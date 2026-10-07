Written By: Justin K.P.

For exactly three years today, the mainstream media and Western governments have covered up what really happened during Hamas’ Al-Aqsa Flood operation on October 7th of 2023.

Most notably, they have continued to cover up the fact that Israel issued the “Hannibal directive” that day as a response to the Hamas operation- an Israeli military doctrine that calls for the IDF to kill Israeli soldiers and civilians to prevent them from being taken captive.

This shows that Hamas was not responsible for every Israeli death on October 7th, and that at least hundreds of the Israelis killed that day were actually killed by the IDF.

This was confirmed by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, which reported that the directive was ordered on October 7th at :

7:18 A.M at the Erez border crossing

Again at the Erez border crossing at 7:41 A.M

the Re’im army base

and the Nahal Oz outpost

At 11:22 AM, the investigation noted “the message conveyed … across the Gaza Division network was understood by everyone. ‘Not a single vehicle can return to Gaza’ was the order” despite the fact that “Everyone knew by then that such vehicles could be carrying kidnapped civilians or soldiers”.

The order was explicitly given “to turn the area around the border fence into a killing zone, closing it off toward the west”.

One Israeli colonel, Air Force Colonel Nof Erez, even described the fire at the border fence as a “mass Hannibal”, saying, “This was a mass Hannibal. It was tons and tons of openings in the fence, and thousands of people in every type of vehicle, some with hostages and some without”.

Australia’s ABC News noted that:

Air force pilots described to Yedioth Ahronot newspaper the firing of “tremendous” amounts of ammunition on October 7 at people attempting to cross the border between Gaza and Israel. “Twenty-eight fighter helicopters shot over the course of the day all of the ammunition in their bellies, in renewed runs to rearm. We are talking about hundreds of 30-millimetre cannon mortars and Hellfire missiles,” reporter Yoav Zeitoun said. “The frequency of fire at the thousands of terrorists was enormous at the start, and only at a certain point did the pilots begin to slow their attacks and carefully choose the targets.”

Yoav Gallant, who was Israel’s defence minister when the Hannibal Directive was ordered, even outright admitted that “the Hannibal Directive … to shoot to kill when there is a vehicle containing an Israeli hostage” was “issued ‘tactically’ and ‘in various places’”, on October 7th.

TV footage from Israel’s Police command centre on October 7th even shows Israeli officials saying that the order was given “on Gaza. Break it all apart. Along with the soldiers who got abducted” before Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir is seen walking in and shutting down the news report.

All of this information has been blacked out for three years from mainstream conversations, which have buried and covered up the well-documented “mass Hannibal” that actually took place on October 7th of 2023.

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