In his latest New York Times article, longtime columnist Thomas Friedman bemoaned the idea of Trump ending the war in Ukraine, saying he deserves the “Neville Chamberlain Peace Prize”, a reference to British Prime Minister in 1938, who signed an agreement with Nazi Germany, which allowed it to annex Czechoslovakia.

Among Friedman’s issues with Trump’s peace plan is the fact that, “No NATO forces could be based inside Ukraine”.

A Wall Street Journal editorial that he cites in the piece even complains that under the deal, “Ukraine would forfeit its right to join a defensive Western alliance in NATO.”

Current day Thomas Friedman laments the idea of not allowing NATO expansion into Ukraine, but back in 1998, he fully understood that it would provoke war with Russia.

In another 1998 opinion piece, Friedman spoke to George Kennan, the famous U.S. diplomat who accurately predicted that NATO expansion would provoke war.

In a 1997 piece for the New York Times, Kennan prophetically predicted that NATO expansion eastwards, “would be the most fateful error of American policy in the entire post-Cold War era,” saying it would, “be expected to inflame the nationalistic, anti-Western and militaristic tendencies in Russian opinion; to have an adverse effect on the development of Russian democracy; to restore the atmosphere of the cold war to East-West relations, and to impel Russian foreign policy in directions decidedly not to our liking”.

Kennan added that this belief, “is not only mine alone but is shared by a number of others with extensive and in most instances more recent experience in Russian matters”.

In the New York Times article by Friedman, George Kennan predicted exactly what would happen as a result of NATO expansion eastwards.

Referring to NATO expansion, Kennan told Friedman, “I think it is the beginning of a new cold war, I think the Russians will gradually react quite adversely and it will affect their policies. I think it is a tragic mistake. There was no reason for this whatsoever. No one was threatening anybody else.”

Kennan added, “Of course, there is going to be a bad reaction from Russia, and then [the NATO expanders] will say that we always told you that is how the Russians are -- but this is just wrong”.

Friedman added, “One only wonders what future historians will say … If we are unlucky, they will say, as Mr. Kennan predicts, that NATO expansion set up a situation in which NATO now has to either expand all the way to Russia’s border, triggering a new cold war”.

Friedman concludes, “As he said goodbye to me on the phone, Mr. Kennan added just one more thing: ‘This has been my life, and it pains me to see it so screwed up in the end.’”

Despite correctly saying in 1998 that NATO expansion would provoke “a bad reaction from Russia”, that the “Russians will gradually react quite adversely and it will affect their policies”, and that it would “trigger a new cold war”, Thomas Friedman now cheers on NATO expansion, and laments the possible end of the war which he correctly said would be provoked by NATO expansion.

