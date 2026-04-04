In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, comedian Theo Von mentioned the AI company Palantir, founded by Peter Thiel and Alex Karp, and its connections to Israel’s war crimes.

“Palantir was involved in Gaza for sure,” Von said.

Joe Rogan, who has hosted Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel on his podcast multiple times, questioned Von’s statement, oddly claiming that an article reporting on Israel’s Palantir connections could be from a “CIA-run company” or the “patriot act (??)”, before quickly moving on.

But Theo Von was correct about Palantir’s connections to Israel’s genocide in Gaza, along with its war on Lebanon and the U.S/Israeli war on Iran.

How Palantir Facilitated The Genocide In Gaza.

According to the book “The Philosopher in the Valley: Alex Karp, Palantir, and the Rise of the Surveillance State”, a biography of Palantir’s co-founder Alex Karp by journalist Michael Steinberger, prior to the genocide in Gaza, “the Mossad had been using Palantir technology” adding that after October 7th the Shin Bet and IDF, “sought to obtain Palantir’s software”.

After the start of the genocide in Gaza, Michael Steinberger noted that, “The demand for Palantir’s assistance was so great that the company dispatched a team of engineers from London to help get Israeli users online. Palantir ended up having to rent a second floor in the building that housed its Tel Aviv office to accommodate the intelligence analysts who needed tutorials.”

Publicly, Palantir was open about its role in facilitating the genocide in Gaza.

On October 11th of 2023, the company’s X account wrote , “Certain kinds of evil can only be fought with force. Palantir stands with Israel.”

In 2023, the company also “took out a full-page ad in The New York Times … stating that ‘Palantir stands with Israel.’”

In 2024, Palantir even had its first board of directors meeting in Tel Aviv, writing on X ,“We stand with Israel. The board of directors of Palantir will be gathering in Tel Aviv next week for its first meeting of the new year. Our work in the region has never been more vital. And it will continue.”

Prior to the meeting, Peter Thiel and Alex Karp met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, writing on X:

It was an honor to meet with the president of Israel Isaac Herzog before Palantir’s board of directors meeting in Tel-Aviv.



We are proud to stand alongside Israel, supporting a culture of innovation, technology, and democracy.

Following the meeting , the Israeli outlet Ctech reported that, “U.S. tech giant Palantir Technologies has announced that it has agreed a strategic partnership with the Israel Ministry of Defense to ‘supply Palantir technology to help the country’s war effort.’”

According to Michael Steinberger, Palantir’s “software was used by the Israeli military in several raids in Gaza”.

Francesca Albanese, the UN’s Special Rapporteur for Palestine has documented Palantir’s role in facilitating Israel’s war crimes in Gaza, writing that, “The Israeli military has developed artificial intelligence systems, such as ‘Lavender’, ‘Gospel’ and ‘Where’s Daddy?’ to process data and generate lists of targets, reshaping modern warfare and illustrating the dual-use nature of artificial intelligence. Palantir Technologies Inc., whose tech collaboration with Israel long predates October 2023, expanded its support to the Israeli military post-October 2023. There are reasonable grounds to believe Palantir has provided automatic predictive policing technology, core defence infrastructure for rapid and scaled-up construction and deployment of military software, and its Artificial Intelligence Platform, which allows real-time battlefield data integration for automated decision-making. In January 2024, Palantir announced a new strategic partnership with Israel and held a board meeting in Tel Aviv ‘in solidarity’; in April 2025, Palantir’s Chief Executive Officer responded to accusations that Palantir had killed Palestinians in Gaza by saying, ‘mostly terrorists, that’s true’. Both incidents are indicative of executive-level knowledge and purpose vis-à-vis the unlawful use of force by Israel, and failure to prevent such acts or withdraw involvement.”

Indeed, when a Palestinian protestor told Alex Karp that, “Palantir kills Palestinians with their AI and technology,” Karp did not deny the allegation and said, “Mostly terrorists that’s true”, while in reality, Israel’s own data shows that at least 83 percent of people killed in Gaza were civilians.

Palantir Facilitated The Terrorist Attack That Started The Expansion Into Lebanon.

Along with facilitating the Genocide in Gaza, Palantir also facilitated Israel’s terrorist attack using pagers in Lebanon in 2024 and the ensuing war in Lebanon , which led up to Israel’s current ethnic cleansing and occupation of South Lebanon.

Michael Steinberger documented that, “the company’s technology was deployed by the Israelis during military operations in Lebanon in 2024 that decimated Hezbollah’s top leadership. It was also used in Operation Grim Beeper, in which hundreds of Hezbollah fighters were injured and maimed when their pagers and walkie-talkies exploded (the Israelis had booby-trapped the devices).”

The pager attack permanently wounded many civilians for life , forcing former CIA director Leon Panetta to admit that it was “a form of terrorism”.

The pager attack and the Israeli war on Lebanon in 2024- facilitated by Palantir- led up to Israel’s renewed offensive ongoing in Lebanon, with the explicit goal of occupying the south up to the Litani river and ethnically cleansing the area of its majority Shia Muslim population.

Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich said that “the new Israeli border must be the Litani”, and Israeli defence minister, Israel Katz, said that “Israeli forces would control ‘the entire area’ from the border to the Litani River … after the offensive had concluded”.

Israel has reportedly “called leaders of at least eight villages and told them to expel Shiites who had sought refuge in their communities,” and Israel Katz openly stated that , “all homes in Lebanese villages near the border will be destroyed — in accordance with the Rafah and Beit Hanoun model in Gaza”.

This campaign of ethnic cleansing and annexation for greater Israel was only made possible with help from Palantir.

Palantir’s Role In The Iran War.

Palantir has also played a crucial role in the current war in Iran.

Reuters has reported that Palantir’s project Maven, which is a “command-and-control software platform that analyzes battlefield ​data and identifies targets,” is the “primary AI operating system for the U.S. military, which has carried out thousands of targeted strikes against Iran over the last three weeks.”

Journalist Katrina Manson has documented that , Project Maven “is the system that the U.S. is using now, in a widespread way, as a common operating platform, or even, some people call it, AI mission control. And in just the first 24 hours of U.S. operations against Iran, the U.S. publicly announced they had struck a thousand targets”.

She added that, “Some of the other companies that ended up working on the project …, was Palantir, which starts making this interface, Maven Smart System, which is being used today and which I reported that is going to become a program of record by the end of September, which means it will have a consistent funding stream from Congress and be even more widely used than it is today.”

From the Gaza genocide, to the war in Lebanon, to the war in Iran, Palantir has played a crucial war in the Greater Israel Project.

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