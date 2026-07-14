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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
2h

Zio-Nazi's for Global Genocide! Disgusting!

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drednorzt's avatar
drednorzt
1h

That program to harvest the profiles of young church goers, during service, en mass, across four entire states, in order to target them with messaging, is absolutely fucking wild.

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