The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aamir Razak's avatar
Aamir Razak
2d

Well said and agreed Mr. Von, spot on.

Reply
Share
mois78's avatar
mois78
2d

the propaganda hasbara by the zionists not only fooled the goyims, it also prevented them to have different opinions. Anyone who strays away from the narratives regardless if it is obvious lies, will be swarmed and destroyed IMMEDIATELY. Joe Rogen, Patrick Beit David, Magen Kelly,... knows how far to go, and they will stop inches before the knives.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture