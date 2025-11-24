The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Eccles's avatar
Paul Eccles
2h

Because he just repeats received wisdom at the time. In the 90's, it was well understood that NATO expansion is provocative. Today that is denied.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Carroll's avatar
David Carroll
2hEdited

Elite Neocon Uni-Party crazy.

Does Thomas even remember the original idea behind NATO? Can Thomas even recite who is now in NATO that we, the United States of America, are obligated to go to war if they are attacked for any reason? Albania, Turkey, North Macedonia... Does Thomas remember we assured Gorbachev that we would not expand NATO eastward when he allowed the two Germanys to unite and join NATO? We lied. Does he remember that the Ukraine has been part of Russia since Catherine the Great won much of it from the Ottomans in 1782? It appears no. In fact it was never an independent country. When it became one it also was one of the most corrupt. Still is. Does Thomas know or remember that the last two invasions of Russia came through the Ukraine? Hitler and Napoleon. The last time one out of seven Russian's died. Think about that. Would the United States allow the CCP to enter into a military alliance with Mexico or Canada?

Does Thomas know that Russia warned that allowing Ukraine to join NATO would prompt a response? We knew, Biden knew, Nyet means Nyet. But we, the Empire sought Primacy in a world that now has three Super Powers. Russia offered a negotiated settlement three times, twice before the war and again right after. The United States and Joe Biden scuttled all three. A million people have died in another proxy war the United States has had a hand in provoking. No mention of that from Thomas. Maybe he should speak with Jens Stoltenberg for a little refresher.

Note to Thomas, there are no winners in this war we provoked. Donald Trump, not perfect, but the only leader with the presence of mind to try and end a "forever war" that many want us to actively engage. Gosh, he must be a fascist, he wants Peace. It is time to end this war.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Dissident
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture