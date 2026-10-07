The Dissident

The Dissident

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Nick's avatar
Nick
Oct 8

I suspect 90% of the world all know that the Israelis murdered their own and the lucky ones were the ones that Hamas took and possibly all those that were kidnapped would have returned alive had the israelis been committed to accept their return….

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Jim P's avatar
Jim P
Oct 8

I wonder if anyone else feels frustrated like I do that it took the world 3 years to come out with something that was so fucking obvious to me within a few days of October 7 happening?

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