himself eating dinner with Benjamin Netanyahu and Bari Weiss, who brags about “how my Zionist activism is connected to my journalism” and puts out endless articles denying Israeli war crimes such as the Israeli imposed famine in Gaza and the massacres at the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation fake aid sites.

As journalist Ken Silverstien reported, the Tikvah Fund, along with the Zionist mega-donor Paul Singer, runs the Krauthammer Fellowship, which sponsors Zionist journalists in order to “gin up pro-Israel propaganda and apologias for war crimes committed by the Israel Defense Force”.

As Silverstein noted, articles “listed on the Tikvah Fund’s website as an example of Krauthammer Fellows’ prime work” include one that “praised the University of Texas at Austin for approving cracking heads of ‘pro-Hamas’ students protesting Israel’s military assault on Gaza” and another that claims “Israel cares for innocent people, no matter whether they are Palestinian or Jewish”.

The think-tanks CEO Eric Cohen has also smeared protestors against the genocide in Gaza as anti-Semitic.

Now, all of this propaganda will be funded and spread to classrooms, universities, and the media by the Trump administration- in the name of fighting anti-semitism, but with the real goal of furthering Zionist propaganda.

