In a recent article, I wrote about how many of America’s most hawkish neocons are jumping ship on the current Israeli/American war on Iran, understanding that the war will further isolate the U.S. internationally and accelerate the collapse of U.S. empire.

Robert Kagan, one of the strongest proponents of the proxy war in Ukraine, lamented that the war in Iran will make the proxy war in Ukraine hard to continue, saying, “the skyrocketing oil prices … are even before Trump took the action of lifting sanctions against Russia was going to increase Russian income” and “American forces are … burning through major stocks of weaponry and particularly Patriot and other forms of interceptors on which Ukraine depends heavily because those are the interceptors that defend their major cities from constant Russian attacks”.

Indeed, Iran’s effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz may force Europe to end the proxy war in Ukraine and normalize relations with Russia to restore access to cheap energy.

This was stated by Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever in an interview with the newspaper L’Echo, where he called “on Europe to reach a deal with Russia to end the war in Ukraine,” adding that, “a negotiated settlement is also necessary to restore access to cheap energy.”

In the interview, he said, “In private, European leaders agree with me, but no one dares to say it out loud. We must end the conflict in the interest of Europe, without being naïve towards Putin,” adding, “At the same time, we must normalise relations with Russia and regain access to cheap energy. That is common sense, given that we are unable to pressure Putin by sending weapons to Ukraine, and cannot suffocate his economy without US support, only one method remains: making a deal”.

Referring to Iran’s effective closure of the Straight of Hormuz, EuroNews noted , “For Europe, which has struggled to secure a stable energy supply since it cut off ties with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, the conflict in the Middle East could translate into yet another energy crisis impacting households and the industry.”

In order to prevent another energy crisis, European nations may finally end the proxy war in Ukraine and make peace with Russia.

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